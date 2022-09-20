Man sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to killing man in 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man who pleaded guilty to killing a man in Little Rock three years ago will spend the next 20 years in prison.

According to court records, 42-year-old Leonard Piggee pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder for the death of 27-year-old Jeremy Chambers. Chambers was killed in a shooting at Spanish Valley Apartments on Baseline Road Sunday, June 9, 2019.

When Little Rock police arrested Piggee in 2019, he was initially facing charges of first-degree murder.

Chambers’ father Robert Chambers spoke out following his son’s death, saying that Piggee “made good” on a threat to kill his son. Robert Chambers pushed to upgrade the charges in his son’s death.

In addition to his 20-year sentence, Piggee will also serve 10 years of parole.

