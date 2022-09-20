DES MOINES, Iowa — Just 48 days out from the November 8th midterms and election officials continue recruiting poll workers across Iowa. Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate says poll workers,“they’re our secret weapon the unsung hero's if you will. These are your friends and neighbors who step up and help us run the polling on election day and do the absentee ballots process as well.”

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO