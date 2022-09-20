ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State of Iowa passes 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

Iowa now has seen more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began, new data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows. The data, which updates every Wednesday, shows 10,051 people have died where COVID-19 was either the underlying cause or contributing factor. The grim milestone comes as...
Recruiting poll workers on track in Iowa but some election officials have concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa — Just 48 days out from the November 8th midterms and election officials continue recruiting poll workers across Iowa. Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate says poll workers,“they’re our secret weapon the unsung hero's if you will. These are your friends and neighbors who step up and help us run the polling on election day and do the absentee ballots process as well.”
Authorities searching for Virginia prisoner who escaped, stole ATV

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Authorities said they are searching for a Virginia prisoner who escaped police custody and stole ATV on Tuesday. Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for 34-year-old Shaun Gwin. Gwin had a court appearance in Highland County this morning and was...
Taiwan to buy $2.6 billion in Iowa corn & soybeans over next few years

DES MOINES, Iowa — Taiwan officials in Des Moines Tuesday signed letters of intent to buy an estimated $2.6 billion worth of Iowa corn and soybeans over the next few years. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and other lawmakers welcomed the Taiwanese delegation to the State Capitol Building where the deal was signed.
Dozens of cats & kittens rescued from Iowa family's home

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 46 cats and kittens from a home in northern Iowa because the family that owned them was struggling to provide for the animals. The ARL told Iowa's News Now it would not reveal the exact location of the rescue to protect the family that asked for help.
Rain limits amount of fieldwork Iowa farmers could do last week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Widespread rainfall across the state of Iowa resulted in 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 18, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Row crop harvest has begun, and other fieldwork included chopping silage, cutting hay, and seeding cover crops. Producers were also preparing equipment and bins for harvest.
Near-record heat expected Tuesday ahead of fall's arrival in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Is summer finally coming to an end? It will go out with a bang on Tuesday with near-record temperatures in the afternoon. Temperatures will be running nearly 20 above normal under sunny skies and strong south winds ahead of a cold front that will arrive late tonight.
