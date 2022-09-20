Man attempts to bring loaded gun to high school football game in south Alabama

BAY MINETTE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said they arrested a man after he was found trying to enter a high school football game with a loaded gun.

Police said Keondra January showed up to the Baldwin County High School football game against Blount High School during the third quarter. When he attempted to enter the main gate of the stadium, the staff asked to see his ticket. January was not able to provide a ticket to the staff.

At this time, officers found a loaded 9mm handgun that was in the backpack January was carrying. Officers took the gun and arrested January. He is charged with possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds. January was taken to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Center and is still in jail on a $10,000 bond.

Our main priority is student and citizen safety. I applaud our officers for being vigilant and for the quick response to this incident. Al Tolbert, BMPD Police Chief

