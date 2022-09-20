Read full article on original website
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Penn State Nittany LionsThe LanternState College, PA
State College
State College
Habitat for Humanity Dedicates Three New Homes in Centre County
On Thursday afternoon, three families will celebrate reaching the most American of dreams — having a home to call their own. A Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County dedication ceremony is scheduled to honor both the homeowners having safe and affordable housing, and the volunteers who gave more than 8,000 hours of their time and talent to the effort. Working hand in hand with HFHGCC volunteers, each homeowner has put many hours of their own “sweat equity” into the homes.
American Red Cross offering incentives for blood donations
WTAJ — The American Red Cross is kicking off the beginning of fall by asking the public to donate blood or platelet donations. September 22 marks the beginning of fall and while the leaves may change, the need for blood never does. Both the Mid Central Pennsylvania Chapter in State College and the Pennsylvania Mountains […]
State College
Happy Valley Women’s Cycling Team Is Raising Money to Help Build the State College Skatepark. Here’s How You Can Join the Effort
The Happy Valley Women’s Cycling team has stepped up to support the fundraising effort for the planned public skatepark in State College. HVWC will match every donation received up to $7,000 between now and midnight on Thursday to help make the High Point Skatepark a reality, according to a news release.
Food box program provides for low-income seniors
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A regional food bank has a unique program that caters to lower-income seniors. They work to provide food for the community members that need it most, and they’re working to make it even more accessible. For years, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has been providing food to communities throughout the […]
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
State College
U.S. Marine Band to Play Free Concert at State High
Trumpet the news: The U.S. Marine Band is coming to State College. The prestigious band, known as “The President’s Own” for performing for every U.S. President since John Adams, will give a community concert at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 in State College Area High School’s Performing Arts Center.
Shredding event coming to Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Folks that are looking to scrap documents that may contain any personal information can do so at an upcoming shredding event in Altoona. Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-Altoona) is hosting his “Shredding with Schmitt” at People’s Natural Gas Field on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Folks who come out […]
WTAJ
Meet Cinnamon, the 6-month-old Guinea pig from the Central PA Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) If you’re looking for the cutest little critter to add to your home – a Guinea Pig could be your answer. Shelby from the Central PA Humane Society brought Cinnamon, the 6-month-old Guinea Pig to the Studio 814 set to explain why Guinea Pigs are an easy pet to care for.
Vision Together 2025 President, CEO Mike Tedesco resigns
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown’s Vision Together 2025 (Vision) President and CEO Mike Tedesco has resigned from the nonprofit organization following months of scrutiny. Tedesco was hired in February 2021 after a nationwide search to help lead Vision, an organization that focuses on the renewal and growth of Johnstown, forward. He was hired due […]
State College
Hunters Warehouse owner reflects on four decades in business
BELLEFONTE — Generations of hunters, fishers and outdoor enthusiasts have enjoyed the natural wonders of Centre County, and many have benefited from the wisdom and experience of Tom Engle, whose Hunters Warehouse stores have been a pillar of the community for almost 40 years. Although he is originally from...
Giant donates $10,000, lends helping hand to Huntingdon food pantry
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In honor of September being Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month, the Huntingdon Giant food store lent a helping hand to a local food pantry. The store surprised the Huntingdon Area Food Bank at the First Methodist Church with a $10,000 check Tuesday, Sept. 20 before employees helped pack and distribute […]
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall Foliage
The above photo is taken at State College, PA. The nature surrounding the college campus is just outstanding during the fall season. When we visited last year, we also hiked Mount Nittany, which I highly recommend if you find yourself in the area.
Clearfield County pastor set to retire in October
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – There will be a new pastor at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church. This news comes after current Pastor Jimmy Hopper announced his retirement. Hopper is from San Antonio, Texas and his career has taken him to many different places around the United States. Six and a half years ago his journey […]
Downtown Clearfield to hire more crossing guards
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – At a recent Clearfield Borough Council meeting, there were talks about hiring crossing guards for Downtown Clearfield. During the last meeting, Clearfield Borough Police talked about two separate hotspots where several individuals have received citations for failing to stop for school buses and kids crossing the street. The two spots […]
Huntingdon County Blair Building to be torn down
HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After previously announcing plans to refurbish the property, the Blair House Building in Huntingdon is being demolished. Huntingdon Borough Council President, Jim Bair, said with the current state of the building, the former apartment complex cannot be revitalized. The planned restoration project was originally estimated to cost $10,000,000. Bair said the […]
Clearfield, Cambria Counties receive funding
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) announced that $289,734 in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) funding has been awarded to four local projects. “I am pleased to announce that state dollars are being brought back to Cambria and Clearfield counties to enhance the recreational opportunities for residents,” Langerholc said. “These are great […]
State College
Penn State Professor Charged with Stalking
A Penn State professor is facing charges for allegedly stalking another faculty member in a University Park building throughout the summer. Brandon A. Schwartz, a 36-year-old from Lemont and an assistant research professor in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, was accused on Thursday of following the woman in the Willard Building on multiple occasions and using a cell phone to attempt to take photos up her skirt.
State College
Progress Continues on Plans for Brewery and Restaurant at Former Bellefonte Armory Property
Efforts to transform Bellefonte’s former Pennsylvania National Guard Armory property into a brewery and restaurant gained more steam this week after local officials approved a demolition permit. At Monday night’s meeting, the Bellefonte Borough Council unanimously approved a demolition permit for the 7.5-acre armory property at 1081 Zion Road....
abc23.com
100 Mile Yard Sale Expanding
The Quarter Century old 100 mile yard sale event is getting even bigger. It will now include more of Clearfield County and a portion of Centre County. And they’re really thinking ahead for this it’s scheduled for July 21st and 22nd of next year. This will be the...
