EAST HARTFORD — After more than two decades, two affordable housing apartment complexes in East Hartford and Hartford are due for a makeover.

Bids are being accepted from subcontractors to renovate Easton Place in East Hartford and Dillon Place in Hartford.

“It’s been 22 years since they’ve been rehabbed and modernized,” Millennium Group owner Bruce Whitaker said. “We want to deliver the best product we can to residents that live with us.”