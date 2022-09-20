OSHA fines Phoenix Labs nearly $1M for safety violations

MANCHESTER — The U.S. Department of Labor announced Friday that it has fined Phoenix Environmental Laboratories Inc. $907,000 for workplace safety violations.

WHAT: A Manchester-based environmental analysis company faces $907,000 in fines from the U.S. Department of Labor.

WHY: An OSHA investigation found 17 violations at the company’s East Middle Turnpike facility, including unsafe exposure to chemicals that management was aware of, but did nothing to fix the problem.

The company is an environmental laboratory that conducts analysis of soil, water, air, sludge, and solids for businesses and governmental agencies.