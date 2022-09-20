Dispute: An “extremely intoxicated” guest causing a disturbance in a hotel lobby accused the desk clerk of not returning his debit card. When police arrived, the suspect admitted to the officer that he “drank a lot” but would not return to his room until the clerk returned his card. As the dispute continued, the tipsy traveler was informed he would be removed from the location if he did not cease the disturbance. When police asked for his identification, the man’s debit card was in his hand when he removed his ID from his pocket. He subsequently returned to his room without further incident and no crime was reported.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO