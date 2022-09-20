ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Fentanyl on the rise on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Experts are warning the public of a sharp increase of the drug fentanyl in Sarasota, DeSoto, and Manatee Counties. According to the Medical Examiners Commission, there were a total of 224 deaths involving fentanyl in 2020. They say the ages with the highest number of deaths were between 35-50 years-old reaching 104.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Rosedale residents struggle with Lena Road extension

When you want to appreciate the master-planned community of Lakewood Ranch, you only have to look for nearby areas that, well, aren’t quite as master-planned. Of course that is to be expected because most areas don’t start with 50 square miles all controlled by the same company. Those...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

RV engulfed in flames near North Port

North Port Fire Rescue went to extinguish an RV that became engulfed in flames near North Port on River Road close to the I-75 offramp. According to North Port Fire Rescue, an RV Toy Hauler caught on fire Wednesday afternoon when multiple units responded. The fire has been extinguished without...
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: A relationship gone flat

Dispute: An “extremely intoxicated” guest causing a disturbance in a hotel lobby accused the desk clerk of not returning his debit card. When police arrived, the suspect admitted to the officer that he “drank a lot” but would not return to his room until the clerk returned his card. As the dispute continued, the tipsy traveler was informed he would be removed from the location if he did not cease the disturbance. When police asked for his identification, the man’s debit card was in his hand when he removed his ID from his pocket. He subsequently returned to his room without further incident and no crime was reported.
SARASOTA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man stabbed more than 40 times with scissors in attack at Florida store

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Surveillance video shows the moment when a man grabbed a pair of scissors and began to attack a second man inside a Florida store. Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the man seen in the video stabbed the victim more than 40 times in the head, neck and torso. Deputies arrested Edmond Clarke for the attack, which they described as lasting for “several minutes.”
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police searching for man caught burglarizing auto shop

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are searching for an individual caught on camera breaking into an auto shop. On Sunday, Sept. 19, a man forced his way into an auto shop on 9th Street West in Bradenton and stole a variety of tools. Police are hoping someone will recognize this individual. He can be see wearing a dark Nike hoodie.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Beer spill closes lanes on I-75 north of Tampa

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash involving several semitrailers Wednesday morning on I-75 in Hernando County may put a crimp in some folks’ weekend plans. Hundred of cases of beer have spilled onto the roadway. At least three trucks are involved in the crash. Traffic has shut down southbound traffic for several hours.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Government to spray for mosquitoes Thursday night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There will be be aerial treatments to kill adult mosquitoes Thursday night in parts or rural Sarasota and North Port. The rural Sarasota area of treatment is North of Fruitville Rd. and out to Burn Creek areas, The North Port area is east of Sumter Blvd. and north of Price Blvd.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FHP, SPD on scene of crash at Myrtle St. and Goodrich Ave.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol and Sarasota Police are on the scene of a crash involving a bicyclist. The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon on Myrtle Street and Goodrich Avenue. The bicyclist was transported from the scene as a trauma alert. FHP is investigating and Sarasota Police are...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

John Ringling Causeway lit up for Hispanic Heritage Month

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The John Ringling Causeway has been shining bright in orange and teal to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month!. September 22 is the last evening to see the lights which turned on thirty minutes after sunset. Photographer Rick Benitez captured the beautiful scene over Sarasota Bayfront.
SARASOTA, FL

