Mysuncoast.com
Updated: Sea Tow rescues sinking boat and passengers in Nokomis
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - Sea Tow rescues have recovered the sinking boat with two passengers and brought them back to Venice. This happened out by 615 Casey Key Road.
Report: Man tried to behead stabbing victim at Burnt Store Marina
Incident report goes in-depth on witnesses who claim Clarke tries to saw the victim's head off after at least 40 stab wounds.
Child found wandering near Pinellas Taco Bell reunited with family
A child who was found wandering the streets of South Pasadena Thursday morning has been reunited with their family.
Pedestrian airlifted to trauma unit after crash in Englewood
A pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma unit for treatment following a crash in Englewood this morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Fentanyl on the rise on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Experts are warning the public of a sharp increase of the drug fentanyl in Sarasota, DeSoto, and Manatee Counties. According to the Medical Examiners Commission, there were a total of 224 deaths involving fentanyl in 2020. They say the ages with the highest number of deaths were between 35-50 years-old reaching 104.
Driver dies in collision on U.S. 41 in Hillsborough County
An 81-year-old man died Wednesday morning after his vehicle collided with a pickup truck at a Hillsborough County intersection, authorities said.
Child Found Walking On The Streets At 2:25 AM Reunited With Her Parents
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The child has been reunited with her parents, according to Pinellas County Sheriff. Deputies were seeking assistance in locating the parents of an unidentified juvenile who was brought to local law enforcement early this morning. On September 22, 2022, at approximately
Longboat Observer
Rosedale residents struggle with Lena Road extension
When you want to appreciate the master-planned community of Lakewood Ranch, you only have to look for nearby areas that, well, aren’t quite as master-planned. Of course that is to be expected because most areas don’t start with 50 square miles all controlled by the same company. Those...
WINKNEWS.com
RV engulfed in flames near North Port
North Port Fire Rescue went to extinguish an RV that became engulfed in flames near North Port on River Road close to the I-75 offramp. According to North Port Fire Rescue, an RV Toy Hauler caught on fire Wednesday afternoon when multiple units responded. The fire has been extinguished without...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: A relationship gone flat
Dispute: An “extremely intoxicated” guest causing a disturbance in a hotel lobby accused the desk clerk of not returning his debit card. When police arrived, the suspect admitted to the officer that he “drank a lot” but would not return to his room until the clerk returned his card. As the dispute continued, the tipsy traveler was informed he would be removed from the location if he did not cease the disturbance. When police asked for his identification, the man’s debit card was in his hand when he removed his ID from his pocket. He subsequently returned to his room without further incident and no crime was reported.
Man stabbed more than 40 times with scissors in attack at Florida store
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Surveillance video shows the moment when a man grabbed a pair of scissors and began to attack a second man inside a Florida store. Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the man seen in the video stabbed the victim more than 40 times in the head, neck and torso. Deputies arrested Edmond Clarke for the attack, which they described as lasting for “several minutes.”
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police searching for man caught burglarizing auto shop
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are searching for an individual caught on camera breaking into an auto shop. On Sunday, Sept. 19, a man forced his way into an auto shop on 9th Street West in Bradenton and stole a variety of tools. Police are hoping someone will recognize this individual. He can be see wearing a dark Nike hoodie.
WINKNEWS.com
Family walks hours through flooding water in DeSoto County to get home
The Peace River in DeSoto County is flooded turning a five-minute drive into an hour-long boat ride. The water is so deep people who live there can’t even get to their homes. In a water-logged neighborhood, a boat is better than a car but boats can’t just go anywhere....
Mysuncoast.com
Beer spill closes lanes on I-75 north of Tampa
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash involving several semitrailers Wednesday morning on I-75 in Hernando County may put a crimp in some folks’ weekend plans. Hundred of cases of beer have spilled onto the roadway. At least three trucks are involved in the crash. Traffic has shut down southbound traffic for several hours.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Government to spray for mosquitoes Thursday night
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There will be be aerial treatments to kill adult mosquitoes Thursday night in parts or rural Sarasota and North Port. The rural Sarasota area of treatment is North of Fruitville Rd. and out to Burn Creek areas, The North Port area is east of Sumter Blvd. and north of Price Blvd.
Mysuncoast.com
Getting your home organized for Fall with Simply Organized
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the holiday season quickly approaching, it’s important to get your house organized ahead of the busy times. Simply Organized stopped by the studio to give us tips on how to make homes more arranged.
Mysuncoast.com
FHP, SPD on scene of crash at Myrtle St. and Goodrich Ave.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol and Sarasota Police are on the scene of a crash involving a bicyclist. The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon on Myrtle Street and Goodrich Avenue. The bicyclist was transported from the scene as a trauma alert. FHP is investigating and Sarasota Police are...
Southwest Florida man arrested for trying to behead victim during attack
A Southwest Florida man's been charged with attempted second-degree murder after trying to behead someone using a knife and scissors.
Bradenton couple questions refund after cruise ship hits iceberg
John Soehnel and his girlfriend saved for nearly a year for a 9-day cruise to Alaska, aboard the Norwegian Sun.
Mysuncoast.com
John Ringling Causeway lit up for Hispanic Heritage Month
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The John Ringling Causeway has been shining bright in orange and teal to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month!. September 22 is the last evening to see the lights which turned on thirty minutes after sunset. Photographer Rick Benitez captured the beautiful scene over Sarasota Bayfront.
