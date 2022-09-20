ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Wednesday Weather: Morning showers, trades fade through the day

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate to breezy trade winds kick off Wednesday, but trades are expected to decrease through the day. Partly cloudy skies and scattered showers for windward spots, partly sunny with isolated showers for leeward sections. Highs 85 to 90. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph. .Tonight, partly cloudy...
KITV.com

Thursday Weather: Light winds, humid conditions, High Surf Advisory

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A sunny start for Thursday, becoming mostly cloudy with afternoon showers over mauka and interior spots. Highs 83 to 88. Light and variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy. Isolated showers through the night. Lows 69 to 74. Variable winds 5 to 10 mph.
bigislandvideonews.com

High Surf Advisory For South Facing Shores Of Hawaiʻi

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - A long-period south-southwest swell is increasing surf heights along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands, forecasters say. UPDATE – (4:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 22) The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores of Hawaiʻi until midnight...
BEAT OF HAWAII

Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently

United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Wai Kai, Oahu’s Hottest New Surf-Centric Entertainment Destination, Announces February 2023 Opening

Wai Kai, set within Hoakalei Resort in Ewa Beach on West Oahu, has announced its grand opening date is set for February 10, 2023. The highly anticipated development is the first of its kind in Hawaii, known as the birthplace of modern surfing, and is poised to become an active year-round destination that inspires locals and visitors to connect to the water, land and rich Hawaiian culture. Located 35 minutes from Honolulu overlooking the turquoise waters of the Pacific Ocean, amenities include the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave, the 52-acre Wai Kai Lagoon for water sports, three delectable restaurants, sprawling event lawn with waterfront fire pits, waterman’s club and a unique retail shop.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu’s airport might be making improvements, but it’s still a fail for travelers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s airport has long been a disappointment for travelers. And despite recent improvements, a new survey says that hasn’t changed. The 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study ranks the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport as the second to worst large airport in the country. Only Philadelphia International Airport ranked worse.
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers.  For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide.  Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.  10% OFF NEW ALOHA FESTIVALS COLLECTION LINE (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON 9/23/22): Use Code: Mikey10 Hawaii’s Finest Honors […]
KHON2

Iconic Aloha Festivals parade on its way to Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Aloha Festivals 74th Annual Floral Parade will be bringing a line of elaborate floats, traditional pa’u riders, local marching bands and much more. This year’s theme “Aloha ʻĀina: Love of the Land,” and Aloha Festival’s said there will be float designs, decorated vehicles and parade participants recognizing the collective kuleana, or responsibility, […]
KRMG

Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii

Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
cohaitungchi.com

12 Best North Shore, Oahu Hikes for You to Tackle

Are you looking for the ultimate guide to the best North Shore, Oahu hikes? This guide from an Oahu, Hawaii local has everything that you need to know to have the best experience hiking Oahu’s North Shore. You are reading: Hikes in north shore | 12 Best North Shore,...
hawaiinewsnow.com

These are the first 2 intersections on Oahu getting red light cameras

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Transportation Department on Tuesday unveiled the first two locations in Honolulu where red light cameras will be installed as part of a two-year pilot program. Those locations include:. Vineyard Boulevard at Palama Street. Vineyard Boulevard at Liliha Street. Ed Sniffen, the deputy director of DOT...
bigislandvideonews.com

Tsunami Threat To Hawaiʻi Analyzed After Mexico Earthquake

HONOLULU - As of 8 a.m. on Monday, a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake near Aquila, Mexico. UPDATE – (9:15 a.m. on Monday, September 19) The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an updated message on the Mexico earthquake, saying that “based...
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 22-28

Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take a tour of the park’s limu and learn more about limu conservation efforts, attend a special honu release ceremony, and shop yummy foods and drinks like furikake popcorn, konbu musubi, poke, lemonade and Kōloa Rum. Family-Friendly Event, Sea Life...
