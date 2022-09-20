Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Wednesday Weather: Morning showers, trades fade through the day
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate to breezy trade winds kick off Wednesday, but trades are expected to decrease through the day. Partly cloudy skies and scattered showers for windward spots, partly sunny with isolated showers for leeward sections. Highs 85 to 90. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph. .Tonight, partly cloudy...
KITV.com
Thursday Weather: Light winds, humid conditions, High Surf Advisory
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A sunny start for Thursday, becoming mostly cloudy with afternoon showers over mauka and interior spots. Highs 83 to 88. Light and variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy. Isolated showers through the night. Lows 69 to 74. Variable winds 5 to 10 mph.
bigislandvideonews.com
High Surf Advisory For South Facing Shores Of Hawaiʻi
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - A long-period south-southwest swell is increasing surf heights along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands, forecasters say. UPDATE – (4:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 22) The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores of Hawaiʻi until midnight...
Flood advisory cancelled for Oahu’s leeward side
A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu on the leeward side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
Hundreds of bicyclists will take to Honolulu streets on Sunday, September 25
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Bicycling League is reminding drivers and pedestrians to share the road - especially on Sunday, September 25. That's when the Hawaii Bicycling League will set off for their 39th Honolulu Century Ride, which will bring 900 to 1,000 across 100 miles on Oahu.
Update on cracks in columns along Honolulu’s rail line
Independent analyses are underway on the cracks in the concrete columns that support the elevated stations along the Honolulu rail line. Reports are expected by the end of this month.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently
United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Wai Kai, Oahu’s Hottest New Surf-Centric Entertainment Destination, Announces February 2023 Opening
Wai Kai, set within Hoakalei Resort in Ewa Beach on West Oahu, has announced its grand opening date is set for February 10, 2023. The highly anticipated development is the first of its kind in Hawaii, known as the birthplace of modern surfing, and is poised to become an active year-round destination that inspires locals and visitors to connect to the water, land and rich Hawaiian culture. Located 35 minutes from Honolulu overlooking the turquoise waters of the Pacific Ocean, amenities include the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave, the 52-acre Wai Kai Lagoon for water sports, three delectable restaurants, sprawling event lawn with waterfront fire pits, waterman’s club and a unique retail shop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu’s airport might be making improvements, but it’s still a fail for travelers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s airport has long been a disappointment for travelers. And despite recent improvements, a new survey says that hasn’t changed. The 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study ranks the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport as the second to worst large airport in the country. Only Philadelphia International Airport ranked worse.
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances. 10% OFF NEW ALOHA FESTIVALS COLLECTION LINE (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON 9/23/22): Use Code: Mikey10 Hawaii’s Finest Honors […]
The Struggle Over Towering Wind Farms Is At The Center Of A Honolulu City Council Debate
A backlash has arisen against industrial wind turbines, with Kahuku residents leading the charge, raising an alarm about the problems the 40-story towers constructed there have created for them and for their children — pulsating noises, flickering shadows, and what they say are sleep disruptions, depression and new neurological ailments.
KITV.com
Honolulu's red light camera project shifts into high gear -- and could cost you
The state will soon be watching out for Oahu drivers breaking the law: as a pilot project, to catch red light runners, gets going. Max Jr. Infiel rides his bike around Kalihi, back and forth between his two jobs, so has seen drivers run red lights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iconic Aloha Festivals parade on its way to Honolulu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Aloha Festivals 74th Annual Floral Parade will be bringing a line of elaborate floats, traditional pa’u riders, local marching bands and much more. This year’s theme “Aloha ʻĀina: Love of the Land,” and Aloha Festival’s said there will be float designs, decorated vehicles and parade participants recognizing the collective kuleana, or responsibility, […]
Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii
Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
cohaitungchi.com
12 Best North Shore, Oahu Hikes for You to Tackle
Are you looking for the ultimate guide to the best North Shore, Oahu hikes? This guide from an Oahu, Hawaii local has everything that you need to know to have the best experience hiking Oahu’s North Shore. You are reading: Hikes in north shore | 12 Best North Shore,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
These are the first 2 intersections on Oahu getting red light cameras
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Transportation Department on Tuesday unveiled the first two locations in Honolulu where red light cameras will be installed as part of a two-year pilot program. Those locations include:. Vineyard Boulevard at Palama Street. Vineyard Boulevard at Liliha Street. Ed Sniffen, the deputy director of DOT...
bigislandvideonews.com
Tsunami Threat To Hawaiʻi Analyzed After Mexico Earthquake
HONOLULU - As of 8 a.m. on Monday, a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake near Aquila, Mexico. UPDATE – (9:15 a.m. on Monday, September 19) The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an updated message on the Mexico earthquake, saying that “based...
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 22-28
Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take a tour of the park’s limu and learn more about limu conservation efforts, attend a special honu release ceremony, and shop yummy foods and drinks like furikake popcorn, konbu musubi, poke, lemonade and Kōloa Rum. Family-Friendly Event, Sea Life...
flashpackingamerica.com
Waikiki jellyfish?! When is it a problem + extras to pack in case of jellyfish sting at an Oahu beach! 🌴 Honolulu Hawaii travel blog
There are many ocean dangers in Hawaii, and that includes the risk of dangerous marine life. Among the dangerous marine life in Hawaii is jellyfish. You can get stung by a jellyfish in Hawaii, and this includes Waikiki. While there is always a risk any time, there is an increased...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Bigger than Kalihi’: Farrington football’s trip to Oregon opens world of opportunity off field
The state is confident red light cameras are legal. They’ll likely face legal challenges anyway. Several lawyers say they expect to file legal challenges to the state’s new red light safety camera program. 'Ride of a lifetime': Pahoa man reels in massive marlin off his kayak. Updated: 5...
