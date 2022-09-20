Wai Kai, set within Hoakalei Resort in Ewa Beach on West Oahu, has announced its grand opening date is set for February 10, 2023. The highly anticipated development is the first of its kind in Hawaii, known as the birthplace of modern surfing, and is poised to become an active year-round destination that inspires locals and visitors to connect to the water, land and rich Hawaiian culture. Located 35 minutes from Honolulu overlooking the turquoise waters of the Pacific Ocean, amenities include the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave, the 52-acre Wai Kai Lagoon for water sports, three delectable restaurants, sprawling event lawn with waterfront fire pits, waterman’s club and a unique retail shop.

