Astronomy

M R
2d ago

people like me have been saying for decades that it has life in it's oceans. why have we not already sent multiple probes to study it? I'm all for what New Horizons and others have given us, but come on NASA!

just a human
1d ago

Why don’t we talk about the extraterrestrial life that flys around this planet and comes out of oceans daily lol

#SeattleLivesMatter
9h ago

Humans are by far the most ignorant when it comes to admitting that we the humans are NOT the first beings on any planet. Why bother other planets.

