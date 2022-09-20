ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPTV

Rain and wind increasing through the week as we watch Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A moist easterly flow will bring us some scattered showers & thunderstorms at times on Monday. Then, tropical impacts from Ian will increase the wind and storm chances here by Tuesday and Wednesday depending on the exact track which is still to be determined.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Scattered storms for Sunday; rain and wind expected mid-week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — All eyes are on the Caribbean where Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to begin rapidly intensifying and becoming a hurricane Sunday. Additional strengthening to a major hurricane (Category 4) is possible by early next week as it heads into the Gulf of Mexico. The...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Shoppers rush to Costco as some supplies run out

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — People throughout Palm Beach County were out shopping for supplies Friday evening as some stores were reporting shortages. "She called me this morning and said the hurricane is coming. I said, 'Are you kidding me?' No way, let's go," said Rosa Duval, who was buying hurricane supplies with her daughter and sister.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
WPTV

Martin County too much for South Fork in 'Martin Bowl'

STUART, Fla. — Here's all the high school gridiron action from Friday, Sept. 23. South Fork traveled to No. 7 Martin County for the 39th annual "Martin Bowl." The Tigers entered the night winners of nine of the last 12 in this series. Quarterback Jayden Vega got the first...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy