It Took 5,000 Square Feet of Wood Stain to De-Orangeify This Maine Cabin

While driving up the coast of Maine to visit a client’s home last Thanksgiving, Massachusetts-based designer Hannah Oravec was greeted by autumn’s ochre- and honey-tinged foliage—it’s the reason she and her husband, Michael, started scouring Zillow the very next day for a place of their own. So it’s a little ironic that the 1,200-square-foot cabin that they ended up purchasing the following February also had an amber glow to it…just not the awe-inspiring kind. “It was very dark,” recalls the Lawless Design founder. “There was an orange polyurethane finish on the wood that was very 1980s.”
