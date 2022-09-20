ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

Comments / 3

Related
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Man Urinating On City Property

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man, formerly of Manitowoc, with a long history of run ins with local law enforcement, appeared for a bail hearing Wednesday afternoon after he was seen urinating on a city street. Edwin Guzman-Galarza is free on a $350 recognizance bond on charges of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman hearing adjourned again

MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted, was due in Milwaukee County court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20. Once again, though, that hearing was adjourned. Twyman didn't show. Twyman, 24, is charged in Milwaukee County with first-degree reckless homicide for his alleged involvement in...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha police officer shot; Massey sentenced to nearly 50 years

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for the 2020 shooting of a police officer. Jonathan Massey, 31, of Kenosha, was sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 21 to nearly 50 years in prison for the 2020 shooting of a police officer. Massey was convicted...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooks, WI
County
Waukesha County, WI
Waukesha County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WISN

Dahmer Victim Who Got Away Accused In Homicide

MILWAUKEE — He was the final victim of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but Tracy Edwards survived his brush with death, leading to Dahmer's arrest 20 years ago last week. Now, just days after that anniversary of his escape, Edwards is under arrest, accused of killing a fellow homeless...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled for missing Wisconsin teen

State officials have canceled an AMBER Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl. Authorities say Laniyah Hampton has been found. No additional information has been released. See our original reporting, below. An AMBER Alert has been activated for a missing 17-year-old girl, according to the statewide alert system. Laniyah R. Hampton...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Selection#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Violent Crime#Politics Judicial#Politics Federal
wiproud.com

‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Wednesday shootings wound 4 including boy

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 21 responded to at least three separate shootings. Four people, including a 15-year-old boy, were wounded in the incidents. 21st and Burnham. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man, police said, was shot several times just before 4 a.m. He was taken to a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

DCF finds multiple violations at Lawrence School

WAUKESHA — The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families’ (DCF) Child Care Finder website contains a list of documented violations at the Lawrence School, which closed on Sept. 14 after a search warrant was conducted due to an accusation of child abuse. Lead teacher Heather Miller was charged...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lomira police chief, officers resign

LOMIRA, Wis. - Lomira's village president on Monday, Sept. 19 announced the resignation of the police chief, a patrol officer and a part-time school resource officer. Village President Donald Luedtke said the police department has "gone through significant challenges" over the last several years. Police Chief Bryan Frank resigned Friday,...
LOMIRA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
empowerwisconsin.org

Why, Gov. Evers? Parole Board has freed 270 killers

Following reports that the Evers administration’s Parole Board has released hundreds of violent criminals since 2019, Racine County Board Supervisor Taylor Wishau has sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers asking a simple question: Why?. Here is that letter:. Governor Evers,. My name is Taylor Wishau, and I am...
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

9-22-22 fdl shooting incident update

The Fond du Lac Police chief says a shooting incident last week appears to be a targeted incident. Two homes in the 200 block of 6th street just east of Park Avenue were struck by bullets early last Thursday morning. Police chief Aaron Goldstein says three people inside the home struck by three bullets were not injured and investigators believe that home was targeted. Goldstein says detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the neighbhorhood. Meanwhile, Goldstein says this is the tenth shooting incident in Fond du Lac this year. There were seven shooting incidents in Fond du Lac last year and 14 shootings in Fond du Lac in 2020.
FOND DU LAC, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody

KENOSHA, Wis. – Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy