Kenosha County sheriff faces no charges after alleged misappropriation of money
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth will not be charged following an investigation for alleged misappropriation of money.
Bail Hearing Held For Man Urinating On City Property
A 33-year-old Milwaukee man, formerly of Manitowoc, with a long history of run ins with local law enforcement, appeared for a bail hearing Wednesday afternoon after he was seen urinating on a city street. Edwin Guzman-Galarza is free on a $350 recognizance bond on charges of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior...
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman hearing adjourned again
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted, was due in Milwaukee County court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20. Once again, though, that hearing was adjourned. Twyman didn't show. Twyman, 24, is charged in Milwaukee County with first-degree reckless homicide for his alleged involvement in...
Kenosha police officer shot; Massey sentenced to nearly 50 years
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for the 2020 shooting of a police officer. Jonathan Massey, 31, of Kenosha, was sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 21 to nearly 50 years in prison for the 2020 shooting of a police officer. Massey was convicted...
FREED: Jon Wiser Strangled, Raped & Bludgeoned to Death 86 Year Old Woman | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #14
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Jon Wiser was one of them. 14th in the series. Jon Wiser had...
Kenosha homeowner killed intruder with a knife, won't face charges
Kenosha police released more information on Wednesday about a homeowner who killed an intruder on Friday, Sept. 16.
Dahmer Victim Who Got Away Accused In Homicide
MILWAUKEE — He was the final victim of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but Tracy Edwards survived his brush with death, leading to Dahmer's arrest 20 years ago last week. Now, just days after that anniversary of his escape, Edwards is under arrest, accused of killing a fellow homeless...
UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled for missing Wisconsin teen
State officials have canceled an AMBER Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl. Authorities say Laniyah Hampton has been found. No additional information has been released. See our original reporting, below. An AMBER Alert has been activated for a missing 17-year-old girl, according to the statewide alert system. Laniyah R. Hampton...
‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
Milwaukee police: Wednesday shootings wound 4 including boy
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 21 responded to at least three separate shootings. Four people, including a 15-year-old boy, were wounded in the incidents. 21st and Burnham. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man, police said, was shot several times just before 4 a.m. He was taken to a...
DCF finds multiple violations at Lawrence School
WAUKESHA — The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families’ (DCF) Child Care Finder website contains a list of documented violations at the Lawrence School, which closed on Sept. 14 after a search warrant was conducted due to an accusation of child abuse. Lead teacher Heather Miller was charged...
Lomira police chief, officers resign
LOMIRA, Wis. - Lomira's village president on Monday, Sept. 19 announced the resignation of the police chief, a patrol officer and a part-time school resource officer. Village President Donald Luedtke said the police department has "gone through significant challenges" over the last several years. Police Chief Bryan Frank resigned Friday,...
Kids, ages 12 and 13, arrested in string of Madison gas station burglaries
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison have arrested two kids, ages 12 and 13, following a string of four gas station burglaries in the city earlier this month. During the overnight hours of Sept. 6 and into Sept. 7, four gas stations were burglarized. Police have since identified the 12-year-old and 13-year-old as suspects.
Madison man sentenced to two years in prison for illegal gun possession
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced to two years in federal prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to having a gun illegally. Dwayne Peeples, 42, pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing a firearm as a felon. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
Attorney breaks down self-defense law after a deadly home invasion in Kenosha
Local attorney Jonathan LaVoy tells TMJ4 News that in a case like this, it all comes down to the way Wisconsin's self-defense law is written.
Why, Gov. Evers? Parole Board has freed 270 killers
Following reports that the Evers administration’s Parole Board has released hundreds of violent criminals since 2019, Racine County Board Supervisor Taylor Wishau has sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers asking a simple question: Why?. Here is that letter:. Governor Evers,. My name is Taylor Wishau, and I am...
Waukesha day care teacher charged with abuse says she can't afford attorney
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha day care teacher accused of child abuse at the Lawrence School was back in court Monday. Heather Miller is still trying to get representation from a public defender. Miller said as of Sept. 14, she has no income and no assets. Her mother posted...
Kenosha Police identify intruder killed after attempted Friday break-in | Crime & Courts
The Kenosha Police Department identified the man who was killed Friday night after attempting to break into a home on the 6900 block of 64th Avenue, as 22-year-old Franklin D. Clark. At about 7:20 pm Friday night, Kenosha Joint Services Dispatch Center began receiving calls to alert police of a...
9-22-22 fdl shooting incident update
The Fond du Lac Police chief says a shooting incident last week appears to be a targeted incident. Two homes in the 200 block of 6th street just east of Park Avenue were struck by bullets early last Thursday morning. Police chief Aaron Goldstein says three people inside the home struck by three bullets were not injured and investigators believe that home was targeted. Goldstein says detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the neighbhorhood. Meanwhile, Goldstein says this is the tenth shooting incident in Fond du Lac this year. There were seven shooting incidents in Fond du Lac last year and 14 shootings in Fond du Lac in 2020.
Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. – Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
