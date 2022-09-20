Jake Phillips knows Hempfield Area’s football history well, and that more than anything is reason for the senior quarterback to smile. The Spartans were 2-8 last season, 1-4 during the COVID-19 season, and just 4-6 the year before. It’s been a long, rough and tough road for the program. But not this year. This year, Phillips and the Spartans are 4-0, after Friday’s 48-7 win over Shaler.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO