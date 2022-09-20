Read full article on original website
Related
Van ‘destroyed’ after being hit by two trains, driver cited
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: A van was “destroyed” and several train engines damaged following an incident in which a passenger vehicle was struck by two trains heading in opposing directions. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at approximately 4:38 a.m. Wednesday morning on a section of railroad near […]
city-countyobserver.com
Impaired Driver Arrested after Hit and Run Crash
Vanderburgh County – Yesterday afternoon at approximately 5:25 p.m., Indiana State Police received a report of a hit and run crash that occurred on I-69 near the 64 mile-marker at the Washington exit in Daviess County. The driver of a 1996 Toyota Corolla had pulled over onto the shoulder on I-69 to assist another motorist. The driver of a 2003 GMC Sierra was traveling south on I-69, drove over the fog line, side swiped the Toyota Corolla and the other vehicle, and continued south without stopping. The driver of the Toyota called 911 and followed the pickup truck south. Indiana State Police dispatchers received the call from Pike County 911 as the vehicles were traveling south through Gibson County. The driver of the Toyota followed the pickup truck for over 50 miles until Trooper Vennekotter stopped the vehicle on I-69 near Lynch Road in Vanderburgh County. The GMC Sierra was missing its passenger side mirror and the Toyota had damage to the driver’s side and the driver’s side mirror was missing. The driver of the GMC Sierra was identified as Andrew Lamble, 58, of Kokomo. Lamble displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Lamble was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital where a blood test was administered, and the results are pending. After being medically cleared due to his level of impairment, he was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.
wfft.com
Kokomo man involved in hit and run crash
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kokomo man involved in a hit-and-run crash has been arrested. Indiana State Police responded to a call about a hit-and-run crash on I-69 at the Washington exit in Daviess County around 5:25 p.m. Monday. Police say a driver of a Toyota Corolla had pulled...
Overnight Warrick Co. crash ends with car in ditch
WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight crash in Warrick County ended with a car in a ditch and one person transported to a local hospital. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News said the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Lashbrook Road near New Hope Road. That area is southeast of Boonville. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Coroner identifies Evansville man as victim in fatal crash near Twin Bridges
We now know the name of a victim in the fatal crash that happened near the Indiana-Kentucky line on Thursday. The Henderson County Coroner's Office says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer of Evansville was the man who died in Thursday morning's crash near the Twin Bridges. The Henderson Fire Department said that...
Girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus in Anderson
A girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus.
Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked […]
Hendricks County highway worker dies after stepping behind excavating equipment
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County Highway Department employee died on Wednesday morning after being struck by a large piece of excavating equipment while working on a job site. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. near a rural intersection at County Road 450 South and 675 W, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
Man struck and killed in hit-and-run on SR 37
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that left a man dead late Tuesday on the southwest side of Indianapolis. The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on State Road 37 at Epler Avenue, which is just south of I-465. Officers said a civilian IMPD employee notified...
ISP: Teens arrested after being clocked going 111 mph on I-65 with alcohol and fake guns in vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Two teenagers were arrested in Jackson County Wednesday morning after Indiana State Police reportedly caught them going more than 110 mph on I-65 with alcohol and fake firearms in the vehicle. Around 10 a.m., a trooper stopped a white Acura on I-65 South near the Seymour exit. State Police say the […]
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5
(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
‘I think I hit somebody’: Driver accused of killing IU student charged with reckless homicide
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – She told police she remembered people yelling that she was dragging a scooter behind her car. She remembered police arriving at the scene. But 22-year-old Madelyn Howard, court documents said, initially told police she had no recollection of what caused damage to her car, a claim refuted by a passenger she’d decided […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Car flips after hitting house in Pike Co.
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A car hit a house Wednesday morning in Pike County. It happened in the 500 block of East North Street in Winslow. A neighbor sent us this photo of the car flipped on its side. You can see debris in the yard and the street.
wevv.com
Body discovered near riverfront in Tell City
Police in Tell City, Indiana, say a body was discovered near the Tell City Riverwalk on Thursday morning, just north of Sunset Park. A news released from the Tell City Police Department says that officers were called to a report of a body found around 9 a.m. on Thursday. They...
cbs4indy.com
Greenwood police use littering citation to arrest a man wanted for murder in Indianapolis
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some good instincts by a Greenwood police officer led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Marion county. Greenwood police were called to White Glove Towing along US 31 for a disturbance on Tuesday. While on scene, a Greenwood police officer noticed one...
Effingham Radio
Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning
An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
1 dead after semis collide head-on on I-70 in Henry County
A driver of a semi-trailer died and another was taken to a hospital after their vehicles collided head-on early Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Henry County, police say.
3 shot outside Cumberland gas station, 1 victim dead
CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were shot outside a gas station in Cumberland. One victim later died at the hospital. According to the Cumberland Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, […]
Total of 3 people, including 12-year-old, now dead after wrong-way I-465 crash
A total of three people, including a 12-year-old girl, have now died from injuries they suffered in a wrong-way crash on I-465 following a police pursuit.
Kokomo man charged in 2021 death of 10-month-old
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old Tyler Groleau on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury.
Comments / 0