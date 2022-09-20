ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Van ‘destroyed’ after being hit by two trains, driver cited

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: A van was “destroyed” and several train engines damaged following an incident in which a passenger vehicle was struck by two trains heading in opposing directions. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at approximately 4:38 a.m. Wednesday morning on a section of railroad near […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Impaired Driver Arrested after Hit and Run Crash

Vanderburgh County – Yesterday afternoon at approximately 5:25 p.m., Indiana State Police received a report of a hit and run crash that occurred on I-69 near the 64 mile-marker at the Washington exit in Daviess County. The driver of a 1996 Toyota Corolla had pulled over onto the shoulder on I-69 to assist another motorist. The driver of a 2003 GMC Sierra was traveling south on I-69, drove over the fog line, side swiped the Toyota Corolla and the other vehicle, and continued south without stopping. The driver of the Toyota called 911 and followed the pickup truck south. Indiana State Police dispatchers received the call from Pike County 911 as the vehicles were traveling south through Gibson County. The driver of the Toyota followed the pickup truck for over 50 miles until Trooper Vennekotter stopped the vehicle on I-69 near Lynch Road in Vanderburgh County. The GMC Sierra was missing its passenger side mirror and the Toyota had damage to the driver’s side and the driver’s side mirror was missing. The driver of the GMC Sierra was identified as Andrew Lamble, 58, of Kokomo. Lamble displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Lamble was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital where a blood test was administered, and the results are pending. After being medically cleared due to his level of impairment, he was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Kokomo man involved in hit and run crash

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kokomo man involved in a hit-and-run crash has been arrested. Indiana State Police responded to a call about a hit-and-run crash on I-69 at the Washington exit in Daviess County around 5:25 p.m. Monday. Police say a driver of a Toyota Corolla had pulled...
KOKOMO, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Overnight Warrick Co. crash ends with car in ditch

WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight crash in Warrick County ended with a car in a ditch and one person transported to a local hospital. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News said the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Lashbrook Road near New Hope Road. That area is southeast of Boonville. […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man struck and killed in hit-and-run on SR 37

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that left a man dead late Tuesday on the southwest side of Indianapolis. The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on State Road 37 at Epler Avenue, which is just south of I-465. Officers said a civilian IMPD employee notified...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5

(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
PERU, IN
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
14news.com

Car flips after hitting house in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A car hit a house Wednesday morning in Pike County. It happened in the 500 block of East North Street in Winslow. A neighbor sent us this photo of the car flipped on its side. You can see debris in the yard and the street.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Body discovered near riverfront in Tell City

Police in Tell City, Indiana, say a body was discovered near the Tell City Riverwalk on Thursday morning, just north of Sunset Park. A news released from the Tell City Police Department says that officers were called to a report of a body found around 9 a.m. on Thursday. They...
TELL CITY, IN
Effingham Radio

Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning

An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 shot outside Cumberland gas station, 1 victim dead

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were shot outside a gas station in Cumberland. One victim later died at the hospital. According to the Cumberland Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, […]
CUMBERLAND, IN

