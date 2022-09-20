ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Charlotte appeared to direct Prince George on royal protocol at the Queen's funeral

By Samantha Grindell
 2 days ago
Prince William speaks to his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the Queen's funeral. Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images
  • Princess Charlotte and Prince George attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday.
  • At one point during the day, Charlotte appeared to instruct George on royal protocol.
  • Charlotte seemed to tell her older brother to bow to their great-grandmother's casket.

