77 years later, remains of WW2 pilot from St. Petersburg are identified

ST. PETERSBURG — The headstone at Belgium’s Ardennes American Cemetery for U.S. soldiers who died in World War II read: “Rest in honor and glory.” But it featured no name.

The U.S. military had identified the man only as “Unknown, X-632″ when he was buried. For more than seven decades, no one knew who was in that grave.

Then, starting in 2012, a team of German researchers began an effort to identify missing Americans, wanting to honor those who helped defeat the Nazis and bring democracy to their nation. And they uncovered the story behind the unnamed solider.

The soldier was exhumed, flown

]]>