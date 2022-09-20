ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

77 years later, remains of WW2 pilot from St. Petersburg are identified

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG — The headstone at Belgium’s Ardennes American Cemetery for U.S. soldiers who died in World War II read: “Rest in honor and glory.” But it featured no name.

The U.S. military had identified the man only as “Unknown, X-632″ when he was buried. For more than seven decades, no one knew who was in that grave.

Then, starting in 2012, a team of German researchers began an effort to identify missing Americans, wanting to honor those who helped defeat the Nazis and bring democracy to their nation. And they uncovered the story behind the unnamed solider.

The soldier was exhumed, flown

]]>

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
MilitaryTimes

Machine gun missing at California Army post

Military investigators are hoping to track down a machine gun that has gone missing from a California Army post, officials confirmed to Army Times. The M240B machine gun was last seen at Fort Irwin’s Forward Operating Base Santa Fe — located in the sandy training area of the post known as “the Box” — on Aug. 4, according to a photograph of a flyer first posted to Reddit.
FORT IRWIN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ww2#Petersburg#German#Americans#Nazis
TheDailyBeast

Private ‘Ghost Plane’ Crashes Into Baltic Sea as NATO Scrambles Jets

A private plane believed to have been carrying four people crashed off the coast of Latvia after flight controllers were unable to hail it, Reuters reported Sunday, citing Swedish authorities. Fighter jets were dispatched by Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and NATO’s Baltic air-policing mission to track the Austrian-registered Cessna 551 on its erratic flight path. The pilots reported seeing no one in the cockpit, Swedish official Lars Antonsson said. The plane crashed “when it ran out of fuel,” Antonsson added, according to RTÉ. The aircraft carried a pilot, a man, a woman, and a person described as a daughter, the German outlet Bild reported, without providing a source. It had set off from a southern Spain airfield “without a set destination,” Reuters reported. The plane banked twice, turning at Paris and Cologne, before moving out over the Baltic Sea. Less than five hours after taking off, it was listed by the FlightRadar24 tracking site as rapidly losing speed and altitude, spiraling into the sea. Swedish and Lithuanian forces were on their way to the crash site late Sunday, with Antonsson cautioning that the likelihood of locating survivors was “minimal.”Read it at Reuters
ACCIDENTS
Vice

Watch the U.S. Army Prepare for a 40 Drone Swarm Attack

On the morning of September 11, 2022, the U.S. Army launched a swarm of 40 s small quadcopter drones into the California desert as part of a training exercise designed to prepare America’s soldiers for a grim reality of modern war: cheap off the shelf drones capable of carrying munitions have become ubiquitous on the battlefield.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Belgium
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: The Air Force is testing the new ‘Gray Wolf’ helicopter

The Air Force has begun testing four MH-139A “Gray Wolf” helicopters at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, built in a collaboration between two Philadelphia helicopter plants run by separate multinational defense contractors. These military versions of aircraft first developed for civilian and police use have been cleared...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy