Law Enforcement

Loaded Gun At Norfolk Airport, Man May Face Criminal Charges: TSA

By AJ Goldbloom
 2 days ago

TSA officers recently caught a man with a loaded handgun at Norfolk International Airport, officials reported.

On Sept. 16, an Oklahoma resident was going through the airport's security checkpoint, when his bag set off an alarm in the X-ray machine, according to TSA.

Law enforcement searched the bag and confiscated a loaded 9mm handgun with five bullets inside, authorities said.

The man was cited on a weapons violation, but he could face criminal charges from the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, officials said.

TSA said individuals may travel with firearms, as long as they are in checked baggages only.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

Factory Worker Killed In South Jersey Accident

Federal officials are investigating a fatal accident at a food manufacturing plant in South Jersey. The accident occurred on Monday, Sept. 19 at Lassonde Pappas & Co. Inc. in Bridgeton, OSHA Regional Director Lenore Uddyback-Fortson said. No other details were immediately available. Company officials did not return a call for...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

CT Man Admits Trafficking Cocaine Through US Mail

A 35-year-old Connecticut man has admitted to trafficking cocaine through the United States Mail.Jean Mangual-Castro, of West Haven, pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 12, to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, according to&…
WEST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Horrific Fatal Multiple Vehicle Crash Sends Jet Skis Airborne After Several Head-On Collisions

One person is dead and several are injured after several vehicles crashed head-on and multiple jet skis were thrown from a trailer in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Daniel Calvert, 46, was killed in the four vehicle crash that occurred around 11 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19 in the area of westbound Route 100 near Oakwood Road and Quarterfield Road, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Weed, Weapon Recovered From 20-Year-Old During Stop In Charles County, Sheriff Says

A 20-year-old woman was released by a district court commissioner in Maryland after being busted with drugs and a loaded weapon in Charles County, according to officials. Silver Spring resident Nailah Imani Rogers is facing charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Metropolitan Church Road, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
