ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade City, FL

Pasco High gets off to undefeated start on the back of strong running game

By Kyle Burger
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9vVH_0i2rgmbT00

The Pasco High School football team lost every game last season — 10 games, 10 losses.

But with a new head coach, and a star running back, they’re no longer an easy win on an opponent’s schedule.

“That’s what they think. We went 0-10 last, and they can run all over us,” running back Tayshan Balmir told ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger.

Now it’s Balmir running over everyone.

Balmir is the Pirates' senior running back that has not played high school football since he was a freshman. He’s helped lead Pasco to a 4-0 start to the season.

WFTS

“We talked to him about running track first,” head coach Alphonso Freeney said. “A lot of people don’t know this but he is an elite track runner. He does everything you want a kid to do. He gets in on scout team and gives our defense great work because our defense won’t see a back like that.”

“I think he’s probably the best running back in Florida,” offensive lineman Kiahezeh Russell added.

Russell might not be far off. Through four games this season, Balmir leads the entire state with 840 rushing yards, which is an average of 210 per game, and he has scored 12 touchdowns.

“My linemen have been helping me out, and I am really fast,” Balmir said.

“He sees the hole and takes it,” Russell said. “He breaks every first three tackles. He just goes; he’s fast, man.”

“If we kept stats for how many broken tackles he had, it would probably break some record,” Freeney said.

All these yards and all these touchdowns would not be possible if not for the offensive line.

“Most of our linemen are sophomores. I love them,” Balmir said. “They help me. Without them, I wouldn’t have the success I have now.”

“Tayshaun is an amazing running back with lots of talent,” offensive lineman Mason Pippin said. “He’s a hard worker, he’s always talking to us, making sure we’re doing what he needs, and we’re working together to get the gaps he needs to get lots of yards and lots of touchdowns.”

Pasco’s next game is Sept. 30 at Cypress Creek.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Dade City, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
Pasco County, FL
Education
City
Dade City, FL
Pasco County, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Education
County
Pasco County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Running Track#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Pasco High School#Abc Action News
Click10.com

Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida woman claimed her $1 million prize this week after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket. Paula Azbill, 63, of Lutz, in Hillsborough County, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. According to the Florida Lottery, Azbill purchased a winning 500x...
LUTZ, FL
click orlando

More storms in Central Florida but changes on the way

ORLANO, Fla. – Expect high rain chances Tuesday across Central Florida, with gradual changes over the next few days. River flood warnings have been put into effect for Lake and Volusia Counties until further notice. Rain chances stand at 60% on Tuesday and 40% on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Become a...
ORLANDO, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Man Is Ready To Be The USA Mullet Champion

There can only be one. This Tampa Bay man is ready to be the USA’s Mullet Champion. The best thing is that you can help decide the winner. His name is Anchor Brant. He is hoping that his golden locks will propel him to the top so he will be the winner of the USA Mullet Championship. The USF student’s mullet started quite innocuously. “Over the pandemic, I thought no one was really going to see me, so I started growing it out,” Brant explained. “A bunch of people started talking to me about the mullet championship here in the U, S, of A. My mom sent me a link and said, ‘You know I’ll pay your entry fee for you as long as you get it in there.’ I entered and well, I guess I made it this far. Hopefully I can make it all the way to the finals.” Here’s what Brant’s mullet looks like:
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
thatssotampa.com

Alessi Bakery celebrates 110 years of serving Tampa

Tampa is one of the most delicious cities in the country. Just check out our Bib Gourmand Award-winning restaurants for reference. Or pay a visit to the spots that made the cut for the most beautiful restaurants in the US. One spot has been holding it down in the city of Tampa for 110 years; that spot is the sensational Alessi Bakery. Renowned for its pastries, seasonal king cakes, scachatta, and Boston cream pies, Alessi is ready to celebrate another major milestone in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa

Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Area Woman Who Won $1M Has Been Identified

Congratulations Paula Azbill who won $1M on a scratch-off ticket. Azbill lives in Lutz but purchased the ticket from a 7-Eleven in Tampa. The 7-Eleven is located at 2301 West Linebaugh Avenue. Azbill chose to take her winnings in a one time lump sum of $820,000. The store is going to get a $2K bonus commission for selling the wining ticket. Now what game did she play? She played “500X The Cash,” which is a ticket that many people have been winning on. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.50. I’m a little upset because I have never won over $50 and that’s how much the ticket cost. What’s the most you have won on a scratch off ticket? Drop how much in the comments!
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Beer spill closes lanes on I-75 north of Tampa

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash involving several semitrailers Wednesday morning on I-75 in Hernando County may put a crimp in some folks’ weekend plans. Hundred of cases of beer have spilled onto the roadway. At least three trucks are involved in the crash. Traffic has shut down southbound traffic for several hours.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy