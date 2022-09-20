Read full article on original website
Welcome Back: The Old Adam Returns To The Young and the Restless
Adam Newman has done a lot of damage on The Young and the Restless. There was the baby kidnapping, the adult kidnapping, the lying, the blackmailing, the love and leave 'em lifestyle, and the conviction that Connor Newman was the most amazing child who ever lived. However, he seemed to have mellowed over the past year.
There’s More to Young & Restless ‘Exits’ Than Meets the Eye
As The Young and the Restless shipped off Faith to college this week, viewers did not hold back their feelings. They took to social media in droves to cry foul over the fact that the Nick and Sharon’s daughter had been recast with Reylynn Caster after Alyvia Alyn Lind left to star in the Chucky series, then given next to no storyline with love interest Moses and finally shown the door.
On the Anniversary of His First Date With His Future Husband, Days of Our Lives/Young & Restless’ Greg Rikaart Takes a Photo-Filled Walk Down Memory Lane
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor has a lot to be thankful for. May is a month to remember for Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless actor Greg Rikaart (Kevin; Leo). Why? Because that’s when he married the love of his life Robert Sudduth in 2015. However, both guys took to Instagram on Monday, September 12, to celebrate as well — the anniversary of their very first date!
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea
Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
The Young And The Restless' Jordi Vilasuso And Wife Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss
It's safe to say that former "The Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso hasn't had the best year. The actor was forced to speak about his exit back in March after his character Rey Rosales suddenly and surprisingly died in a car crash. "Thank you @YandR_CBS 4 always welcoming me&giving me the opportunity 2 tell stories that impacted millions," Vilasuso took to his Twitter account to write, "As this door closes, others will and have opened. If you're interested in hearing a little more about my story."
Is Mishael Morgan Really Leaving The Young And The Restless?
Mishael Morgan has become a staple of "The Young and the Restless" since first joining the soap as Hilary Curtis in 2013. She gained critical acclaim in the role of Hilary, earning herself two Daytime Emmy Award nominations (via Daytime Confidential). Unfortunately, the Hilary character was abruptly killed off in 2018, marking the end of Morgan's stellar run on "Y&R" (via Soaps In Depth). However, once a new regime took over the series, Morgan found her way back to Genoa City. This time, she stepped into the role of Amanda Sinclair, the identical twin sister of Hilary (via CBS).
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Chance and Abby’s Marriage Destroyed by Newman Family Cover-Up
'The Young and the Restless' couple Chance Chancellor and Abby Newman's marriage faces another crisis because of her family's drama.
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane’s Downfall!
Nikki and Phyllis plot to take down Diane in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers, but will they succeed? Or might Diane find a way to turn the tables on their scheme?. Since revealing that she’s alive and returning to Genoa City, Diane has been public enemy number one… at least where Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley are concerned! So they have banded together, determined to take down their nemesis and drive her back out of town… permanently, this time!
Kyle and Summer's Genoa City wedding may be too much too little too late on The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless is going all out in an effort to right a wrong that was done to loyal viewers in October of 2021. At that time both Michael Mealor and Hunter King had decided to leave the CBS soap and their characters Kyle Abbott and Summer Newman were moving to Italy. Spoilers teased that the popular duo would have a proper send-off in the form of a big wedding but it did not happen.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Carter’s Life Disrupted After Losing Quinn
'The Bold and the Beautiful' heartthrob Carter Walton's life is about to be turned upside down when he suffers a personal loss.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What to Expect for the Fall 2022 Season
'General Hospital' spoilers indicate that the 2022 fall season will be filled with secrets and romance for Port Charles citizens.
Big News for Fans of Young & Restless’ Hunter King — But It’s Shrouded in Mystery!
There will be double the intrigue when estranged twin sisters are forced back together to solve a case. Hunter King may not be in daytime playing Summer on The Young and the Restless anymore but she’s making her rounds in primetime over at Hallmark. Last June, the actress starred in her first movie for the network, Hidden Gems, and this time she’s heading over to its sister channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, to co-star alongside Rhiannon Fish in Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths on Sunday, October 2 at 9 pm.
The Real Reason Steffy Married Wyatt On The Bold And The Beautiful
Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and her history with the Spencer men on "The Bold and the Beautiful" has been well-documented. As many viewers can recall, the reason why Steffy slept with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) while she was still married to Liam Spencer was because her husband had kissed Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) behind her back at the time, according to Soaps in Depth. Don Diamont, who plays Bill Spencer on the hit CBS soap, told Soap Opera Digest that their affair was definitely one of his favorite storylines. He said, "That was truly an intense and passionate relationship. You consummate their relationship, but yes, it was intense. What might have started out as a flirtatious manipulation on Steffy's part really turned into a heavy-duty love relationship."
Rena Sofer reveals her reasons for leaving General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful were related
The soap world was stunned when Rena Sofer recently walked away from her role of Quinn Fuller Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. In a Podcast with Soap Opera Digest the soap vet discussed how she left the CBS soap for the same reason she made an exit from ABCs General Hospital. She expounds on her reasons in a way that she did not while she was still on the soap and explained in detail how she felt undervalued on both daytime dramas.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Asks Thomas for a Favor Regarding Douglas
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal Ridge Forrester asks his son Thomas Forrester for an important favor.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Think Adam and Chloe Could Be an Interesting Match
Some 'YNR' fans are rooting for Adam and Chloe to get together.
The Young And The Restless Star Michael Graziadei Has Some Big News For Daniel Romalotti Fans
"The Young and the Restless'" Phyllis Summers has certainly seen a lot of dramatic changes over the years. While it might be hard to recount everyone who's ever played Phyllis on the hit CBS soap, the last switch came when Michelle Stafford took over for Gina Tognoni. Back in 2021, Stafford told Soap Opera Digest that one of the many reasons why she loves playing Phyllis so much is because she's such a complex character. She put it this way, "I remember this one scene where Nick and Phyllis are in the kitchen cooking and I was like, 'Whoa, really?' It's not a criticism of the writer at all, it was just me going, 'Wow, this is a change.' Phyllis was defanged for a little bit but that's okay because you're doing other things."
Nick of Time: Here Is His Ideal Young and the Restless Woman
Nick of Time: Here Is His Ideal Young and the Restless WomanSoap Hub. Oh, poor Nicholas Newman on The Young and the Restless. He is such a loser at love! How many marriages, how many engagements, how many live-in girlfriends…and how many breakups?
‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Think It’s Time For Chelsea to Leave
'The Young and the Restless' fans have made it clear they're done with Chelsea following her recent crimes, and fans are hoping she'll leave soon.
The Young And The Restless Spoilers Have Fans Disturbed By Chelsea's Latest Move
Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) have quite the complicated past together on "The Young and the Restless." They entered each other's lives in a nonconventional way, thanks to the interference of Billy's ex-father-in-law, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Billy and his ex-wife Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) discovered that Victor paid Chelsea to seduce Billy, and the encounter resulted in an unanticipated pregnancy. However, the move didn't have the intended effect, and Victoria instead adopted Chelsea's biological son (via Soaps In Depth). Things between Chelsea and Billy have remained cordial in the following years, but lately, the two have gotten cozier than ever.
