Tara Babylon loves two things: dizzy prints and wacky textures, both of which were highlighted in her debut NYFW presentation in Chelsea. The designer found her momentum when she began experimenting on her graduate collection at Parsons, where she would find the cheapest materials possible to create her designs. “From there, I upscaled the techniques," she says. "I have custom Tara Babylon safety pins and I get my elastics specially made." She is now known for her patented elastic-weaving technique and her use of recycled car tires.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO