ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Fatal I-10 crash victim identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who crashed into a FedEx truck and later died on I-10 westbound between Canal and Texas Street Wednesday night, according to a release from the MPD. Hamilton Platt, 32, of Daphne rear-ended a FedEx truck in the center lane of I-10 westbound at around 5:25 […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police release name of Daphne man killed in I-10 crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 32-year-old Daphne man was killed Wednesday when the vehicle he was driving struck a FedEx truck from behind on Interstate 10 in Mobile, police said. The Mobile Police Department said that at about 5:25 p.m. officers responded to the wreck on I-10 westbound between Canal Street and Texas Street. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a FedEx truck suffered a mechanical failure and was disabled in the center lane of westbound I-10.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fiery fatal Crash at I-10, Mobile Police investigate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were called to a crash that killed one person at I-10 Wednesday, Sept. 21.  The crash involved a FedEx truck and SUV. When firefighters arrived, they put out flames that sprang up following the crash. The SUV appears to have struck the back end of the truck. […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Traffic
Mobile, AL
Cars
Mobile, AL
Traffic
City
Mobile, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police warn parents about downtown curfew

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Halloween wouldn't be complete without a haunted house and apparently the scariest one in the city, at least according to promoters, will be open on St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile this year, just outside the city's entertainment district. "We do feel that that's probably...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Firefighters put out housefire at Oliver Street, investigation pending

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue put out a house fire that started Wednesday afternoon.  Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Oliver Street after a fire broke out. “Heavy flame and thick, black smoke” overwhelmed the single-story home, according to a tweet from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. Firefighters were able […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police search for suspects in months-long string of thefts

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department is looking for several people wanted in a string of store thefts spanning several months, according to a Facebook post from DPD. The alleged thefts occurred between May and September 2022. Daphne Police said the suspects were driving a white box truck and a white sedan of […]
DAPHNE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wrecks#Florida Street#Traffic Accident#Greene Phillips
WALA-TV FOX10

City, owner work to remove unauthorized scooters from downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile on Wednesday began impounding scooters that were recently placed in downtown Mobile without authorization, according to the city. City officials said they were not provided any information about the EZRide Scooters recently placed in the downtown area. The city said the company does not have a franchise agreement to have its scooters in the city’s rights of way and the Mobile Police Department began impounding them.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Reader tips leads to fugitive arrest: US Marshals

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad arrested a former fugitive of the week in the Prichard area Thursday “based on a tip received from the WKRG feature,” according to a release from SAWS. Jarvis Wagner, 31, was found hiding in a house in the Prichard area Thursday, Sept. […]
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

City of Mobile says new scooters appearing downtown have no 'right of way' agreement

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile says new scooters appearing downtown have no agreement with the city, and that they will be impounded. "The City of Mobile has not been provided any information about the EZRide scooters recently placed in the downtown area. The company does not have a franchise agreement to have its scooters in the city’s rights of way, and the Mobile Police Department will be impounding them. We are currently working to finalize a franchise agreement with another company to bring scooters back to downtown Mobile."
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WALA-TV FOX10

Proposed subdivision in Foley causing headaches for some residents

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heated debate Wednesday night at the Foley planning commission meeting where many residents were in uproar over a proposed subdivision that will potentially disrupt traffic flow, amongst other concerns. “This is a nightmare getting ready to happen,” said Larry Laugher, who lives where...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gunman fires shots into MPD vehicle, no officers hurt, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A gunman opened fire on Mobile police officers, striking a police vehicle at least three times. No officers were injured in the Tuesday night incident. It happened around 8:15 p.m. in the area of the 1600 block of Flicker Drive. According to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine, an unknown individual opened fire on several officers who were in the area. The police vehicle was hit at least three times, he said.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile man found ‘safe’ in Prichard: Police

UPDATE (3:52 p.m.): The Mobile County Police Department said Chambers has been located and found safe in Prichard. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who “suffers from severe medical issues,” who was last seen Wednesday, according to a release from the MPD. Darrell Chambers, 64, was last […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police: Shots fired at officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police said someone fired several rounds at officers on patrol Tuesday night. Police spokeswoman Katrina Frazier said there are several bullet holes in a police vehicle, but no officers were injured. Police are still looking for the person or persons responsible. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 1600 […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy