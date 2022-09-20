Read full article on original website
Fatal I-10 crash victim identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who crashed into a FedEx truck and later died on I-10 westbound between Canal and Texas Street Wednesday night, according to a release from the MPD. Hamilton Platt, 32, of Daphne rear-ended a FedEx truck in the center lane of I-10 westbound at around 5:25 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police release name of Daphne man killed in I-10 crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 32-year-old Daphne man was killed Wednesday when the vehicle he was driving struck a FedEx truck from behind on Interstate 10 in Mobile, police said. The Mobile Police Department said that at about 5:25 p.m. officers responded to the wreck on I-10 westbound between Canal Street and Texas Street. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a FedEx truck suffered a mechanical failure and was disabled in the center lane of westbound I-10.
utv44.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Mother-in-law suite on Fowl River catches fire overnight
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A mother-in-law suite on Fowl River caught fire overnight. The Fowl Rive Volunteer Fire Department says fire fighters were called shortly after one this morning. No one was inside and no one was hurt. The cause is unknown.
Fiery fatal Crash at I-10, Mobile Police investigate
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were called to a crash that killed one person at I-10 Wednesday, Sept. 21. The crash involved a FedEx truck and SUV. When firefighters arrived, they put out flames that sprang up following the crash. The SUV appears to have struck the back end of the truck. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utv44.com
Mobile ShotSpotter system detects 179 incidents, roughly 600 rounds fired, 3 calls to 911
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Since the City of Mobile's ShotSpotter system went fully live on July 26, there's been a lot of gun shots detected, but not a whole lot of people calling to report it. Since July 26, there's been 179 incidents of gunfire detected through this new...
utv44.com
Mobile Police warn parents about downtown curfew
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Halloween wouldn't be complete without a haunted house and apparently the scariest one in the city, at least according to promoters, will be open on St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile this year, just outside the city's entertainment district. "We do feel that that's probably...
Mobile Firefighters put out housefire at Oliver Street, investigation pending
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue put out a house fire that started Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Oliver Street after a fire broke out. “Heavy flame and thick, black smoke” overwhelmed the single-story home, according to a tweet from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. Firefighters were able […]
Daphne Police search for suspects in months-long string of thefts
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department is looking for several people wanted in a string of store thefts spanning several months, according to a Facebook post from DPD. The alleged thefts occurred between May and September 2022. Daphne Police said the suspects were driving a white box truck and a white sedan of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
City, owner work to remove unauthorized scooters from downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile on Wednesday began impounding scooters that were recently placed in downtown Mobile without authorization, according to the city. City officials said they were not provided any information about the EZRide Scooters recently placed in the downtown area. The city said the company does not have a franchise agreement to have its scooters in the city’s rights of way and the Mobile Police Department began impounding them.
Driver loses control, causes tractor trailer to flip on side: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol said a driver lost control of a tractor trailer and the trailer rolled over on its left side on Interstate-10 eastbound and State Road 8 Tuesday morning, according to a release from FHP. The single-vehicle crash occurred on I-10/State Road 8 just 300 feet west of U.S. […]
Reader tips leads to fugitive arrest: US Marshals
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad arrested a former fugitive of the week in the Prichard area Thursday “based on a tip received from the WKRG feature,” according to a release from SAWS. Jarvis Wagner, 31, was found hiding in a house in the Prichard area Thursday, Sept. […]
utv44.com
City of Mobile says new scooters appearing downtown have no 'right of way' agreement
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile says new scooters appearing downtown have no agreement with the city, and that they will be impounded. "The City of Mobile has not been provided any information about the EZRide scooters recently placed in the downtown area. The company does not have a franchise agreement to have its scooters in the city’s rights of way, and the Mobile Police Department will be impounding them. We are currently working to finalize a franchise agreement with another company to bring scooters back to downtown Mobile."
WALA-TV FOX10
Proposed subdivision in Foley causing headaches for some residents
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heated debate Wednesday night at the Foley planning commission meeting where many residents were in uproar over a proposed subdivision that will potentially disrupt traffic flow, amongst other concerns. “This is a nightmare getting ready to happen,” said Larry Laugher, who lives where...
Man breaks into Alabama CBD store, charged with possession of marijuana
Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who broke into a CBD store and cut his hand "severely" in the process.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gunman fires shots into MPD vehicle, no officers hurt, police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A gunman opened fire on Mobile police officers, striking a police vehicle at least three times. No officers were injured in the Tuesday night incident. It happened around 8:15 p.m. in the area of the 1600 block of Flicker Drive. According to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine, an unknown individual opened fire on several officers who were in the area. The police vehicle was hit at least three times, he said.
WPMI
Mobile native shot and killed outside Biloxi casino, suspect's car spotted in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile native was shot and killed outside a Biloxi casino Tuesday morning. Police say 36 year old Nicholas Craig lived in California, but he's originally from Mobile. They say he was celebrating his birthday at the Scarlet Pearl Casino when he was shot and...
Missing Mobile man found ‘safe’ in Prichard: Police
UPDATE (3:52 p.m.): The Mobile County Police Department said Chambers has been located and found safe in Prichard. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who “suffers from severe medical issues,” who was last seen Wednesday, according to a release from the MPD. Darrell Chambers, 64, was last […]
utv44.com
Arrest made in shooting into an occupied Mobile police car, unoccupied dwelling
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. Detectives with the Mobile Police Department were able to identify Valeido L. Davidson, 32, as the suspect involved. He is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling. UPDATE:. NBC 15 News uncovered some major details...
Mobile Police: Shots fired at officers
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police said someone fired several rounds at officers on patrol Tuesday night. Police spokeswoman Katrina Frazier said there are several bullet holes in a police vehicle, but no officers were injured. Police are still looking for the person or persons responsible. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 1600 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Theodore man accused of of car burglaries at Tillman’s Corner hotel
TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man is accused of breaking into cars at a Tillman’s Corner hotel. Michael Paul Willard, 29, was arrested Monday night at the Holiday Inn Express. According to Mobile police, officers responded just before 11 p.m. Monday to the hotel at 5190...
