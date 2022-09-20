Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
electrek.co
Toyota says there’s no EV demand – maybe try selling one the wheels stay on?
Toyota is at it again, claiming that there’s not enough demand in the United States for electric vehicles – most of which are currently suffering from months of backlog in the United States due to high demand. Even their own bZ4X has a waiting list because, well, the wheels keep falling off.
The Famous Nissan SR20 Engine Is Coming Back in Extremely Limited Numbers
Nissan (composite by the author)Japanese outfit Mercury is promising to make a batch of 30 brand new SR20DET engines with Nissan's blessing.
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Autoweek.com
Nissan Stops Sale of Automatic Z Cars
The Nissan stop-sale on automatic-equipped Z cars won't affect manual-equipped models. The situation appears similar to the current recall on nine-speed-equipped Nissan Frontier and Nissan Titan trucks. Nissan doesn't have a solution to the automatic's problem at this time. Nissan’s new Z might be the most exciting car the company...
3 Reliable Toyota SUVs Under $25,000, According to Consumer Reports
These reliable Toyota SUVs under $25,000 include the 2015 Toyota Highlander, the 2012 Toyota 4Runner, and the 2014 Lexus RX for a luxury option. The post 3 Reliable Toyota SUVs Under $25,000, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Nissan recalls 20K vehicles over power steering problem
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nissan is recalling more than 20,000 vehicles for a power steering problem. The recall impacts 2021 Kicks SUVs and Versa Sedans. Nissan said the power steering can stop working because of a defective part. Dealerships will start making repairs in November. You can see if your vehicle is impacted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Volkswagen shares up slightly on Porsche's $70.1 billion to $75.1 billion valuation
Volkswagen is targeting a valuation of $70.1 billion to $75.1 billion for luxury sportscar maker Porsche. Volkswagen was expected to announce the pricing range of the Porsche IPO, planned for late September or early October, later in the evening. Volkswagen shares rose slightly on Monday after the carmaker said it...
Tesla Eyes Doubling 2022 Germany Sales To 80,000 EVs: Report
Tesla Inc TSLA is reportedly turbocharging its car sales target in Germany this year, as the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker aims to surpass other auto behemoths such as Volkswagen VWAGY and Toyota TM in the European country. What Happened: "Our goal is to double sales every year, so we...
Nissan recalling 200K pickups over rollaway risk
Nissan is recalling more than 200,000 pickup trucks due to a faulty parking element, which could cause the vehicles to roll when parked.
Nissan Is Bringing Back One Of Its Most Famous Sports Car Engines
Japanese manufacturers were on a serious roll in the late 1980s to 1990s. Manufacturers like Nissan, Toyota, Honda, and Mitsubishi were building some of the best four-cylinder engines known to man, and their legacy lives on to this day. Nissan, in particular, was building an especially good range of engines, one of which went by the name SR20.
US News and World Report
Honda to Cut Car Output by up to 40% in Japan on Supply Problems
TOKYO (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would reduce car output by up to 40% at two Japanese plants in early October because of ongoing supply chain and logistical problems. The cutback provides further evidence of problems automakers likely face in trying to increase production volumes in the...
Volkswagen sets Porsche IPO at up to 9.4 billion euros
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen has set the price range for the multibillion-euro sale of a minority stake in luxury brand Porsche as it prepares an initial public offering to fund VW’s investments in new technologies and businesses including electric cars, software and services. The German automaker said it aims for a listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Sept. 29 after it places up to 25% of non-voting preferred shares in Porsche AG, maker of the 911 sports car and Cayenne SUV, with investors. The Qatar Investment Authority has committed to acquire 4.99%, with smaller stakes going to Norges Bank Investment, T. Rowe Price and ADQ. The price range per preferred share was set at 76.50 euros (dollars) to 82.50 euros, which translates to 8.71 billion to 9.39 billion euros. Porsche’s share capital has been split into 50% preferred and 50% ordinary shares, so that the IPO stake represents 12.5% of the company.
Renault 5 Turbo Reborn As All-Electric Widebody Drift Machine
Remember the Renault 5? Chances are, if you remember it in the US, you'll know it as 'Le Car' - that was the name of the US-spec version that arrived in 1976. If you were an ardent fan of all things rally back then, you probably had your name down for one of 3,000 Renault 5 Turbos that were meant to come stateside but never did. The R5 Turbo was an absolute monster built for Group 3 homologation purposes with a rear-mounted turbo-four measuring 1.4 liters in displacement in stock form and putting out 158 horsepower and 163 lb-ft of torque. In a short-wheelbase car with rear-wheel drive, it was a weapon and one that could bite you, hard, if you didn't treat it with respect. That was a legacy that was continued with the Renault Clio V6.
Comments / 0