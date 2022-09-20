ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kerrin McEvoy booked for Melbourne Cup favourite Deauville Legend

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s8Tym_0i2rf6qX00

Melbourne Cup favourite Deauville Legend will have the assistance of Kerrin McEvoy when he bids for glory at Flemington on November 1.

McEvoy has won the ‘race that stops the nation’ three times in his illustrious career, first striking on Brew for Michael Moroney in 2000, before adding to his tally aboard Almandin (Robert Hickmott, 2016) and Charlie Appleby’s Cross Counter in 2018.

And considering his CV, it is no surprise McEvoy has been snapped up by Deauville Legend’s trainer James Ferguson.

On riding arrangements, Ferguson – who has close links with McEvoy from their days with Godolphin – said: “McEvoy has been confirmed. He’s won the race three times and knows his way around Flemington. He’s a very good friend of mine and we have worked together a lot in the past.”

Ferguson also provided an update on the gelding’s well-being ahead of his trip Down Under.

The son of Sea The Stars has been a model of consistency this term, scoring on three occasions and finishing second in his other two outings at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood.

Following a first Group Two success in the Great Voltigeur last month, the general 8-1 chance for the prestigious handicap is set to have his final racecourse gallop on home soil before entering quarantine.

We were right to give him a little bit of time off between now and then because he has had a long season

“He’s in good nick and it is very exciting to have a horse that is favourite for the Melbourne Cup going over there,” said Ferguson.

“We were right to give him a little bit of time off between now and then because he has had a long season and I think he will be going down there as fit as we can get him.

“He will probably be doing a racecourse gallop on Friday and we will then send him into quarantine on Monday.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

O’Callaghan confident Olivia Maralda can make Rockfel impact

Michael O’Callaghan expects Olivia Maralda to take “plenty of beating” in Friday’s Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket. The 460,000 guineas purchase is part-owned by Brazilian footballer Philippe Coutinho, who is currently playing in the Premier League for Aston Villa. Having been placed in...
ANIMALS
newschain

Nostrum shows touch of class in Tattersalls Stakes

Nostrum maintained his unbeaten record with a thoroughly impressive display in the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket. Sir Michael Stoute’s Kingman youngster bolted up on his racecourse debut at Sandown in July – and having since missed an intended outing in the Flying Scotsman at Doncaster after racing was cancelled following the death of the Queen, he was rerouted to the Rowley Mile.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerrin Mcevoy
newschain

Queen’s name inscribed on to chapel stone alongside those of parents and Philip

The Queen’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the ledger stone in the Windsor chapel where she is buried. The late monarch was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening in a private service attended by the King and the royal family, which followed her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.
U.K.
ESPN

Monaco Grand Prix stays until 2025; Vegas race confirmed for a Saturday

The Monaco Grand Prix will continue in Formula One until 2025. Monaco's contract was up this year and there was doubts about whether F1's most famous event would continue, but on Tuesday F1 confirmed a new three-year deal for the street race. The extension was confirmed alongside F1's race schedule...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Roger Federer helps Andy Murray identify notable London landmark ahead of Laver Cup

Brit tennis star Andy Murray was given a lesson in local London architecture ahead of the Laver Cup - by Swiss-born Roger Federer.The pair, along with a host of other big names in the sport including Novak Djokovic, are in the city ahead of the Laver Cup starting on Friday at the O2.Federer has announced his retirement ahead of the tournament, which will be his last as a touring professional after two decades at the top of the game.And his talents are clearly not just limited to on the court, as he pointed out The Shard to a confused...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Roger Federer prepares for 'Big Four' night out in London with Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal by playing table tennis in a TUXEDO... as he shares iconic photo of legendary stars

Retiring tennis legend Roger Federer has shared an iconic photo on social media this evening, as well as a video playing table tennis in a tuxedo. The picture showed the 20-time grand slam champion alongside former rivals Novak Djokovic, Sir Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, with the four dressed up to head out to the Gala at Somerset House, with the caption stating: 'Heading to dinner with some friends.'
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melbourne Cup#Cross Counter#Deauville Legend#Royal Ascot
BBC

Roger Federer to bow out on Friday in Laver Cup doubles

Roger Federer has confirmed the final match of his illustrious career will be in the doubles at the Laver Cup in London on Friday night. The 20-time Grand Slam winner said last week he would retire at the team event, which starts at the 02 on Friday. He has struggled...
TENNIS
ESPN

India to host first MotoGP World Championships race in 2023

India is set to host its first MotoGP World Championships race at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida next year, it was announced on Wednesday. MotoGP commercial rights owner Dorna and Noida-based race promoters Fairstreet Sports on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to host the premier two-wheel racing event in India for the next seven years. The race is labelled as 'Grand Prix of Bharat'.
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

Vladimir Putin blasts US attempts to ‘preserve global domination’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned what he described as US efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail. Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Mr Putin said: “The objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Former trainer and Shergar’s work rider Cliff Lines honoured at Newmarket

On a day when Sir Michael Stoute’s Nostrum firmly announced himself as a star for the future, it was fitting that former trainer Cliff Lines, who was famously the legendry Shergar’s work rider, was at Newmarket on Thursday as one of Racing Welfare’s Lifetime In Racing award winners for 2022.
ANIMALS
newschain

Donald Trump’s legal team baulks at judge’s document declassification questions

Donald Trump’s legal team has told a newly appointed independent arbiter that it does not want to answer his questions about the declassification status of documents seized last month from the former president’s Florida home, saying the issue could be part of the former president’s defence if he is indicted.
POTUS
newschain

Putin warns West as he announces partial mobilisation for Russian citizens

Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilisation of reservists in Russia, in a measure that appeared to be an admission that Moscow’s war against Ukraine was not going according to plan after nearly seven months of fighting. It is the first mobilisation in Russia since the Second...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Roger Federer set for farewell doubles with long-term rival Rafael Nadal in London... as the two legends team up for Swiss star's swansong in the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena

His voice cracking with emotion, Roger Federer contemplated 15 months of pain and a likely farewell playing alongside Rafael Nadal. The Swiss master, 41, will strike his final shots, with that serene kind of anger, on Friday evening at the Laver Cup in London. It could well be in the company of his oldest rival.
TENNIS
newschain

One dead as 6.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has struck Mexico, causing buildings to sway and leaving at least one person dead in the capital. The quake struck shortly after 1am, three days after a 7.6-magnitude tremor shook western and central Mexico, killing two people. The US Geological Survey...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
157K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy