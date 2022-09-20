Midwest City hosting ‘Super Recyclers Contest’

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you recycle correctly in Midwest City, officials say you could be rewarded for it.

Republic Services is partnering with the City of Midwest City to host a ‘Super Recyclers Contest.’

“Republic Services understands that Midwest City residents want to be good stewards of the environment,” said David Baker, general manager of Republic Services in Oklahoma City. “This contest will recognize residents who practice proper recycling habits and help keep our community clean and green.”

In the first two weeks of October, Republic Services will select 100 ‘super recyclers’ each week to receive a $25 gift card or certificate to a local business or restaurant.

Residents can participate by learning and practicing proper recycling habits.

Items that are recycled:

Aluminum cans (empty cans only)

Steel and tin cans (empty cans only)

Newspaper and newspaper inserts

Magazines and catalogs, junk mail, greeting cards, and file folders

Office and school paper (all colors)

Phone books and paperback books

Cereal and cracker type boxes

Paper milk cartons and other paper food containers

Brown paper sacks/bags

Plastics #1 and #2, salad dressing bottles, detergent bottles, milk jugs, shampoo bottles

Cardboard.

Officials say all items must be clean, dry, and unsoiled. Any items that have food remnants or are otherwise unclean can contaminate your entire cart.

Putting non-recyclable items in your cart can also contaminate your cart and may mean that your recyclables must be thrown out.

During collections, Republic will be in neighborhoods to check recycling carts for properly recycled items. Winners will be notified via a tag on their cart. They will receive their gift card in the mail.

Items that cannot be recycled:

Food waste

Food-tainted items (used paper napkins, paper plates, or food-tainted pizza boxes)

Plastic bags (Please take these to a local grocer to recycle)

Glass bottles/jars

Plastics #3, #4, #5,#6 and #7

Egg cartons and other polystyrene foam

Wax-coated cartons including ice cream cartons

Styrofoam cups/plates or packing materials

Aerosol cans

Propane tanks and helium tanks

Hazardous waste like paint cans, batteries, household cleaners, chemicals

Concrete

Garden hose or rubber hoses, rubber balls and other sports equipment

Electrical cords

Tires

Syringes/needles or medical waste

Appliances

Batteries

Bubble wrap

Aluminum foil

Coat hangers

Stuffed animals

Razor blades.

Officials say this list only applies to Midwest City residents. Other cities and companies may accept other items for recycling.

