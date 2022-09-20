ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

Midwest City hosting ‘Super Recyclers Contest’

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you recycle correctly in Midwest City, officials say you could be rewarded for it.

Republic Services is partnering with the City of Midwest City to host a ‘Super Recyclers Contest.’

“Republic Services understands that Midwest City residents want to be good stewards of the environment,” said David Baker, general manager of Republic Services in Oklahoma City. “This contest will recognize residents who practice proper recycling habits and help keep our community clean and green.”

In the first two weeks of October, Republic Services will select 100 ‘super recyclers’ each week to receive a $25 gift card or certificate to a local business or restaurant.

Residents can participate by learning and practicing proper recycling habits.

Items that are recycled:

  • Aluminum cans (empty cans only)
  • Steel and tin cans (empty cans only)
  • Newspaper and newspaper inserts
  • Magazines and catalogs, junk mail, greeting cards, and file folders
  • Office and school paper (all colors)
  • Phone books and paperback books
  • Cereal and cracker type boxes
  • Paper milk cartons and other paper food containers
  • Brown paper sacks/bags
  • Plastics #1 and #2, salad dressing bottles, detergent bottles, milk jugs, shampoo bottles
  • Cardboard.

Officials say all items must be clean, dry, and unsoiled. Any items that have food remnants or are otherwise unclean can contaminate your entire cart.

Putting non-recyclable items in your cart can also contaminate your cart and may mean that your recyclables must be thrown out.

During collections, Republic will be in neighborhoods to check recycling carts for properly recycled items. Winners will be notified via a tag on their cart. They will receive their gift card in the mail.

Items that cannot be recycled:

  • Food waste
  • Food-tainted items (used paper napkins, paper plates, or food-tainted pizza boxes)
  • Plastic bags (Please take these to a local grocer to recycle)
  • Glass bottles/jars
  • Plastics #3, #4, #5,#6 and #7
  • Egg cartons and other polystyrene foam
  • Wax-coated cartons including ice cream cartons
  • Styrofoam cups/plates or packing materials
  • Aerosol cans
  • Propane tanks and helium tanks
  • Hazardous waste like paint cans, batteries, household cleaners, chemicals
  • Concrete
  • Garden hose or rubber hoses, rubber balls and other sports equipment
  • Electrical cords
  • Tires
  • Syringes/needles or medical waste
  • Appliances
  • Batteries
  • Bubble wrap
  • Aluminum foil
  • Coat hangers
  • Stuffed animals
  • Razor blades.

Officials say this list only applies to Midwest City residents. Other cities and companies may accept other items for recycling.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
Z94

One Of America’s Top-50 Restaurants Is In OKC

When it comes to good eats, Oklahoma is full of them. They mainly cater to home-cooking country dishes, usually deep-fried with a side of gravy, but other tastes stand out in a crowd. One Oklahoma City restaurant was named in the Top-50 Restaurants in America. Off in the wilds of...
