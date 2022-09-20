Read full article on original website
Meet Nat Johnson, one of Mobile’s most mysterious artists
When residents of several midtown Mobile neighborhoods started noticing an abundance of mockingbirds sitting on stumps and posts, they were curious. Then at least one resident surmised on social media that the creator of the birds – which weren’t real birds at all – somehow had nefarious intent.
Mobile's Crescent Theater will not be closing after last minute rescue
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Good news tonight for folks who enjoy heading out to the movies:. The Crescent Theater will not be closing after all. Two weeks ago, we reported the iconic downtown theater would be closing October 1st due to a raise in rent. Now generous benefactors are...
Opening night at the Baldwin County Fair
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday was the opening night of the 71st annual Baldwin County Fair with lights, rides, and fun times lasting through the week. From the petting zoo to lots of snacks and prizes, there was enough for the whole family to have fun. “For me, being a...
Everything inside Hollywood Theater is up for auction
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A place where families and friends would go to enjoy the newest films is shutting down for good. The Hollywood Theater building is going to be demolished, so the new TopGolf entertainment center will be built. People can still take a piece of the theater home with them. Everything inside the […]
Location announced for new FOX10 Playground Project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It's an exciting day here at FOX10. Through our partnership with the United Way of Southwest Alabama, we have a location for our next Playground Project. FOX10 and our partners and sponsors will be helping Dearborn YMCA renovate the former YWCA in Toulminville. It will...
Tropical disturbance in Caribbean has the attention of gulf coast residents
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A disturbance in the southeast Caribbean is already drawing the attention of a lot of folks here on the gulf coast. We’ve just passed the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Sally and many coastal spots are just recovering from that damage. One of those spots...
Poarch Creek Indians visit Fairhope East Elementary School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope east elementary students had a chance to meet and learn from some Poarch Creek Indian tribe members. Fourth graders at the school entered their library excited to meet and learn more about something they’re currently learning about in class right now - the Poarch Creek Indians.
Playground Project: Renovating former YWCA in Toulminville
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The new FOX10 Playground Project for 2022 is part of a larger effort to renovate the former YWCA in Toulminville and create a new community center.
‘She’s the backbone of our family’; Mobile woman turns 102
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Birthday celebrations are in order for one Mobile resident. Gurdie Mae Ealey turned 102 on Tuesday. Linda Hill, Ealey’s daughter, says Ealey moved to Mobile when she was in her 20s, and she became a professional seamstress. She ran her own business called “Gurdie’s” from her home. She was known to sew for everyone-- regardless of their background.
Baldwin Humane Society discusses its program to help pets
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Animal adoptions are down both locally and nationwide, and surrenders are up. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Abby Pruet and Shelby Dye from the Baldwin Humane Society to talk about their program.
3 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you like to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants where you can enjoy absolutely delicious pizza. No matter what your preferences are when it comes to pizza, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Baldwin County Fair set to open with new rides and Bengal tiger exhibit
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Fair is back this week for its 71st year. Gates open Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Arnold Amusement has once again partnered with the Baldwin County Cattle and Fair Association to put on the 5-day event. In less than two days,...
Suicide awareness walk set in Bay Minette
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Light in the Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Kids Park at West Third Street and McMillan Avenue in Bay Minette. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Donna Johnson and Tammy Smith to learn more about the event.
Tracking the Tropics: Download the Free FOX 10 Storm Tracker Weather App
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Like the pictures he takes -- Byron Wilmoth knows Mother Nature is full of surprises. "My experience has been with the weather -- that when something unexpected occurs like a delay -- we see that we think that we're safe -- that usually down the line something is coming," said Wilmoth.
Gulf Coast Airport Planning to Start Air Service In Time For Spring Break 2023.
Orange Beach, Alabama. The gulf coast could see more people arriving by air thanks to a government grant award.Kaiser vacations. The Alabama gulf coast has long been known as a drive-in destination. But plans are underway to change that, and commercial air services could begin as soon as spring break in 2023.
71st Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday with many rides and attractions for the whole family to enjoy. For more information on ticket prices and when the fair opens you can go to the fair's website at:.
Shelby Myers welcomes baby
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Congratulations are in order for FOX10 News Anchor Shelby Myers who welcomed her first child earlier this month. Shelby called in for a phone interview for FOX10 News at 4pm to share the good news. Her son, Johnathan "Baker" Brownell, was born at 9:44 p.m. Friday, September...
Searing heat, with eyes on the tropics
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Record highs for the first day of fall! An upper-level ridge will cause temps to soar today into the upper 90s. It will be dry and sunny, but very hot. The good news is that this is the...
Birmingham’s Capstone Building announces $61 million Pensacola townhome project
Birmingham general contractor Capstone Building Corp. has announced a new $61.31 million luxury apartment and townhome project in Pensacola. A project with developer The Dawson Co., Evolve Townhomes and Lofts will be located at 3811 W. Nine Mile Rd. Construction is expected to be completed by June 2024. The 362,000-square-foot...
Watching tropical development that could enter Gulf next week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The humidity levels have risen from where they were a day ago. As for rain chances, coverage won't exceed 10%. The clouds move out tonight, and we'll be totally sunny and flirting with record heat tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s. The heat levels will start to decline this weekend and into next week.
