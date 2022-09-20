ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

AL.com

Meet Nat Johnson, one of Mobile’s most mysterious artists

When residents of several midtown Mobile neighborhoods started noticing an abundance of mockingbirds sitting on stumps and posts, they were curious. Then at least one resident surmised on social media that the creator of the birds – which weren’t real birds at all – somehow had nefarious intent.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Opening night at the Baldwin County Fair

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday was the opening night of the 71st annual Baldwin County Fair with lights, rides, and fun times lasting through the week. From the petting zoo to lots of snacks and prizes, there was enough for the whole family to have fun. “For me, being a...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Everything inside Hollywood Theater is up for auction

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A place where families and friends would go to enjoy the newest films is shutting down for good. The Hollywood Theater building is going to be demolished, so the new TopGolf entertainment center will be built. People can still take a piece of the theater home with them. Everything inside the […]
MOBILE, AL
Orange Beach, AL
Alabama Entertainment
Orange Beach, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Location announced for new FOX10 Playground Project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s an exciting day here at FOX10. Through our partnership with the United Way of Southwest Alabama, we have a location for our next Playground Project. FOX10 and our partners and sponsors will be helping Dearborn YMCA renovate the former YWCA in Toulminville. It will...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Poarch Creek Indians visit Fairhope East Elementary School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope east elementary students had a chance to meet and learn from some Poarch Creek Indian tribe members. Fourth graders at the school entered their library excited to meet and learn more about something they’re currently learning about in class right now - the Poarch Creek Indians.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Playground Project: Renovating former YWCA in Toulminville

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The new FOX10 Playground Project for 2022 is part of a larger effort to renovate the former YWCA in Toulminville and create a new community center. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

‘She’s the backbone of our family’; Mobile woman turns 102

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Birthday celebrations are in order for one Mobile resident. Gurdie Mae Ealey turned 102 on Tuesday. Linda Hill, Ealey’s daughter, says Ealey moved to Mobile when she was in her 20s, and she became a professional seamstress. She ran her own business called “Gurdie’s” from her home. She was known to sew for everyone-- regardless of their background.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin Humane Society discusses its program to help pets

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Animal adoptions are down both locally and nationwide, and surrenders are up. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Abby Pruet and Shelby Dye from the Baldwin Humane Society to talk about their program. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you like to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants where you can enjoy absolutely delicious pizza. No matter what your preferences are when it comes to pizza, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
ALABAMA STATE
Entertainment
WALA-TV FOX10

Suicide awareness walk set in Bay Minette

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Light in the Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Kids Park at West Third Street and McMillan Avenue in Bay Minette. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Donna Johnson and Tammy Smith to learn more about the event....
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Tracking the Tropics: Download the Free FOX 10 Storm Tracker Weather App

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Like the pictures he takes -- Byron Wilmoth knows Mother Nature is full of surprises. “My experience has been with the weather -- that when something unexpected occurs like a delay -- we see that we think that we’re safe -- that usually down the line something is coming,” said Wilmoth.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

71st Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday with many rides and attractions for the whole family to enjoy. For more information on ticket prices and when the fair opens you can go to the fair’s website at:. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Shelby Myers welcomes baby

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Congratulations are in order for FOX10 News Anchor Shelby Myers who welcomed her first child earlier this month. Shelby called in for a phone interview for FOX10 News at 4pm to share the good news. Her son, Johnathan “Baker” Brownell, was born at 9:44 p.m. Friday, September...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Searing heat, with eyes on the tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Record highs for the first day of fall! An upper-level ridge will cause temps to soar today into the upper 90s. It will be dry and sunny, but very hot. The good news is that this is the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Watching tropical development that could enter Gulf next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The humidity levels have risen from where they were a day ago. As for rain chances, coverage won’t exceed 10%. The clouds move out tonight, and we’ll be totally sunny and flirting with record heat tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s. The heat levels will start to decline this weekend and into next week.
MOBILE, AL

