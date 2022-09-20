Glenna Wilson Pack, age 83 of Clinton passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 30, 1939 in the Dutch Valley community where she lived her whole life. She was a loving and devoted wife to J.L. Pack for 46 years, and a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who loved her family immensely. She was a co-owner of Nola & Glenna’s Upholstery in the Marlow community for over 20 years. Glenna sang for the Lord her whole life as part of the Wilson Sisters group and was a longtime and faithful member of Dutch Valley Missionary Baptist Church which she loved dearly. She was always trying to help her family and others, whether it be by providing a meal, a helping hand, or prayers for anyone in need. Her family will miss her greatly, but is joyful in knowing she’s now with her Savior.

