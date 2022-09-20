Read full article on original website
Adalbert “Mickey” Silva, age 88
Adalbert “Mickey” Silva, age 88, passed into the loving arms of our Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born on October 5, 1933 in Ybor City, Tampa, FL to Adalbert Silva and Helen Garcia Silva. He married his loving and devoted wife, Ann, in Houston, TX on July 26, 1958. They enjoyed 61.5 years of marriage before her passing in January 2020.
Larry James Ooten age 70, of Clinton
Larry James Ooten age 70, of Clinton passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at The Waters of Clinton. Larry was born March 17, 1952, in Oneida, Tennessee to the late Merida and Flora Hicks Ooten. Throughout his life Larry loved going fishing with his dad, playing cards with anyone, going to flea markets, an avid dog lover, antique cars, and going to car shows. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brother, Cecil Ooten; sisters, Joyce O’Conner, Katherine Ooten, and Phyllis Ooten; brother-in-law, Hubert Watson.
David Lee Nelson, 62, of Clinton
David Lee Nelson, age 62, a resident of Clinton, TN, passed away on September 19, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN of COVID. He was born November 20, 1959 to parents Leonard and Margaret Nelson. He graduated from Oliver Springs High School and did not miss a...
Debra Ann Pelfrey Kimberlin, age 67, of Kingston
Debra Ann Pelfrey Kimberlin, age 67, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home. She was born December 15, 1954 in Roane County where she remained a life long resident. Debra was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church in Kingston. She loved her grandbabies and cooking for them, which they will miss so much. Preceded in death by her granddaughter, Addison Kimberlin; parents, James & Mary Ruth Green Pelfrey; brother, Mike Pelfrey.
bbbtv12.com
Truck Causes Power Outage to Parts of Oak Ridge
Shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, the power on the West side of the Oak Ridge Turnpike, including the Grove Center area where we are located, was knocked out by a tractor trailer which clipped a power line on a side access road beside the Grove Market. The truck then pulled the line which caused the power pole to break and some lines were severed. It is unknown if the driver of the truck will face any charges. The ORPD is investigating the incident. It took the City of Oak Ridge Electrical Department a little over an hour to restore power to the area, but worked on replacing the pole until after 11pm.
East Tennessee couple focuses on dreams amid challenges
LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — Kelly and Doug Floyd smile as they think about their beloved green rancher tucked away in their tight-knit Louisville neighborhood. Kelly recounts a favorite memory. "We had this little habit when we pulled up to it. We would say, 'Look at that beautiful house, aren’t we...
Glenna Wilson Pack, age 83 of Clinton
Glenna Wilson Pack, age 83 of Clinton passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 30, 1939 in the Dutch Valley community where she lived her whole life. She was a loving and devoted wife to J.L. Pack for 46 years, and a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who loved her family immensely. She was a co-owner of Nola & Glenna’s Upholstery in the Marlow community for over 20 years. Glenna sang for the Lord her whole life as part of the Wilson Sisters group and was a longtime and faithful member of Dutch Valley Missionary Baptist Church which she loved dearly. She was always trying to help her family and others, whether it be by providing a meal, a helping hand, or prayers for anyone in need. Her family will miss her greatly, but is joyful in knowing she’s now with her Savior.
Rebecca Sue Manis
Rebecca Sue Manis passed away peacefully Saturday September 10th, 2022. Becky was born October 16th, 1947, to Robert and Vera West. She leaves behind her son and daughter in law Scott and Judy Manis, granddaughter Chesney and Jason Ault, brother and sister-in-law Bob and Karen West, great grandsons Chase, Jayden, Brodie, Rowan, and Palmer Ault, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Phillip Manis, sister Peggy Grandstaff, and niece Sadonna Grandstaff.
215 years since this East TN town was capital for a day
215 years ago an East Tennessee town was the state capital for one day.
It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities
TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
Shultz Hollow Haunted Forest coming soon
Idles Paranormal invites everyone to the Shultz Hollow Haunted Forest, where you can get into the Halloween spirit and support athletes at Clinton High School at the same time. Starting on Friday, September 30th, the haunted experience in the forest will begin at dark, continuing through every Friday and Saturday...
Community fire safety event planned for October 15th
Everyone is invited to a free community fire safety event on Saturday, October 15th at the Fairgrounds in Clinton. The free event will be held from 10 am to 2 pm, featuring food, inflatables, fire safety and firefighting demonstrations, “Sparky the Fire Dog,” and more, including a chance to meet firefighters from not just Clinton, but all over Anderson County. Attendees will also get a chance to check out all kinds of fire and emergency apparatuses during the event, which is being held to allow the community to get to know its firefighters and to promote fire safety.
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
Young-Williams asks for donations to help serve thousands of animals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has asked people for help with donations as they provide food, water and shelter to over 10,000 animals yearly. Items the non-profit specifically asked for include pet toys, beds and treats to help make their time at the shelter comfortable. Justin Young with...
Flies, unlabeled chemical bottles found in popular Gatlinburg restaurant
The inspector marked down nearly half a dozen violations at this popular restaurant. Several of the risk factor violations required a follow-up inspection.
Drug take back events coming to the Knoxville area
Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with law enforcement to reduce the number of unused, unwanted, and expired medications in homes throughout East Tennessee.
Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
Host Says Dolly Parton Might Be Unavailable for ‘College GameDay’
The internet immediately called for her appearance when they learned the show was heading for Knoxville.
Catholic Charities filling in healthcare gaps in Scott County
Catholic Charities is filling in the gaps in rural Scott County after noticing healthcare shortages in the region.
Claiborne County sheriff taking safety measures amid planned KKK rally
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Claiborne County community members have been reaching out to the WATE newsroom with concerns about a flyer that has been circulating around that area and on social media. The flyer states that a rally hosted by a Ku Klux Klan group will take place on private property in Claiborne County. Local law enforcement […]
