Knoxville, TN

chalk.walker.vixen
2d ago

Only 15 years after INTENTIONALLY harming one person and then killing three more people?! What in the ever loving crap is this?! Tennessee justice system is f^€*ed!

Related
WJHL

Report: Two arrested after overdosing with child in the car

On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
POWELL, TN
WATE

Suspected fentanyl, guns found in Morristown home

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A search warrant executed at a Morristown residence last week yielded what Hamblen County narcotics investigators believe to be illicit drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl along with rifles and cash. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted the search warrant at a home in the 4100 block of Sanoria Lane […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Police release info on two E. Knox shootings this week

A second shooting this week in East Knoxville had police searching for leads Wednesday while the teenaged victim recovered in an area hospital. The Tuesday night shooting on Kenner Avenue seriously wounded an 18-year-old man who was found near an apartment complex’s playground, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Man facing domestic assault charges since July turns himself in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: Sylvester J. Williams turned himself into the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Sept. 19. KPD is no longer searching for him. The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a man wanted on aggravated domestic assault charges. They said Sylvester J. Williams, 57,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says

Your headlines from 9/22 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Roane County couple arrested for car theft, Hiker rescued in the Smokies, Plane crash investigation. Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg. Updated: 17 hours ago. Members of the Tennessee National Guard rescued...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Couple arrested after multiple car thefts throughout two states

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A couple was arrested after events involving multiple car thefts throughout Tennessee and Kentucky, according to Roane County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker were both arrested near Clay Hollow Road after detectives investigated a car theft ring from Tennessee to Kentucky.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD: 18-year-old seriously wounded after shooting Tuesday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Kenner Avenue Tuesday night, according to a post from the department. At around 10:20 p.m., KPD officers responded to the shooting and found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, KPD said. The victim...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

THP: Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Harriman

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. At around 9:50 p.m., 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway in Roane County, THP said.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

House fire claims life of woman overnight near Rockwood

Around 3:30 AM Thursday morning a house fire in the College Grove Estates near Rockwood resulted in the death of one female. Fire agencies from across the area rushed to the scene and worked the fire throughout the overnight / early morning getting it under control. We will report more on the investigation of this fire when it is available..
ROCKWOOD, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
Knoxville local news

