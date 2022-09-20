Read full article on original website
chalk.walker.vixen
2d ago
Only 15 years after INTENTIONALLY harming one person and then killing three more people?! What in the ever loving crap is this?! Tennessee justice system is f^€*ed!
Report: Two arrested after overdosing with child in the car
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
Suspected fentanyl, guns found in Morristown home
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A search warrant executed at a Morristown residence last week yielded what Hamblen County narcotics investigators believe to be illicit drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl along with rifles and cash. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted the search warrant at a home in the 4100 block of Sanoria Lane […]
NEW: Police release info on two E. Knox shootings this week
A second shooting this week in East Knoxville had police searching for leads Wednesday while the teenaged victim recovered in an area hospital. The Tuesday night shooting on Kenner Avenue seriously wounded an 18-year-old man who was found near an apartment complex’s playground, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
HCSO: Two officers and a nurse commended for saving woman's life in Hamblen Co. jail
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that two officers and a nurse received Letters of Commendation for saving a woman's life inside of the Hamblen County Jail. They said the woman was found unresponsive on September 10. They said she did not have a...
Man facing domestic assault charges since July turns himself in
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: Sylvester J. Williams turned himself into the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Sept. 19. KPD is no longer searching for him. The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a man wanted on aggravated domestic assault charges. They said Sylvester J. Williams, 57,...
Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating
Cracking the case | Escapology opens in Pigeon Forge. The newest attraction to open in Pigeon Forge will test your ability to crack the case. Half of all car seats are not installed correctly, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
Your headlines from 9/22 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Roane County couple arrested for car theft, Hiker rescued in the Smokies, Plane crash investigation. Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg. Updated: 17 hours ago. Members of the Tennessee National Guard rescued...
Blount Co. Sheriff's Office to increase number of deputies patrolling 'The Dragon' in October
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — When fall comes to East Tennessee, it often brings visitors to a particular stretch of road nicknamed "The Dragon." This windy, hilly piece of U.S. Highway 129 is also often the site of serious crashes and incidents involving reckless driving. Since January 1, 2022, the...
WATE
Couple arrested after multiple car thefts throughout two states
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A couple was arrested after events involving multiple car thefts throughout Tennessee and Kentucky, according to Roane County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker were both arrested near Clay Hollow Road after detectives investigated a car theft ring from Tennessee to Kentucky.
Man sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2021 murder of missing Claiborne Co. man
TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in court Monday to murdering Aaron Massengill, District Attorney General Jared Effler said. Patrick Smith was one of three people arrested in April 2021 after investigators found Massengill's body along Ferguson Ridge Road...
Two charged after police chase in North Knoxville
Two people have been charged after they led police on a chase in North Knoxville according to police.
KPD: 18-year-old seriously wounded after shooting Tuesday night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Kenner Avenue Tuesday night, according to a post from the department. At around 10:20 p.m., KPD officers responded to the shooting and found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, KPD said. The victim...
Man with state warrants arrested in Newport near Cocke County Annex
A man was arrested in Cocke County after being charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
'A lot left to this mystery': TBI, Indiana authorities try to figure out who left teen victim's body on Campbell County mountain
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It took decades to figure out the name of the teenager whose remains were left on a remote Campbell County mountain. With any luck, finding who did this to her will come a lot quicker. Last month, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that, with the...
Fighting crime from inside the lab: A day in the life of the KPD Forensics team
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This week is National Forensic Science Week. Forensic scientists are often the "secret weapon" law enforcement uses to fight crime. DNA, fingerprints, shell casings, and left-behind clothing often help this team solve the case. The forensics team in the criminal investigation division of the Knoxville Police...
Claiborne County sheriff taking safety measures amid planned KKK rally
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Claiborne County community members have been reaching out to the WATE newsroom with concerns about a flyer that has been circulating around that area and on social media. The flyer states that a rally hosted by a Ku Klux Klan group will take place on private property in Claiborne County. Local law enforcement […]
THP: Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Harriman
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. At around 9:50 p.m., 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway in Roane County, THP said.
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
Knoxville mother mourning after losing son, father in fire
A mother is in mourning after her son and father died in a house fire on Mississippi Avenue in West Knoxville.
House fire claims life of woman overnight near Rockwood
Around 3:30 AM Thursday morning a house fire in the College Grove Estates near Rockwood resulted in the death of one female. Fire agencies from across the area rushed to the scene and worked the fire throughout the overnight / early morning getting it under control. We will report more on the investigation of this fire when it is available..
