Monaco to stay on Formula One calendar as 24 races confirmed for next year

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
The Monaco Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar after the sport’s governing body rubber-stamped a record 24 races for next year.

F1’s street race in Monte Carlo had been in some doubt, with the most recent event in May set to be the last unless a new deal between the Automobile Club de Monaco and the sport’s American owners Liberty Media could be agreed.

But the FIA has confirmed that the round in the principality will take its traditional slot on the final Sunday of May in 2023 after a three-year contract extension was reached.

The 2023 campaign is set to open in Bahrain on March 5 and close in Abu Dhabi on November 26 following the most races ever staged in a single season – two more than the record-equalling 22 this year.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix, the only new entry on the calendar, will be the penultimate round, on November 18 – one of three races in the United States next year – while F1 is set to return to China for the first time since 2019 with a round in Shanghai pencilled in for April 16.

However, there is still some doubt as to whether the race will go ahead amid the country’s coronavirus restrictions.

The British Grand Prix will take place on July 9 (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

The British Grand Prix will take place on July 9, avoiding a clash with the men’s Wimbledon final (July 16) and the final round of golf’s Open Championship at Hoylake (July 23), while Qatar – which staged its first F1 race in 2021 – returns after a one-year absence.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale.

“The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport. I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula One’s new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA’s 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023.”

2023 Formula One CalendarMarch 5 – Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir)March 19 – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah)April 2 – Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne)April 16 – Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai)April 30 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku)May 7 – Miami Grand Prix (Miami)May 21 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Imola)May 28 – Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo)June 4 – Spanish Grand Prix (Barcelona)June 18 – Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal)July 2 – Austrian Grand Prix (Spielberg)July 9 – British Grand Prix (Silverstone)July 23 – Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring)July 30 – Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps)August 27 – Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort)September 3 – Italian Grand Prix (Monza)September 17 – Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay)September 24 – Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka)October 8 – Qatar Grand Prix (Losail)October 22 – United States Grand Prix (Austin)October 29 – Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City)November 5 – Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos)November 18 – Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas)November 26 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)

