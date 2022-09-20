Read full article on original website
Check out SF’s newest Muni stops (and when they open)
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Shuttle service for the Central Subway lines — decades in the making — will begin Nov. 19, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced earlier this week. This means commuters and tourists will finally be able to travel from the newly-constructed Muni station at 4th and Brannan streets to the Chinatown/Rose […]
More than 200 SF cyclists injured after getting ‘doored’
Noel Morales was pedaling down South Van Ness Avenue and about to make a right turn onto 22nd Street when an Uber’s door suddenly popped open in front of him. Before he could swerve to avoid it, he lost balance and fell on the sidewalk. The Uber’s final destination...
A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps
Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
sfstandard.com
The San Francisco Streets Where You’re Most Likely To Be Hit by a Car
Thousands of traffic accidents happen in San Francisco every year, some see pedestrians knocked over, lives lost and cars totalled—but where are you most likely to be hit by a car or get into an accident in the city?. Broadly speaking, intersections are where you’re most likely to be...
The Daily 09-22-22 How a stolen family secret put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
Roli Roti has been a fixture at Bay Area farmers markets for the past 20 years. Founder Thomas Odermatt said that his fleet of six Roli Roti food trucks sells more than 3,000 roasted birds a week across 35 Bay Area farmers market events. Roli Roti’s other popular menu item, the porchetta sandwich, can sell upward of 800 sandwiches at the Saturday Ferry Plaza Farmers Market alone. The business has come a long way from a launch that couldn’t have been more chaotic. • San Francisco German store saved by loyal customer, will reopen this fall
Warmer weather coming to the Bay Area. How hot will it get?
The region is expected to start fall with a warm spell.
New report shows more people are leaving San Francisco than any other metro
San Francisco still leads the country in home buyers setting their sights elsewhere.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Mateo (San Mateo, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian accident occurred in San Mateo on Wednesday. The crash happened in the Hayward direction of the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
The long-awaited Central Subway now has an opening date
There is a light at the end of the tunnel. The Central Subway, a transit project that’s been under construction for more than a decade, finally has a “soft” opening date. Starting Nov. 19, the Central Subway will be open on weekends as a short line, running from Chinatown to Fourth and Brannan. The line will be fare-free through November and December. ...
San Francisco’s Roosevelt Tamale Parlor closes for good
The 100-year-old Mexican restaurant (or 103, according to some), has closed for good.
These Bay Area companies are announcing layoffs, but it's not all bad, researcher says
With the news of many companies cutting back, many are worried about a possible recession. One researcher says that while it is concerning the economy has slowed, California's "labor market as a whole is still really healthy."
Dreamforce conference returns to San Francisco, convention attendees acknowledge city challenges
In spite of the challenges San Francisco city leaders have been tackling---the issues of homelessness, property crime, or drug addiction, San Francisco tourism experts say people are willing to come back to the city again.
sfstandard.com
Marc Benioff Calls To ‘Restructure’ SF Downtown, Adding More Housing
The walk up to the Moscone Center on Day 1 of Dreamforce had a sentimental air, with winding registration lines of techies in Allbirds or t-shirts advertising their favorite enterprise software under Patagonia vests. The city itself seemed ready for the show. Smiling crossing guards directed traffic overflow in SoMa...
latitude38.com
Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?
We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco's Central Subway will open soon: here's when you can ride it
The long-awaited San Francisco Muni Central Line will officially open to riders on November 19. The Central Subway Project extends the T-Third Line light rail through downtown to SoMa, Union Square and Chinatown. The new trains will travel mostly underground from the 4th Street Caltrain Station to Chinatown. Officials say...
Canyon News
San Fran Driverless Car Causes Injuries
UNITED STATES—The U.S. is leading the global race toward making driverless car the standard. As such, the most established automakers are developing cars of varying levels of autonomy. Therefore, it seems like driverless cars are here with us to stay. But how safe are driverless cars?. The safety of...
Eater
How to Eat Around Downtown San Francisco Like a Local
It’s undeniable: San Francisco’s downtown has been in the spotlight in 2022. Whether it be mounting tax concerns, a hollowed-out civic corridor, or fenced goods run-thru a boba store, there’s been plenty of attention on Market Street in the headlines. Enter stage left: Dreamforce. The massive convention...
Dreamforce attendees asked for S.F. restaurant recs, residents answered
Dreamforce, the annual tech conference hosted by Salesforce, begins Tuesday and runs through Thursday at the Moscone Center. It's expected to draw more than 40,000 people to The City, making it the biggest convention in San Francisco since 2019. Newcomers to The City put out calls on social media, asking residents to supply them with the best restaurants to try during their stay. Whether you're a Dreamforce attendee or a resident eager to hit up a familiar spot, we've rounded up the most popular recommendations...
sfstandard.com
In San Francisco, How ‘Gangs’ Are Defined Is Up for Debate
In the early hours of New Year’s Day 2017, a group of men rushed from a corner store called Rubin’s to confront a trio of rivals. One of the men from the shop pulled out a weapon and was pistol whipped by someone from the other group. Another threw a bag of glass bottles, which shattered on the sidewalk. Then Thomas Ortiz, another one of the men from the store, fatally shot Ernesto Rosales.
How interest rate hikes, stock market dips are affecting Bay Area real estate
Is Bay Area real estate entering a "balanced market"?
SFGate
