Check out SF’s newest Muni stops (and when they open)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Shuttle service for the Central Subway lines — decades in the making — will begin Nov. 19, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced earlier this week. This means commuters and tourists will finally be able to travel from the newly-constructed Muni station at 4th and Brannan streets to the Chinatown/Rose […]
A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps

Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
The Daily 09-22-22 How a stolen family secret put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map

Roli Roti has been a fixture at Bay Area farmers markets for the past 20 years. Founder Thomas Odermatt said that his fleet of six Roli Roti food trucks sells more than 3,000 roasted birds a week across 35 Bay Area farmers market events. Roli Roti’s other popular menu item, the porchetta sandwich, can sell upward of 800 sandwiches at the Saturday Ferry Plaza Farmers Market alone. The business has come a long way from a launch that couldn’t have been more chaotic.  • San Francisco German store saved by loyal customer, will reopen this fall
The long-awaited Central Subway now has an opening date

There is a light at the end of the tunnel. The Central Subway, a transit project that’s been under construction for more than a decade, finally has a “soft” opening date. Starting Nov. 19, the Central Subway will be open on weekends as a short line, running from Chinatown to Fourth and Brannan. The line will be fare-free through November and December. ...
Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?

We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
San Fran Driverless Car Causes Injuries

UNITED STATES—The U.S. is leading the global race toward making driverless car the standard. As such, the most established automakers are developing cars of varying levels of autonomy. Therefore, it seems like driverless cars are here with us to stay. But how safe are driverless cars?. The safety of...
How to Eat Around Downtown San Francisco Like a Local

It’s undeniable: San Francisco’s downtown has been in the spotlight in 2022. Whether it be mounting tax concerns, a hollowed-out civic corridor, or fenced goods run-thru a boba store, there’s been plenty of attention on Market Street in the headlines. Enter stage left: Dreamforce. The massive convention...
Dreamforce attendees asked for S.F. restaurant recs, residents answered

Dreamforce, the annual tech conference hosted by Salesforce, begins Tuesday and runs through Thursday at the Moscone Center. It's expected to draw more than 40,000 people to The City, making it the biggest convention in San Francisco since 2019. Newcomers to The City put out calls on social media, asking residents to supply them with the best restaurants to try during their stay. Whether you're a Dreamforce attendee or a resident eager to hit up a familiar spot, we've rounded up the most popular recommendations...
In San Francisco, How ‘Gangs’ Are Defined Is Up for Debate

In the early hours of New Year’s Day 2017, a group of men rushed from a corner store called Rubin’s to confront a trio of rivals. One of the men from the shop pulled out a weapon and was pistol whipped by someone from the other group. Another threw a bag of glass bottles, which shattered on the sidewalk. Then Thomas Ortiz, another one of the men from the store, fatally shot Ernesto Rosales.
