Marion, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion man has been arrested after he fired a gun during an argument. Just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday, Marion Police say they were called to a parking lot in the 100 block of North Madison Street for a report of shots fired. Witnesses told officers that two or three men had gotten into an argument and one of them had fired a gun. No injuries were reported and all of those involved left the area before police arrived.

MARION, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO