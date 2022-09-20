Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
More than a dozen horses seized from owner in Saline County
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office seized several horses from their owner after it was deemed the owner failed to provide sufficient food, water and care for the animals. The Illinois Department of Agriculture had previously cited James Kevin Griffith for failure to provide sufficient...
Magic 95.1
Carbondale woman arrested after Monday morning fight
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale woman was arrested on assault and weapons charges after police say she fired a gun during a fight. Carbondale Police say at about 7:30 a.m. Monday, officers broke up a fight involving several people in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. They say their investigation determined that Camille Sanders, 30, fired at least one shot. No injuries were reported.
Magic 95.1
Jackson County woman arrested for shooting neighbor in the leg
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) – A Jackson County woman is behind bars on charges that she shot her neighbor. At about 4:50 p.m. Sunday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Sandra Walker, 50, shot her neighbor, Caleb Riddle, 32, in the leg. Caleb Riddle was taken to a local...
westkentuckystar.com
Massac County Sheriff seeking missing woman
A Massac County woman was reported missing Wednesday morning, and the Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help. The Massac County Sheriff said that 34-year-old Brittany A. Smith was last seen at her home on Jonesboro Road in the early morning hours. She is described as 5 feet 3...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfcnnews.com
Supply chain issues delay reopening of Marion Krispy Kreme
MARION - After being closed for over four months, doughnut lovers will have to wait even longer for a sweet treat in Marion. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Marion announced a temporary closure following a structure fire early this year on May 5, 2022. The location has been closed ever since...
wevv.com
Horses seized in Saline County after foal found dead on owner's property, sheriff's office says
The Saline County Sheriff's Office says multiple horses have been permanently forfeited to the county due to mistreatment. A news release issued by the sheriff's office on Tuesday says that 12 horses were seized from James Kevin Griffith of Harrisburg back in July as the result of Griffith's failure to provide sufficient food, water, and care for the animals.
Magic 95.1
Yard Sale: 9/24-9/25 Carbondale
Indoor and outdoor furniture (sofa, entertainment center, patio furniture, etc.); Clothes and Shoes (women’s sizes small-2xl/9-10, men’s sizes M-L/11); Exercise bike; Wedding Decorations; Holiday Decorations; Dishes; $1 table; and more!
kbsi23.com
Enormous house fire in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A house fire broke out on the corner of North Robert A Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street in Carbondale, Illinois. Several fire departments and agencies responded to fire. They include Carbondale Township Fire Department, Carterville Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Murphysboro Fire Department, Carbondale...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged in shots fired incident outside Marion, Illinois, bar
MARION, IL — Police in Marion, Illinois, have arrested a 53-year-old man accused of firing a gun in the parking lot of a local bar. Police responded around 12:07 a.m. Sunday to a report that shots had been fired outside Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of North Madison Street in Marion.
wsiu.org
A woman is accused of shooting her neighbor near Murphysboro
A Jackson County resident was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon near Murphysboro and his neighbor is the suspect. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports 32-year-old Caleb Riddle was treated for a gunshot wound at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. A brief investigation resulted in the detainment of his neighbor 50-year-old...
wrul.com
Traffic Stop And Domestic Battery Land Two White County Residents In Jail
A Crossville woman was taken into custody following a traffic stop on September 16th. At around 1 p.m. 39 year old Amber N Newman was stopped on Fifth Street and arrested for Driving While License Revoked. She paid $250 plus fees and was released. A 40 year old Carmi man...
KFVS12
Woman accused of firing gun during fight arrested
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale woman is facing charges in connection with a shots fired investigation on Monday morning, September 21. Carbondale Police were called at 7:34 a.m. to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane to a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found several people fighting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Train carrying hazardous material derails in Clinton County, Illinois
CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A train derailed near Albers, Illinois late Monday morning. The derailment happened around 11:30 a.m. Norfolk Southern said that 26 of the 131 cars on an eastbound train derailed. Two of those cars were carrying hazardous materials. The company says there are reports of a car leaking, but they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public. Clean-up is ongoing.
Magic 95.1
Marion man arrested for firing a gun during an argument
Marion, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion man has been arrested after he fired a gun during an argument. Just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday, Marion Police say they were called to a parking lot in the 100 block of North Madison Street for a report of shots fired. Witnesses told officers that two or three men had gotten into an argument and one of them had fired a gun. No injuries were reported and all of those involved left the area before police arrived.
wgel.com
Arrests Made In Warrant Sweep
A multi-county warrant sweep, known as “Operation Washout,” was undertaken last Wednesday in Southern Illinois. It was reported nearly 40 individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants. The sweep was made possible through the Centralia Police Department’s partnership with the FBI’s Safe Streets program. Arrests were made...
Crumbling Illinois mines located near train derailment
Some residents living in Clinton County believe mine subsidence contributed to Monday’s train derailment, just outside the village of Albers.
wsiu.org
Franklin County schools encourage students to learn trades
Area educators hope that vocational courses can help keep students interested in school and provide a path to success after graduation. One Franklin County program invited legislators to visit a class in construction trades. The course had to be paused during the pandemic but has returned this school year. Students from all six high schools in the county are eligible to take the course.
wgel.com
Two Arrested In Three-County Pursuit
A police pursuit, which began in Clinton County, went through Bond County and ended in Hillsboro early Monday morning, resulted in the arrest of two subjects. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the pursuit at 12:01 a.m. Monday as it was underway in Clinton County and entering Bond County.
KFVS12
Renovations continue in Downtown Marion to attract more visitors
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Things are heating up in downtown Marion as nearly the entire square is under renovation. From bringing in a new restaurant like a steakhouse, to an intimate music venue that’ll seat around 100 people, bakery, luxury apartments and a face lift to the iconic clock tower, private investors and city leaders are working to attract more people downtown.
westkentuckystar.com
Need for a cigarette results in Metropolis man's drug arrest
A traffic stop and the need to smoke a cigarette exposed a Metropolis man's alleged drugs. Metropolis Police stopped a motorcycle last week because the license plate was obstructed. Police ran a check on the plate and found it to have expired eleven years ago, and it was issued to a different motorcycle.
Comments / 0