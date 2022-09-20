Read full article on original website
GOP hits Kansas governor hard on trans athletes, her new ad
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor launched a new television ad on Wednesday in which she says men don’t belong in women’s sports. It’s a move seeking to blunt Republican attacks on her for vetoing two proposals to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s school and college sports.
More reenactments canceled over concerns with NYS gun laws
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)–When it comes to re-enactments, the Governor’s Office said, “These laws allow historical re-enactments to occur, and there should be no concern otherwise…”. Despite the statement, some reenactors don’t feel comfortable out of fear of violating the law. The Roger’s Island 18th Century...
Fish for free in New York this Saturday
NEW YORK STATE (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State residents and non-residents are invited to fish for free this Saturday, September 24th, without a fishing license. This free freshwater fishing day is one of six held annually and coincides with National Hunting and Fishing Day. “From Babylon to Buffalo, Free...
UPDATE: Missing woman found in North Carolina
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that 37-year-old April Bartlett of Utica has been found safe in North Carolina. April had been missing since Saturday, September 18th, 2022. UPD would like to thank everyone for their assistance.
Record spending over California’s legal gambling initiative
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California is the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in U.S. history at about $400 million and counting, pitting wealthy Native American tribes against online gambling companies and less-affluent tribes over what’s expected to be a multibillion-dollar marketplace.
Idaho a step closer to having largest research dairy in US
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The University of Idaho’s plan to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm cleared a big hurdle on Tuesday. Idaho Gov. Brad Little and two other statewide-elected officials on the Idaho Land Board approved the university’s plan to use $23 million to buy roughly 640 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho, the heart of the state’s dairy industry.
Farmers facing more than just physical dangers
PRATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) – Farmers across Upstate New York are facing more than just physical hazards, and it’s making agricultural safety advocates concerned. September 18 was the start of the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety’s National Farm Safety and Health Week. Between working long hours in the heat and cold and working around equipment and animals, farm workers face constant danger.
