Town Awarded $281K in STEAP Grant Funding
More than $281,000 is on the way for improvements at town playscapes and the bandstand on the Town Green thanks to a recent state grant approval. Governor Ned Lamont announced $31.3 million in Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP) grants on Sept. 19. The funds are being awarded to 77 small towns and will be used to complete a variety of infrastructure improvements. North Haven will receive $281,122 which will be matched by $70,530.68 from the town.
Last Year’s Mass Release of Invasive Water Chestnut Bears Fruit on the Lower Connecticut River
A mass release of invasive water chestnut plants last year from a flood control pond in Hartford appears to have caused new infestations of the plant along the Connecticut River this year, according to environmentalists in the region who have been working to remove the plant. Anticipating heavy rain from...
Parking Change OK’d For Dixwell Plaza Redo
Dixwell Plaza’s redevelopers won permission to scrap a too-costly underground parking garage in exchange for a larger temporary surface parking lot in their ongoing effort to build up the heart of New Haven’s historic Black neighborhood. They won approvals for that parking-related change in plans Wednesday night during...
New Milford is the Largest Town in Connecticut?
You learn something new every day. I love that about life. Today I learned something that confirmed what I've been feeling lately, which is damn, New Milford is a BIG town. It's not just a big town, it's the largest in all of Connecticut when it comes to square mileage.
Abandoned Hamden middle school could become 'community campus'
HAMDEN — Picture driving down Newhall Street in the heart of southern Hamden. As you approach Villano Park, you look to the right, at the site of the former middle school. Instead of the overgrown lot and brick building studded with broken windows that now towers over a silent field, a bustling “community campus” greets you, complete with a library branch, senior center, early learning classrooms, gym, commercial kitchen and food pantry.
Norwalk P&Z set to vote on industrial zone changes
NORWALK, Conn. — Proposed industrial zone changes are set to be discussed Wednesday in a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing, and possibly voted into new Norwalk law. Advanced by the Common Council in August, the proposed changes would reduce Norwalk’s most intense industrial zone uses by 70%. The...
Danbury's first proposed recreational marijuana seller wants to open up shop on Federal Road
DANBURY — Once the site of an equipment rental company, the white pill box building on the property at 108 Federal Road today sits quietly surrounded by chain-link fencing. But its dormant status may change in the coming months if the owners of a newly established adult-use retail cannabis business successfully secure a preliminary license from the state that would allow the firm to sell marijuana to recreational customers.
16 Condos OK’d For City Point
A Stratford-based builder won permission to construct 16 more condos in City Point as part of the final phase of development for the Breakwater Bay Condominiums. Local land-use commissioners granted that approval Wednesday night during the latest regular monthly meeting of the City Plan Commission, which was held online via Zoom.
Uneven playing field: Rich towns dominate CT high school sports amid deep inequalities
New training equipment. Sweatsuits and practice jerseys. Proper footwear for players. Access to private camps where players could hone their skills. Things rival schools have that New Britain can’t afford. At a recent practice, Abraham barked instruction to a team of eager athletes, including twins Kiatyanna and Kasianna Denmark....
Construction starts on long-awaited multi-use development by Fairfield Metro Station
FAIRFIELD — For nearly 20 years, there has been a plan to bring a hotel, office and commercial space to the area surrounding the Fairfield Metro train station. But it wasn't until Monday's groundbreaking that those long-awaited plans — along with the addition of hundreds of apartments — made a huge step toward becoming a reality on Ash Creek Boulevard.
YNHH Cuts 155 Management Jobs
Yale New Haven Health laid off 72 hospital managers Wednesday and eliminated another 83 vacant administrative positions in a system-wide “restructuring” done in the face of rising costs and an expected $300 million deficit. YNHH Vice President Vin Petrini confirmed those layoffs during a phone interview with...
Driving down Post Road may cause more difficulties for Westport drivers
The Post Road in Westport has the highest amount of traffic-related accidents, according to a traffic map made by the University of Connecticut. “The police department in Westport contacted us,” said Eric Jackson, executive director of the Connecticut Transportation Institute. “They had a couple of intersections they were interested in, so they contacted us asking for us to just print out some data."
The pandemic brought a huge rise in boat sales in CT. Here's where they stand now
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It would have taken a lot for Connecticut's boat industry to match the pandemic sales of 2020 and 2021, but Bob Petzold sees the tide rising still — thanks to a sunny, hot summer that spurred more people to get out on the water. With a beautiful weekend in the offing, Petzold expects big crowds this weekend at the Norwalk Boat Show which kicks off Thursday.
Escalating Costs Impede Efforts To Rebuild Fire-Damaged Stores In Downtown Seymour
SEYMOUR –- Town officials are working to secure funding to help rebuild a downtown block of buildings that were destroyed by a fire in April. Economic Development Consultant Sheila O’Malley applied for a $900,000 grant earlier this month through the state Office of Policy and Management. O’Malley said...
“All-American” New Haven Takes A Victory Lap
The Moore family — who found opportunities for better lives in public housing — served as the human face of a celebration of New Haven winning recognition as one of 10 “All-America” cities. Housing authority and city leaders held the celebration late Tuesday afternoon at...
Old Saybrook Lights Celebration Slated for Sept. 30
You’re invited: the town will be hosting a celebration of the new ballfield lights at Old Saybrook High School on Friday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. It’s hard to find a more iconic image of high school life than heading to watch a football or soccer team playing under the lights on an autumn night. However, until this year, that wasn’t a reality for Old Saybrook residents. But thanks to a years-long campaign and many generous donors, Old Saybrook High School now has lights on their ball fields, and organizers are hoping the community will come celebrate and cheer on the Rams.
Courthouse that is not a courthouse
I know I have no dog in the fight over the closing of the Norwalk Courthouse, as I do not live in Norwalk any longer. But as a Connecticut Taxpayer and former elected official, I have never seen a more bureaucratic release than the one issued by Chief Court Administrator Patrick L. Carroll III. The Courthouse is not closing but no cases will be heard there. Then the clarifications, he really did not order the Courthouse closed, etc. etc. The reason for the move is to solve the decencies of the operations in the Stamford Court House. Well. If things are not right in Stamford, then he must assume the responsibility for its failures, as he is the person in charge.
Lucky Connecticut Resident Wins A Cool $2 Million From The Lottery
We don't know their name, but they won a cool 2 million bucks recently from the Connecticut Lottery. It was a resident from Prospect, and in the state of Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous. According to The Patch, the resident wishes to keep their identity as anonymous, I guess for...
Something To Look Forward To
Thomas Breen in the New Haven Independent reports that three new restaurants are in the works in New Haven. Here’s what we have to look forward to: Gran Gusto, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts is planning an Italian eatery if the former Tarry Lodge location at 278 Park Street; Food entrepreneur Hazel Lebron has her eye on 86 Spring Street for an Afro-Latin cuisine take-out and commercial kitchen; and restaurateur Avi Szapiro and his partner Tim Cabral are opening a new Italian place at the location of the former Tony & Lucille’s at 150 Wooster Street. Read all about it in the New Haven Independent, newhavenindependent.org.
Plans for 93-Unit Affordable Housing Complex on Hill Street Filed with Town
As anticipated, the town last week received an application to build a 93-unit housing complex on a combined 2.76-acre vacant wooded parcel on Hill Street. There’s “adequate water and sewer capacity to serve the proposed multi-family residential community” at 17 and 23 Hill St., according to the Sept. 15 application, filed on behalf of the property’s owners by attorney Christopher J. Smith of Glastonbury-based Alter & Pearson, LLC. The parcels are owned by a limited liability company that has given the same New Canaan address as Karp Associates, a firm owned by developer Arnold Karp.
