HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The open enrollment period for 2023 Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans will be held from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. The Reno County Department of Aging will once again partner with trained SHICK volunteers from the Reno County Volunteer Center to offer counseling and assistance for Reno County residents over age 60 who need help enrolling or reviewing their drug coverage. SHICK is the acronym for the Senior Health Insurance Counselors in Kansas program conducted through the Kansas Department of Aging. Reviewing your Medicare Part D Prescription Drug plan each year is important to ensure the best coverage for the best price.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO