City council approves police contract Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved a new contract with the members of its police union on Tuesday. "Negotiation got started in March," said HR Director Tom Sanders. "We had six sessions with the FOP and were able to come to an agreement on August 9. Changes and modifications include Article 7, which adds new indemnification language, which holds the city harmless, should there be any disputes related to payroll deduction of union dues."
Farmington Park work waiting on shelter parts
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An inquiry was sent to Hutch Post as to why it appears that work has stopped on the Farmington Park project. City Manager Gary Meagher said in an email that the same contractor is working for the city in two places at once. "Ward Davis is...
Ordinance on marijuana, fentanyl strips approved by Wichita City Council
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the second time, the Wichita City Council has voted 5-2 for an ordinance to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and fentanyl test strips. Council Members Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye were the two no-votes Tuesday morning. The city says the move would eliminate between 750 and 850 prosecutions […]
Proposal for highway near Great Bend…What’s a ‘Green T’ intersection?
Even though the expansion of U.S. 56 Highway, just east of Great Bend, would be several years out if the project gets funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation, the preferred choice for the improvement at the U.S 56 and K-156 Highway intersection is a “continuous unsignalized green T.”
Anderson: Work sessions with board needed to prioritize smaller bond
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Pretty Prairie USD 311 Superintendent Ashley Anderson said she and her board need to meet some more before deciding how to handle the issues that were part of a rejected $10.4 million bond issue that was voted down earlier this month. "We're trying to get...
Hutchinson Police K9 units meet supporters
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Cause for Paws has been a major supporter of the K9 units of the Hutchinson Police Department. On Wednesday, four of the department's K9 teams got to meet with many of the Cause of Paws board members and representatives from the Neuway Legacy Fund. Both of...
Atrium has had to be boarded up again multiple times this year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council received an update on the situation at the Atrium Hotel during their meeting on Tuesday. Building Inspector Izzy Rivera was unavailable, but he gave information to City Manager Gary Meagher on the issues. "This year, his department has contacted a contractor to...
Wichita police leaders call on city manager to resign, threaten lawsuit, seek $2.1 million
Former Police Chief Gordon Ramsay’s leadership team is threatening to sue the city unless the city manager and human resources director resign.
Hutchinson brewery nearly closes its doors due to law, hopes for change
Due to a 1986 law, in order to renew their liquor license, 30% of their total revenue must be from food sales.
Information for Medicare Part D enrollment
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The open enrollment period for 2023 Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans will be held from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. The Reno County Department of Aging will once again partner with trained SHICK volunteers from the Reno County Volunteer Center to offer counseling and assistance for Reno County residents over age 60 who need help enrolling or reviewing their drug coverage. SHICK is the acronym for the Senior Health Insurance Counselors in Kansas program conducted through the Kansas Department of Aging. Reviewing your Medicare Part D Prescription Drug plan each year is important to ensure the best coverage for the best price.
Hutch Fire works mobile home fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 1200 East 11th Ave for a report of a structure fire in the mobile home park on Wednesday afternoon. At 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, first arriving crews found a single wide mobile home with fire showing from the front door and partially through the roof and heavy smoke throughout the mobile home. Upon arrival, crews found all occupants of the dwelling had safely self-evacuated with no injuries. Fire crews performed an aggressive interior attack and a primary search of the mobile home. One cat was rescued from the fire. All the other pets were out and safe.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 22
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Divilbiss-Goracke, Lakin Marcel; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
Motorcycle escort for Dave Schoonover is Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A flagged motorcycle escort is planned for army veteran and longtime American Legion member Dave Schoonover. The ride will be on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m. at the South Hutchinson Veterans Memorial. Schoonover was killed in a motorcycle accident in Arkansas while on his way with other American Legion Legacy Riders to the beginning of this year’s Legacy Ride in August.
KAKE TV
BBB gets involved, city looks at licensing measures after local trash company still leaving people without service
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "We've never seen anything to this extent when it comes to trash service," said Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau. Groene is talking about Best Value Services in Wichita, a company quickly earning itself a bad reputation for leaving customers stuck with piles of trash for weeks.
Wichita castle for sale: Endless possibilities
WICHITA, Kan. – Imagine owning your historical castle. The Wichita castle has 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet and is listed for $3.5 million. Photos of the Wichita castle and its listing circulated on social media after the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos along with the caption: “According to the listing […]
Kansas State Fair breaks 300K in attendance this year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson, versus 281,981 in 2021. The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year. Food and commercial vendors were also enthusiastic with their early sales projections.
Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
SW Bricktown Fiesta is an event for the whole city
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Southwest Bricktown Fiesta is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at SW Bricktown Park at 301 West 1st. "The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been working with, now the SW Bricktown neighborhood since 2014," said Adam Stewart with Hutch Rec. "One of the things that neighborhood has identified as something they really want to do is have these community events to really celebrate the community and celebrate the neighborhood."
Ramsay’s deputy chiefs demand money and resignations
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three deputy chiefs who served under former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay are demanding almost $2.2 million from the City of Wichita. An attorney representing the deputy chiefs says they also want City Manager Robert Layton and Wichita Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign immediately. Attorney James Thompson sent a […]
UPDATE: Saga continues; Sandhills Brewing racing to sell minimum food amount for liquor license renewal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A popular drinking establishment in Hutchinson needs to sell food fast to meet state statute. According to Sandhills Brewing Company as of Tuesday, they needed to sell $14,700 in food before the end of September to reach the 30% threshold in a year's time that is required to allow them to retain their liquor license.
