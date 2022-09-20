ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

City council approves police contract Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved a new contract with the members of its police union on Tuesday. "Negotiation got started in March," said HR Director Tom Sanders. "We had six sessions with the FOP and were able to come to an agreement on August 9. Changes and modifications include Article 7, which adds new indemnification language, which holds the city harmless, should there be any disputes related to payroll deduction of union dues."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Farmington Park work waiting on shelter parts

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An inquiry was sent to Hutch Post as to why it appears that work has stopped on the Farmington Park project. City Manager Gary Meagher said in an email that the same contractor is working for the city in two places at once. "Ward Davis is...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Ordinance on marijuana, fentanyl strips approved by Wichita City Council

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the second time, the Wichita City Council has voted 5-2 for an ordinance to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and fentanyl test strips. Council Members Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye were the two no-votes Tuesday morning. The city says the move would eliminate between 750 and 850 prosecutions […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
South Hutchinson, KS
South Hutchinson, KS
Government
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Police K9 units meet supporters

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Cause for Paws has been a major supporter of the K9 units of the Hutchinson Police Department. On Wednesday, four of the department's K9 teams got to meet with many of the Cause of Paws board members and representatives from the Neuway Legacy Fund. Both of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#City Limits#Politics Local#South Hutch Council#City Administrator
Hutch Post

Information for Medicare Part D enrollment

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The open enrollment period for 2023 Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans will be held from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. The Reno County Department of Aging will once again partner with trained SHICK volunteers from the Reno County Volunteer Center to offer counseling and assistance for Reno County residents over age 60 who need help enrolling or reviewing their drug coverage. SHICK is the acronym for the Senior Health Insurance Counselors in Kansas program conducted through the Kansas Department of Aging. Reviewing your Medicare Part D Prescription Drug plan each year is important to ensure the best coverage for the best price.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Fire works mobile home fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 1200 East 11th Ave for a report of a structure fire in the mobile home park on Wednesday afternoon. At 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, first arriving crews found a single wide mobile home with fire showing from the front door and partially through the roof and heavy smoke throughout the mobile home. Upon arrival, crews found all occupants of the dwelling had safely self-evacuated with no injuries. Fire crews performed an aggressive interior attack and a primary search of the mobile home. One cat was rescued from the fire. All the other pets were out and safe.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 22

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Divilbiss-Goracke, Lakin Marcel; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hutch Post

Motorcycle escort for Dave Schoonover is Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A flagged motorcycle escort is planned for army veteran and longtime American Legion member Dave Schoonover. The ride will be on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m. at the South Hutchinson Veterans Memorial. Schoonover was killed in a motorcycle accident in Arkansas while on his way with other American Legion Legacy Riders to the beginning of this year’s Legacy Ride in August.
HUTCHINSON, KS
WEHT/WTVW

Wichita castle for sale: Endless possibilities

WICHITA, Kan. – Imagine owning your historical castle. The Wichita castle has 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet and is listed for $3.5 million. Photos of the Wichita castle and its listing circulated on social media after the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos along with the caption: “According to the listing […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas State Fair breaks 300K in attendance this year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson, versus 281,981 in 2021. The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year. Food and commercial vendors were also enthusiastic with their early sales projections.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

SW Bricktown Fiesta is an event for the whole city

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Southwest Bricktown Fiesta is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at SW Bricktown Park at 301 West 1st. "The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been working with, now the SW Bricktown neighborhood since 2014," said Adam Stewart with Hutch Rec. "One of the things that neighborhood has identified as something they really want to do is have these community events to really celebrate the community and celebrate the neighborhood."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Ramsay’s deputy chiefs demand money and resignations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three deputy chiefs who served under former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay are demanding almost $2.2 million from the City of Wichita. An attorney representing the deputy chiefs says they also want City Manager Robert Layton and Wichita Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign immediately. Attorney James Thompson sent a […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy