Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles receives additional .08-inches of rain

By News Staff
 2 days ago
Season total reaches .29-inches

– Paso Robles measured an additional .08-inches of rain from storm systems in the past 24 hours, bringing the current season total to .29-inches. High temperatures today and tomorrow are expected to stay in the mid-to-upper 70s before rising again to more seasonable temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s.

There is a slight chance of additional rain today in some parts of the county.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

