Local Fayetteville hospital and university partners to face workforce shortageHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permissionMargaret MinnicksFayetteville, NC
methodist.edu
MU Serves As Presenting Sponsor of GFBJ Power Breakfast
Methodist University surrounded itself with some of the top business leaders in the city during the Greater Fayetteville Business Journal’s Power Breakfast. Methodist University surrounded itself with some of the top business leaders in the city during the Greater Fayetteville Business Journal’s Power Breakfast. On Tuesday, Sept. 20,...
nsjonline.com
Five NC schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards
RALEIGH — Five North Carolina public schools have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 by U.S. Department of Education. The five schools include Weatherstone Elementary School in Wake County; Seventy-First Classical Middle School in Cumberland County; W.A. Bess Elementary School in Gaston County; East Robeson Primary School, in Robeson County; and Southeastern Academy Charter School in Robeson County.
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
New ECSU 10-year master plan to create safer pedestrian-friendly environment. According to an article, the Board of Trustees at Elizabeth City State University, Elizabeth City, NC, approved a 10-year master plan that is “more pedestrian friendly campus and develops a cohesive and expanded footprint for the university.”. “ECSU’s student...
spectrumlocalnews.com
U.S. Army works to recruit more people as numbers in the service hit historic low
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The U.S. Army is working to recruit more people. According to its website, it's the most challenging labor market since the inception of the all-volunteer force. Now recruiters are hoping to change that. What You Need To Know. Statistics show only 1% of the population...
Darrell T. Allison Talks Upcoming Installation as Fayetteville State University’s 12th Chancellor
This weekend, Fayetteville State University is set to celebrate the installation of its 12th Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer, Darrell T. Allison, J.D. Melissa Wade chats with Chancellor Allison about the weekend ahead and what he is planning for the future of FSU! For more information about the installation, visit Fayetteville State’s website!
Up and Coming Weekly
International Folk Festival celebrates cultural diversity
The region's longest-running multicultural event is back after a two-year hiatus to bring people together to celebrate cultural diversity. The Arts Council of Fayetteville & Cumberland County invites everyone to gather as one community for its 44th Annual International Folk Festival. The anticipated three-day event will take place from Friday,...
Homecoming services slated
On Friday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m., The Friendly Trio will have a drive-thru distribution, at the Friendly Community Center on 75 H
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North Carolina
Photo courtesy of McDonald's /Celebration of Gospel TourMcDonald's. This year's event will feature choirs and bands in each city. The highly anticipated annual gospel music tour returns in person this year, featuring some of today’s award-winning gospel and urban artists.The 16th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is returning live this September during Gospel Music Heritage Month. This year’s Tour features award-winning gospel and urban inspirational artists, including Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, Jekalyn Carr, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Smokie Norful. NotKarltonBanks and Lonnie Hunter will host the event.
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville will receive $40.5 million in federal pandemic relief. How can local businesses benefit?
Fayetteville is receiving nearly $40.5 million in federal pandemic aid to help the city recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and $5 million of that will go to businesses that were burdened by the economic effects of the virus. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, known as ARPA, was...
Up and Coming Weekly
Stronger Together : All American Week on Fort Bragg celebrates paratrooper service and sacrifice
All American Week is fully back this year after several delays. This will be the first time since 2019 that the 82nd Airborne Division will hold an entire week of events. Last year, the week was shortened to a few special days because of a deployment to Afghanistan. All American...
Up and Coming Weekly
Homeless camp removal plan outlined in Fayetteville
Fayetteville staff presented a plan this week to implement a new ordinance that grants the city more authority in removing homeless encampments. At a meeting Aug. 8, the City Council passed the ordinance 8-2, with council member Courtney Banks-McLaughlin and former council member Yvonne Kinston voting against the measure. The...
'Totally violated': Fayetteville community upset at unannounced construction of gas regulator system
A community in Fayetteville is outraged that a gas company suddenly built a distribution system near their homes without warning.
foodmanufacturing.com
Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant
RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
wkml.com
Inside the Huddle: Fayetteville Area High School Football for 9/23
The Inside the Huddle show is back for the games of the week of September 24, including our featured Mid South game of the week: Gray’s Creek vs. 71st High School (at Reid Ross). HIT PLAY to listen to the full show below!. Oh Bother. North Carolina Only 20th...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Courts Halted to Pay Tribute to Attorney Cliff Hester
Monday, September 19, 2022, was Bladen County Attorney Cliff Hester’s 66th birthday. However, the venerable counselor-at-law unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Bladen County District Court Judges William F. Fairley and Carolyn A. Gore paid tribute to the well-respected lawyer by halting the scheduled courts mid-morning on Monday.
NC man wins $150,000 lottery prize after letting family members choose numbers
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The lucky numbers that Trevor Stewart, of Fayetteville, always plays in Powerball paid off Wednesday with a $150,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “This is awesome,” Stewart said. Stewart, 56, said the winning numbers came mostly from his family. “I asked family members to choose the numbers, […]
raleighmag.com
33 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 22–28
9/22–25 Jerome Robbins’ The Concert. Dance your way to Carolina Ballet to view Robbins’ captivating study of the secret thoughts and fantasies of a concert audience (juicy!), along with three additional ballets. How on pointe! carolinaballet.com. 9/23. iDKHOW and Joywave. You’ll want to “travel at the speed...
cbs17
VP of Raleigh healthcare company pleads guilty to Medicare billing scam
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The vice president of a Raleigh healthcare company had plead guilty to a falsifying medical records. Michael Easley, U.S. District Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced Kala Sloan, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to falsifying physician orders on behalf of a company that billed Medicare for millions of dollars.
Fayetteville, September 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Fayetteville. The E. E. Smith High School soccer team will have a game with Terry Sanford High School on September 21, 2022, 14:00:00. The Gray's Creek High School soccer team will have a game with Jack Britt High School on September 21, 2022, 14:00:00.
NC voters support Medicaid expansion, poll finds
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Medicaid expansion in North Carolina is an effort that’s been going on for a decade. Health care advocates say it’s a decade that has taken an unfair and avoidable toll. “People have died, people are suffering unnecessarily, people are facing financial ruin because of getting sick. That is happening across North […]
