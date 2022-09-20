ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

methodist.edu

MU Serves As Presenting Sponsor of GFBJ Power Breakfast

Methodist University surrounded itself with some of the top business leaders in the city during the Greater Fayetteville Business Journal’s Power Breakfast. Methodist University surrounded itself with some of the top business leaders in the city during the Greater Fayetteville Business Journal’s Power Breakfast. On Tuesday, Sept. 20,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
nsjonline.com

Five NC schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards

RALEIGH — Five North Carolina public schools have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 by U.S. Department of Education. The five schools include Weatherstone Elementary School in Wake County; Seventy-First Classical Middle School in Cumberland County; W.A. Bess Elementary School in Gaston County; East Robeson Primary School, in Robeson County; and Southeastern Academy Charter School in Robeson County.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

New ECSU 10-year master plan to create safer pedestrian-friendly environment. According to an article, the Board of Trustees at Elizabeth City State University, Elizabeth City, NC, approved a 10-year master plan that is “more pedestrian friendly campus and develops a cohesive and expanded footprint for the university.”. “ECSU’s student...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

International Folk Festival celebrates cultural diversity

The region's longest-running multicultural event is back after a two-year hiatus to bring people together to celebrate cultural diversity. The Arts Council of Fayetteville & Cumberland County invites everyone to gather as one community for its 44th Annual International Folk Festival. The anticipated three-day event will take place from Friday,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Veronica Charnell Media

The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North Carolina

Photo courtesy of McDonald's /Celebration of Gospel TourMcDonald's. This year's event will feature choirs and bands in each city. The highly anticipated annual gospel music tour returns in person this year, featuring some of today’s award-winning gospel and urban artists.The 16th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is returning live this September during Gospel Music Heritage Month. This year’s Tour features award-winning gospel and urban inspirational artists, including Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, Jekalyn Carr, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Smokie Norful. NotKarltonBanks and Lonnie Hunter will host the event.
RALEIGH, NC
#Endowments#Scholarships#College Student#Charity#Linus College#Methodist University#Institutional Advancement#Engineering
Up and Coming Weekly

Homeless camp removal plan outlined in Fayetteville

Fayetteville staff presented a plan this week to implement a new ordinance that grants the city more authority in removing homeless encampments. At a meeting Aug. 8, the City Council passed the ordinance 8-2, with council member Courtney Banks-McLaughlin and former council member Yvonne Kinston voting against the measure. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
foodmanufacturing.com

Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant

RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Courts Halted to Pay Tribute to Attorney Cliff Hester

Monday, September 19, 2022, was Bladen County Attorney Cliff Hester’s 66th birthday. However, the venerable counselor-at-law unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Bladen County District Court Judges William F. Fairley and Carolyn A. Gore paid tribute to the well-respected lawyer by halting the scheduled courts mid-morning on Monday.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
raleighmag.com

33 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 22–28

9/22–25 Jerome Robbins’ The Concert. Dance your way to Carolina Ballet to view Robbins’ captivating study of the secret thoughts and fantasies of a concert audience (juicy!), along with three additional ballets. How on pointe! carolinaballet.com. 9/23. iDKHOW and Joywave. You’ll want to “travel at the speed...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

VP of Raleigh healthcare company pleads guilty to Medicare billing scam

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The vice president of a Raleigh healthcare company had plead guilty to a falsifying medical records. Michael Easley, U.S. District Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced Kala Sloan, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to falsifying physician orders on behalf of a company that billed Medicare for millions of dollars.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

NC voters support Medicaid expansion, poll finds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Medicaid expansion in North Carolina is an effort that’s been going on for a decade. Health care advocates say it’s a decade that has taken an unfair and avoidable toll. “People have died, people are suffering unnecessarily, people are facing financial ruin because of getting sick. That is happening across North […]
RALEIGH, NC

