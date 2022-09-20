Read full article on original website
Magic 95.1
Carbondale woman arrested after Monday morning fight
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale woman was arrested on assault and weapons charges after police say she fired a gun during a fight. Carbondale Police say at about 7:30 a.m. Monday, officers broke up a fight involving several people in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. They say their investigation determined that Camille Sanders, 30, fired at least one shot. No injuries were reported.
KFVS12
Woman accused of firing gun during fight arrested
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale woman is facing charges in connection with a shots fired investigation on Monday morning, September 21. Carbondale Police were called at 7:34 a.m. to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane to a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found several people fighting...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man convicted of manslaughter accused of promoting contraband, awaiting trial
PADUCAH — A Paducah man convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend is now awaiting a jury trial on charges of promoting contraband, according to the McCracken County Circuit Court Clerk's office. In 2021, Epionn Lee-McCampbell was found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of pregnant 19-year-old Ja’Lynn Ragsdale.
kbsi23.com
More than a dozen horses seized from owner in Saline County
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office seized several horses from their owner after it was deemed the owner failed to provide sufficient food, water and care for the animals. The Illinois Department of Agriculture had previously cited James Kevin Griffith for failure to provide sufficient...
KFVS12
Charleston man sentenced on firearm charge
Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co. Current and former administrators in the Chaffee school district have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse. East Perry Community...
westkentuckystar.com
Massac County Sheriff seeking missing woman
A Massac County woman was reported missing Wednesday morning, and the Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help. The Massac County Sheriff said that 34-year-old Brittany A. Smith was last seen at her home on Jonesboro Road in the early morning hours. She is described as 5 feet 3...
wsiu.org
A woman is accused of shooting her neighbor near Murphysboro
A Jackson County resident was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon near Murphysboro and his neighbor is the suspect. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports 32-year-old Caleb Riddle was treated for a gunshot wound at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. A brief investigation resulted in the detainment of his neighbor 50-year-old...
Magic 95.1
Marion man arrested for firing a gun during an argument
Marion, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion man has been arrested after he fired a gun during an argument. Just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday, Marion Police say they were called to a parking lot in the 100 block of North Madison Street for a report of shots fired. Witnesses told officers that two or three men had gotten into an argument and one of them had fired a gun. No injuries were reported and all of those involved left the area before police arrived.
KFVS12
Charleston, Mo. man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for gun charge
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison. During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, September 21, Duramus T. Coleman, 38, of Charleston was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
wmix94.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 20TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — ON TUESDAY, THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ALONG WITH THE MT. VERNON POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTED THE FOLLOWING ARRESTS;. 22-year-old Makila Cates of Mt. Vernon was arrested Friday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Retail Theft. 34-year-old Anthony Alexander of Fairfield was arrested Friday...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police locate missing teen
PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for help locating Quante Askew, who they do not believe is in any immediate danger. According to police, Askew was last seen on Hampton Road around 2 a.m. on Sept. 22. Askew is described as 6-foot-tall Black male with brown eyes. If you...
westkentuckystar.com
Two McCracken men face meth, other charges after searches
Two separate investigations last week led drug detectives to arrest two McCracken County residents. Authorities received several complaints of illegal drug activity at a home on Columbus Avenue last Monday. The sheriff's office said the homeowner, 61-year-old Ted Burtner, was found to be in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged in shots fired incident outside Marion, Illinois, bar
MARION, IL — Police in Marion, Illinois, have arrested a 53-year-old man accused of firing a gun in the parking lot of a local bar. Police responded around 12:07 a.m. Sunday to a report that shots had been fired outside Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of North Madison Street in Marion.
wevv.com
Horses seized in Saline County after foal found dead on owner's property, sheriff's office says
The Saline County Sheriff's Office says multiple horses have been permanently forfeited to the county due to mistreatment. A news release issued by the sheriff's office on Tuesday says that 12 horses were seized from James Kevin Griffith of Harrisburg back in July as the result of Griffith's failure to provide sufficient food, water, and care for the animals.
wgel.com
Arrests Made In Warrant Sweep
A multi-county warrant sweep, known as “Operation Washout,” was undertaken last Wednesday in Southern Illinois. It was reported nearly 40 individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants. The sweep was made possible through the Centralia Police Department’s partnership with the FBI’s Safe Streets program. Arrests were made...
westkentuckystar.com
Search of McCracken home nets four on drug charges
Four people were arrested on drug charges last Friday after the search of a home in McCracken County. Detectives searched a home on Gill Lane, and reportedly found 56 grams of methamphetamine along with various drug paraphernalia. The three occupants, 19-year-old Kobe Farmer of McCracken County, 25-year-old Amber Stroud of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for 42-year-old man reported missing in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 42-year-old man reported missing in Paducah. Police say Eric Caldwell was last seen on Burnett Street in Paducah. Caldwell is described as a Black man standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. Police say he has black hair and brown eyes.
kbsi23.com
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to get radio system upgrade
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will get an upgraded radio system. The Williamson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of a much needed radio. upgrade for the sheriff’s office on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The funds were approved through the American Recovery...
westkentuckystar.com
Need for a cigarette results in Metropolis man's drug arrest
A traffic stop and the need to smoke a cigarette exposed a Metropolis man's alleged drugs. Metropolis Police stopped a motorcycle last week because the license plate was obstructed. Police ran a check on the plate and found it to have expired eleven years ago, and it was issued to a different motorcycle.
Magic 95.1
Benton Save-A-Lot asks community to return missing shopping carts
BENTON, Ill. (WJPF) – The Benton Save-A-Lot wants its shopping carts back. In a post on social media, the store says a number of their shopping carts disappeared over the summer and they’ll have to wait months for new carts they bought to be delivered. If you or...
