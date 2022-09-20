Read full article on original website
WATE
TDEC commits to cleaning former nuclear site in Anderson County
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A decades-long project in Anderson County is gaining traction. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) recently made a commitment to county leaders to clean up the former American Nuclear Corporation site. The property looks lush, but soon crews will be digging and taking...
Claiborne County sheriff taking safety measures amid planned KKK rally
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Claiborne County community members have been reaching out to the WATE newsroom with concerns about a flyer that has been circulating around that area and on social media. The flyer states that a rally hosted by a Ku Klux Klan group will take place on private property in Claiborne County. Local law enforcement […]
Claiborne Progress
KKK rally set for this weekend
As the Ku Klux Klan puts the finishing touches on its plans to hold a rally in Claiborne County this weekend, all branches of law enforcement will be on alert for any disturbances arising from the event. The rally will be held on private property in a more rural location....
WBIR
Hometown Spotlight in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — This month's Hometown Spotlight took us to Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City as we celebrated Jefferson County. Hometown Girl Katie Inman, who grew up in Dandridge, shared information about the towns she grew up enjoying as a kid. Jefferson City:. Originally named Mossy Creek, Jefferson...
Catholic Charities filling in healthcare gaps in Scott County
Catholic Charities is filling in the gaps in rural Scott County after noticing healthcare shortages in the region.
WATE
Jacksboro women get new housing after previous rent raised by 60 percent
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — Rising rent prices are forcing many people to find more affordable apartments. After a 60 percent rent increase, a disabled woman has received some good news. Janie Osborne lived at the Indian Mound Apartment complex in Jacksboro. The monthly rent at a complex increased by...
wvlt.tv
Multi-million dollar recovery center opening in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar recovery center, aimed at helping people overcome substance abuse issues, is opening in Knoxville on Friday. City officials said it will be the first of its kind in the city. Thursday was the open house ceremony for The Gateway, located on West 5th...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Western Heights to get $220 million facelift
For decades, the Western Heights public housing project in Northwest Knoxville has been synonymous with poverty and violent crime. But officials are betting they can change all that by pouring more than $220 million into the housing complex and surrounding neighborhoods. In fact, by the time the ambitious Transforming Western...
First section of Greeneville’s Depot Street project to be complete by end of the year
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first section of downtown Greeneville’s Depot Street revitalization project is expected to be complete in just a couple of months. Project leaders call the block between Main and Irish Street their “showcase section” and plan to re-open the area by the end of 2022. It’ll feature a decorative street top […]
Drug take back events coming to the Knoxville area
Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with law enforcement to reduce the number of unused, unwanted, and expired medications in homes throughout East Tennessee.
KCDC opens wellness center for Northgate Terrace community, providing care for elderly residents
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Residents at the Northgate Terrace community have a new wellness center, which will provide care for disabled and elderly residents in the neighborhood. Knoxville's Community Development Corporation and Matter Health celebrated the new center on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Northgate Terrace is located in North Knoxville and is run by KCDC for residents 62 years old or older.
wvlt.tv
Young-Williams asks for donations to help serve thousands of animals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has asked people for help with donations as they provide food, water and shelter to over 10,000 animals yearly. Items the non-profit specifically asked for include pet toys, beds and treats to help make their time at the shelter comfortable. Justin Young with...
6 free things to do in Morristown Sept. 23-25
Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall.
Knoxville mom’s lease ended unexpectedly after getting letter asking her to renew
A Knoxville woman, who rents an apartment, is confused tonight after her lease was unexpectedly terminated.
WBIR
Downtown Jefferson City continues to evolve
A look at Jefferson City and how it's evolving. Sept. 21, 2022-4pm.
Hamblen County officers and nurse commended for saving inmate’s life
Two Hamblen County officers and a nurse received recognition for their efforts to save the life of an inmate who was overdosing at Hamblen County Jail according to the Sheriff's Office.
1450wlaf.com
Tennova La Follette Medical Center clinics are here for you
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The newest Tennova La Follette Medical Center rural health clinic (RHC) hosted a meet and greet on Tuesday afternoon at its Caryville clinic which sits beside I-75 at Exit 134. “Our new patient numbers are impressively growing at each of our clinics,” said Mark Cain, CEO for the Tennova La Follette Medical Center.
Man with state warrants arrested in Newport near Cocke County Annex
A man was arrested in Cocke County after being charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
wvlt.tv
New shops, restaurants, housing coming to downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new look is coming to downtown Maryville, a city that’s more than 200 years old. “People identify with downtowns. They are the heart and soul of your community,” Maryville Mayor, Andy White, said. Maryville leaders are creating change with about a dozen downtown...
visitmysmokies.com
5 Interesting Facts About the History of Sevierville Tennessee
Commonly referred to as the Gateway to the Smokies, Sevierville is one of the most interesting places to visit in East Tennessee. While many visitors travel through to reach Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, there are many attractions and hidden gems located in Sevierville as well! Not only is this a fun place to visit, but it also holds a tremendous amount of stories and history. Here are 5 interesting facts about the history of Sevierville Tennessee:
