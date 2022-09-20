ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne County, TN

WATE

TDEC commits to cleaning former nuclear site in Anderson County

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A decades-long project in Anderson County is gaining traction. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) recently made a commitment to county leaders to clean up the former American Nuclear Corporation site. The property looks lush, but soon crews will be digging and taking...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Claiborne Progress

KKK rally set for this weekend

As the Ku Klux Klan puts the finishing touches on its plans to hold a rally in Claiborne County this weekend, all branches of law enforcement will be on alert for any disturbances arising from the event. The rally will be held on private property in a more rural location....
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Hometown Spotlight in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — This month's Hometown Spotlight took us to Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City as we celebrated Jefferson County. Hometown Girl Katie Inman, who grew up in Dandridge, shared information about the towns she grew up enjoying as a kid. Jefferson City:. Originally named Mossy Creek, Jefferson...
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
Claiborne County, TN
wvlt.tv

Multi-million dollar recovery center opening in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar recovery center, aimed at helping people overcome substance abuse issues, is opening in Knoxville on Friday. City officials said it will be the first of its kind in the city. Thursday was the open house ceremony for The Gateway, located on West 5th...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Western Heights to get $220 million facelift

For decades, the Western Heights public housing project in Northwest Knoxville has been synonymous with poverty and violent crime. But officials are betting they can change all that by pouring more than $220 million into the housing complex and surrounding neighborhoods. In fact, by the time the ambitious Transforming Western...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KCDC opens wellness center for Northgate Terrace community, providing care for elderly residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Residents at the Northgate Terrace community have a new wellness center, which will provide care for disabled and elderly residents in the neighborhood. Knoxville's Community Development Corporation and Matter Health celebrated the new center on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Northgate Terrace is located in North Knoxville and is run by KCDC for residents 62 years old or older.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Young-Williams asks for donations to help serve thousands of animals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has asked people for help with donations as they provide food, water and shelter to over 10,000 animals yearly. Items the non-profit specifically asked for include pet toys, beds and treats to help make their time at the shelter comfortable. Justin Young with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
News Break
Politics
1450wlaf.com

Tennova La Follette Medical Center clinics are here for you

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The newest Tennova La Follette Medical Center rural health clinic (RHC) hosted a meet and greet on Tuesday afternoon at its Caryville clinic which sits beside I-75 at Exit 134. “Our new patient numbers are impressively growing at each of our clinics,” said Mark Cain, CEO for the Tennova La Follette Medical Center.
CARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New shops, restaurants, housing coming to downtown Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new look is coming to downtown Maryville, a city that’s more than 200 years old. “People identify with downtowns. They are the heart and soul of your community,” Maryville Mayor, Andy White, said. Maryville leaders are creating change with about a dozen downtown...
MARYVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

5 Interesting Facts About the History of Sevierville Tennessee

Commonly referred to as the Gateway to the Smokies, Sevierville is one of the most interesting places to visit in East Tennessee. While many visitors travel through to reach Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, there are many attractions and hidden gems located in Sevierville as well! Not only is this a fun place to visit, but it also holds a tremendous amount of stories and history. Here are 5 interesting facts about the history of Sevierville Tennessee:
SEVIERVILLE, TN

