P.K. Subban, Zdeno Chara announce NHL retirements on same day

By Justin Tasch
New York Post
 2 days ago

A pair of Norris Trophy winners announced their retirements from the NHL on Tuesday morning.

P.K. Subban revealed on social media he was leaving the league after 13 seasons, right after Zdeno Chara posted on Instagram that he was hanging up his skates after 24 seasons, signing a one-day deal to retire with the Bruins. The 6-foot-9 Chara is the tallest player in NHL history.

The 33-year-old Subban, a three-time All-Star who won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman in 2012-13, spent the past three seasons with the Devils after seven years with the Canadiens and three with the Predators. Subban, whose complicated career includes a series of slew-foots and admirable philanthropy , had 115 goals and 352 assists in the regular season, adding 18 goals and 44 assists in 96 playoff contests.

PK Subban, who spent the last three seasons with the Devils, announced his NHL retirement on Tuesday.
“I look forward to the road ahead, and the many exciting opportunities to come. I’m excited to share what those are with you all when the time comes!” wrote Subban, who has made appearances on ESPN as an analyst.

Chara, 45, started and ended his career with the Islanders, playing his first four seasons in Uniondale before one final season in 2021-22. The seven-time All-Star, who won the Norris Trophy in 2008-09, is best known for his 14-year run with the Bruins, with whom he won a Stanley Cup in 2011. Chara made the playoffs 11 times with Boston, four times with the Senators and once with the Capitals, playing in 200 career playoff games. He finishes his career with 680 regular-season points (209 goals, 471 assists) and 70 postseason points (18 goals, 52 assists).

Zdeno Chara, who finished his career with the Islanders last season, has retired from the NHL after 24 years.
“I am honored to return to TD Garden today to sign a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins and officially finish my career with the team that has meant so much to me and my family,” Chara wrote on Instagram. “There are so many people that have helped contribute to my success, including all of you, and I look forward to properly thanking everyone this afternoon.”

