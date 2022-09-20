ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Heightened school security linked to lower test scores, college attendance

School shootings are common in the United States, and some officials have tried to improve student safety through increased surveillance. But these measures, like random metal detector searchers or clear book bag requirements, have negative effects on students’ education outcomes, according to new research. Black students in particular are...
Phys.org

When school feels 'like prison' test scores, college attendance drop

Students at high schools with prominent security measures have lower math scores, are less likely to attend college and are suspended more compared to students in schools with less surveillance, finds a new Johns Hopkins University study. The drop in average test scores and college enrollment persists even for students...
