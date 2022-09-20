Read full article on original website
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Ex-NBA champion coach could join Celtics amid Ime Udoka drama?
The Boston Celtics may be in desperate need of some experience on their coaching staff this upcoming season, and there are rumblings that they could add a former NBA champion to the mix. Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated said Thursday that the Celtics may try to add former Los Angeles...
Evaluating Jazz-Pistons Trade Involving Bojan Bogdanovic
The Utah Jazz agreed to trade veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for guard Saben Lee and center Kelly Olynyk.
RUMOR: Lakers’ stance on Buddy Hield, Myles Turner trade amid new talks with Pacers
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly engaged the Indiana Pacers on new trade talks centered around Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, but by the looks of it, no deal would be made between the two. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers remain unwilling to part ways with...
Pacers GM drops major Myles Turner truth bomb that will disappoint LeBron James and Lakers fans alike
The Los Angeles Lakers are certainly not done tinkering with their roster. After the latest additions of Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder, the Lakers appear to have a bit of a logjam at the guard positions, with Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn still in town. And with the clock ticking on the contending window led by the 37-year old LeBron James, the Lakers should look to make whatever moves are necessary to maximize LeBron’s elite play. Enter Myles Turner, a trade target the Lakers have been pursuing for months.
NBC Sports
Report: Pistons acquire Bojan Bogdanovic in deal with Jazz
The Utah Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The deal reunites current Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge with Olynyk, whom Ainge selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft -- two spots ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo -- as general manager of the Boston Celtics. Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons in Boston, and now he'll be on an Ainge-led team again after averaging 9.1 points per game for Detroit last season.
Celtics coach Ime Udoka faces possible suspension
Disciplinary action, including possibly a “significant suspension” is being considered for Celtics coach Ime Udoka, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The case involves “an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines,” Wojnarowski adds. A league source confirmed the news to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe (Twitter link)....
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Has Played More Games In The Last Three Seasons Than Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, And Kawhi Leonard
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he's healthy. He is a dominant two-way force that is consistently impactful on both ends of the floor. This past season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis averaged 23.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.1 APG, and 2.3 BPG.
Candidate to replace Ime Udoka as Celtics’ interim coach revealed
A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
Yardbarker
Suns Seem Increasingly Likely To Pursue Jazz’s Bojan Bogdanovic
They may be able to do that via the Jazz, who reportedly have made several of their older veterans available. One of those veterans — no less than guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Along with the Lakers, Mavericks and a few others, Bogdanovic has already been linked to the Suns. That...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Like The 4-Team Trade Idea: Terry Rozier And Bojan Bogdanovic To The Lakers, Russell Westbrook To The Knicks, Julius Randle To The Hornets
The 2022-23 NBA season is all set to begin in less than a month. With the training camp approaching soon, most organizations have already gathered a roster of players they want to enter the new season. The training camp will only help in polishing the roster and making minimal changes....
Yardbarker
Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla likely to replace Ime Udoka during suspension
A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
Celtics’ Home Opener vs. Sixers Will Feature Bill Russell Tribute
The Boston Celtics are expected to have a Bill Russell tribute against the Sixers next month.
Yardbarker
Lakers: LeBron James ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of NBA After Robert Sarver Announces He’s Selling Suns
When news came down that the NBA was suspending Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for a year and fining him $10 million after an investigation into his conduct, many were extremely critical of the ruling. And once again, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the forefront in speaking out.
Celtics waive veteran forward Bruno Caboclo
The Celtics have waived forward Bruno Caboclo, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Boston signed Caboclo to a training camp deal late last month with the expectation he’d compete for a roster spot, so the timing was somewhat surprising. It’s possible the Celtics found a more desirable option, or that Caboclo had a better offer overseas.
Latter-day Saint college football recruit who left BYU-Oregon game early over chant will attend BYU-Wyoming
TC Manumaleuna announced he will attend the BYU Cougars-Wyoming Cowboys football after being in attendance at the BYU-Oregon game, where an offensive chant was yelled
