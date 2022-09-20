ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Los Angeles Lakers are certainly not done tinkering with their roster. After the latest additions of Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder, the Lakers appear to have a bit of a logjam at the guard positions, with Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn still in town. And with the clock ticking on the contending window led by the 37-year old LeBron James, the Lakers should look to make whatever moves are necessary to maximize LeBron’s elite play. Enter Myles Turner, a trade target the Lakers have been pursuing for months.
The Utah Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The deal reunites current Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge with Olynyk, whom Ainge selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft -- two spots ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo -- as general manager of the Boston Celtics. Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons in Boston, and now he'll be on an Ainge-led team again after averaging 9.1 points per game for Detroit last season.
Disciplinary action, including possibly a “significant suspension” is being considered for Celtics coach Ime Udoka, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The case involves “an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines,” Wojnarowski adds. A league source confirmed the news to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe (Twitter link)....
They may be able to do that via the Jazz, who reportedly have made several of their older veterans available. One of those veterans — no less than guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Along with the Lakers, Mavericks and a few others, Bogdanovic has already been linked to the Suns. That...
A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
The Celtics have waived forward Bruno Caboclo, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Boston signed Caboclo to a training camp deal late last month with the expectation he’d compete for a roster spot, so the timing was somewhat surprising. It’s possible the Celtics found a more desirable option, or that Caboclo had a better offer overseas.
