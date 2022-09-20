The Los Angeles Lakers are certainly not done tinkering with their roster. After the latest additions of Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder, the Lakers appear to have a bit of a logjam at the guard positions, with Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn still in town. And with the clock ticking on the contending window led by the 37-year old LeBron James, the Lakers should look to make whatever moves are necessary to maximize LeBron’s elite play. Enter Myles Turner, a trade target the Lakers have been pursuing for months.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO