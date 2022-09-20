ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers record loose llama running on British highway

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13xkqF_0i2rcdW600

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A surprised couple traveling on a British highway captured video when they encountered some unusual oncoming traffic -- a running llama or alpaca.

James Tadman, who posted the footage to Twitter, said his girlfriend recorded the video from the passenger seat while he was driving on the A66 near Darlington, County Durham.

"Not every day you see an alpaca galloping down the A66 near Darlington," he tweeted.

It was unclear whether the animal in the video was a llama or an alpaca.

"We were driving and the car in front slowed down, so we pulled over thinking police car, ambulance, or fire engine was coming past, and then saw thing white, horse-like animal running past," Tadman told the Northern Echo. "As it was in such close proximity, we worked out it wasn't a horse, it was a llama. It was running down the road with cars slowly following it."

The origins of the animal were unclear.

