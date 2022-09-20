Read full article on original website
Related
WNBA stars shun Russia, 7-figure salaries amid Brittney Griner's detention, Ukraine invasion
WNBA stars have for years spent their offseasons playing in Russian pro leagues, lured by seven-figure paydays that trump their salaries back home. With Brittney Griner detained in a Russian prison and the war in Ukraine still raging, WNBA players are sitting this season out. Breanna Stewart, a four-time WNBA All-Star and a former teammate of Griner's on Russia's UMMC Ekaterinburg, explained her decision to the Associated Press.
Liberty's Ionescu, Laney Rep USA's World Cup Roster
Ionescu and Laney recently wrapped an abbreviated second season of collaboration with the New York Liberty.
ESPN
In light of Brittney Griner's legal situation, WNBA players skipping Russia in offseason
SYDNEY -- Brittney Griner's highly publicized legal woes in Russia and the country's invasion of Ukraine has the top WNBA players opting to take their talents elsewhere this offseason. For the past few decades, Russia has been the preferred offseason destination for WNBA players to compete because of the high...
WNBA stars abandon annual Russian season after Britney Griner's nine-year prison sentence on drug charges and invasion of Ukraine: 'Nobody's going to go there until she's home'
Brittney Griner's highly publicized legal woes in Russia and the country's invasion of Ukraine has the top WNBA players opting to take their talents elsewhere this offseason. Lured by high salaries often in excess of $1 million, WNBA players have spent decades playing in Russia during the offseason to subsidize their income.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Griner's Absence From World Cup Weighing on US Teammates
SYDNEY (AP) — Brittney Griner's absence is weighing on the minds of her USA Basketball teammates, who are trying to fill the void created by her absence as they prepare for the FIBA World Cup. The Americans are expected to win without the 6-foot-8 Griner, but replacing her spirit...
NBC Sports
‘Proving myself right’: With Vegas, Becky Hammon finally won her title
As Becky Hammon‘s prolific collegiate basketball career was nearing its end, a headline in the Denver Post proclaimed that “No one will underestimate Colorado State’s Becky Hammon ever again.”. A nice thought, but alas. Two months after that headline, Hammon would go undrafted in the 1999 WNBA...
NBA・
ESPN
U.S. women's basketball team not likely to have full roster for FIBA World Cup opener
SYDNEY -- U.S. national team coach Cheryl Reeve said Wednesday it's "not likely" the team will have its full roster available for its 2022 FIBA World Cup opener Thursday morning, as the remaining members of the squad are still making their way to the country after concluding their WNBA seasons.
NBC Sports
10 players to watch at 2022 FIBA World Cup
The biggest basketball tournament that brings together all of the top-ranked international teams is officially here. Teams will battle in a 10-day, 38-game competition to crown a single nation the title. This will be the 19th edition of the international sports tournament and this year, the United States will be...
Comments / 0