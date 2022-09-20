Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Gobble it up this lunch hour for a good cause
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hornbacher’s Gobble it Up for United Way is happening Thursday, September 22 at 11 am to 1 pm at every Hornbachers location. The event is to help raise money for United Way to give back to the community. People are invited to donate...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Spirit fueled West Fargo church to offer gas discounted by $1.25 a gallon
(Fargo, ND) -- A pastor at Living Hope Baptist Church in West Fargo talked about why they're offering discounted gas. "Primarily it's because as Christians we've been given the greatest gift of all time. We've been given salvation through Jesus Christ, and one of the things that God calls us to do is to love our neighbors as ourselves. So we want to show God's love that he has shown us. We want to show that to everyone around us," said Pastor Tanner Olson.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Hornbacher's serves up hot turkey sandwiches to benefit United Way Cass-Clay
(Fargo, ND) -- Hot turkey sandwiches were served up Thursday to benefit a local agency. "You know it's so much more than just a hot turkey sandwich lunch. All the dollars raised today go into our campaign to help families and youth fight poverty right here in the community," said United Way of Cass-Clay President Karla Isley.
fargoinc.com
Lashes: The Lash Club, Lovely Lash Company
Lovely Lash Company is Fargo’s first all-exclusive lashtique. Co-owners Brea Binstock and Ashley Froemke share a goal to build confidence in their guests through consistent quality services, professionalism, education and a passion for the art of all things lashes. Lovely Lash Company’s luxurious lash experience will keep you coming...
valleynewslive.com
A new chapter for an old schoolhouse in Nome, ND
NOME, N.D. (KFYR) - As more and more people move to urban areas, abandoned schools in rural North Dakota have become the norm. But there’s one in eastern North Dakota that’s gotten a second life. It could be said a thriving school is the soul of a town....
valleynewslive.com
Free pop-up food pantry in West Fargo on Monday
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Anyone in need of food assistance has the opportunity to drive or walk up to the West Fargo Eats mobile food pantry. It’s happening on Monday, September 19 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Lutheran Church of the Cross. The address is 1402 16th Street East in West Fargo.
valleynewslive.com
Oldest male wolf at Red River Zoo passes away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Red River Zoo staff said a tearful farewell to their oldest male wolf, Moose, after his health suddenly and unexpectedly declined on the morning of Sunday, September 18. The vet performed a thorough medical examination and determined that Moose’s heart was failing and zoo...
lakesarearadio.net
New Ditterich Mercantile Fills Need for Grocery Store in Vergas
VERGAS (KDLM) – The city of Vergas once again has a grocery store in their community after going more than five years without one. Ditterich Mercantile, located on the site of the former Goodman’s Supermarket plans to hold their grand opening celebration on Saturday. “We’re going to include...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Flight from Portugal to San Francisco diverts to Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- There was a bit of a swerve in the travel plans for folks headed from Portugal to San Francisco Tuesday, and it resulted in a bit of a 'pit stop' here in the Red River Valley. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein tells WDAY Radio that...
valleynewslive.com
City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday night, Fargo city leaders voted to demolish a house that’s been a problem in a Fargo neighborhood for years. The property in question is 924 5th St. S., right next to Hawthorne Elementary School. The two-story home has been declared a dangerous building, including issues with trash, plumbing, broken windows and fire damage.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead School Board Candidate Clint Rossland hopes to bring data-based decision making to the district
(Moorhead, MN) -- A 12-year resident and longtime contributor to Moorhead Public Schools. Clint Rossland is a Health Systems Engineer at Sanford Health and is running to become a member of the Moorhead School Board. He says he will use prior experiences he has in the city, saying he a participant in multiple discussions regarding the new middle and high schools, and led the referendum committee to build the new high school. Rossland says he wants to continue his commitment to the community through the school board.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police asking for your help in identifying those responsible for distributing racially divisive materials
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual, or individuals, responsible for distributing racially divisive materials throughout West Fargo neighborhoods. The Department tells WDAY Radio it received reports of racially divisive materials littered throughout streets and private properties...
kvrr.com
Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner. Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance. They...
kvrr.com
Fargo House That Has Had Over 500 Police Calls Since 2018 to be Demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners vote to have a dangerous house demolished by mid-November. The house at 924 5th Street South was deemed dangerous by building inspectors. The house has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous violations of city code, rubbish, and some 550 police calls...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Officials say early morning ‘Planned, proactive operation’ now complete
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Fargo Police Department says, as of 11:03 am, the operation is now complete. We’re waiting for details of the operation. Stick with Valley News Live as we follow this developing story. --------------------------------------- UPDATE: As of 10:35 a.m. officers are still on...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Planned, proactive activity involving DEA, Fargo Police takes place in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- There are still more questions than answers after a police presence involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents took place Wednesday morning. The Fargo Police Department, in a statement released to WDAY Radio, said the initial 'planned and proactive operation' occurred early Wednesday at a home near the intersection of 8th street south and 9th avenue south.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead School Board Candidate Ken Lucier voices strong opposition to outside influences affecting local decisions
(Moorhead, MN) -- One school board candidate is looking to keep decisions local and find ways to limit influence from both the state of Minnesota and Washington D.C. Ken Lucier is a Moorhead School Board candidate running in the November election. He says policies currently in place are slowly eating away at parental choice within Moorhead schools.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson
(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead School Board Incumbent Keith Vogt: "We need to focus on the people" to support educators and students
(Moorhead, MN) -- A School Board incumbent is looking to earn your vote for the upcoming General Election. Moorhead School Board Member Keith Vogt is looking to earn a second term. He spoke on WDAY Midday to share why Moorhead residents should vote for him, and addressed criticisms levied against the district. One of those criticisms comes in the form of lower reading and math scores shown across Minnesota, which Vogt says needs more discussions in order to fully address.
This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
