757 Battle of the Beers returns to Virginia Beach: These breweries are new this year

The 757 Battle of the Beers is returning to Hampton Roads for its 10th year on Saturday.

Watch 43 breweries mash it out for a chance to raise funds for charity and bragging rights. Beach Ambassadors — in partnership with Veer Magazine and Virginia Craft Beer Magazine — have organized an afternoon of beer, food, fun games, vendors and live music at the State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach.

Attendance was limited in 2021 because of the pandemic and the event sold out. Beach Ambassadors raised $50,000 for area nonprofits — the most ever.

General admission this year includes a half pour — instead of unlimited — of each of the 80 to 85 beers. It’s limited to encourage people to taste different brews and to vote for their favorite, said Shawn Fischer, the event’s ambassador of beer.

Winners will walk away with awards (People’s Choice, Brewers’ Choice and Battle of the Brewers) and prize money for their charities. St. Mary’s Home and the Hope House Foundation will also receive proceeds. Attendees will get a souvenir tasting glass and a $5 food voucher to use at the food trucks.

Four new breweries and one cidery have been added to this year’s roundup. Here they are and their battle brews:

New contestants:

1700 Brewing is a veteran-owned business that opened in Newport News last year. It has a tap list representing each branch of the military with names such as Attention on Deck (Hazy IPA), Airfield Ale (American Amber red) and Kannonball (Kölsch). The nanobrewery is featuring a Short Tour (Hefeweizen) with hints of banana for the competition. It also will have a roasty black Shavetail (Schwartzbier) with a subtle taste of chocolate. Their artillery should make this contest interesting.

Capstan Bar Brewing Company — based in Hampton — makes beers blended with old-world techniques and modern recipe development. The word capstan symbolizes strength, unity, integrity and teamwork, according to its website. The microbrewery might add another award to its repertoire with those characteristics. It will have a Kolsch IPA that highlights the Simcoe, Amarillo and Mandarina Bavaria hops. The brewery also will be rolling out the Belgian Golden Strong at 9.5% alcohol by volume — beer has about 4.5% abv on average. It’s described as complex with banana and citrus notes, and a tendency to be grainy because of the malt.

Nost Brewing started in 2021 and it’s a project of Oozlefinch Beers and Blending on Fort Monroe. It’s coming off a win from the Lawnmower Beer Festival in Hampton in June. Nost’s American Corn Lager placed first for Best in Show and Lightest Color. The competition needs to be ready for the Wistful Affection, an Italian Pilsner, considering Nost’s record. No details on the flavor profile. Try it and report back.

Three Notch’d Brewing in Virginia Beach might be new to the 757 Battle but it has been brewing award-winning beer since 2013. It releases a new beer weekly at each of its five Virginia locations. The craft kitchen and brewery is pouring Fraise Formal Belgian Style Tripel (10.2% abv); think strawberries and champagne for this one. The second beer is Gregorbier Altbier, a dark German style ale, by siblings Sean Gregor of Church Street Brewing in Chicago and Sarah Gregor at Three Notch’d.

Sly Clyde Ciderworks is representing the cider category. It showcases Virginia apples from semisweet to off-dry to create award-winning ciders. The Hampton business takes pride in its Submersive, which is its signature cider. The Inkjet, a blackberry mint cider, is a sweet, savory and tart combination.

Rekaya Gibson, rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com , 757-295-8809; follow on Twitter @gibsonrekaya

If you go

When: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: State Military Reservation (Camp Pendleton), 203 Red Horse Drive, Virginia Beach

Tickets: $60; $20 for non-drinkers.

Details: 757-342-0013, for tickets and more, 757battleofthebeers.com