Robert Sarver made a monumental decision on Wednesday after he announced his intention to sell his stake in both the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA. This comes after the backlash he’s received over his high-profile workplace scandal. This stunning development has garnered a strong reaction from New Orleans Pelicans guard and National Basketball Players Association President CJ McCollum.
The Utah Jazz agreed to trade veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for guard Saben Lee and center Kelly Olynyk.
The Utah Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The deal reunites current Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge with Olynyk, whom Ainge selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft -- two spots ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo -- as general manager of the Boston Celtics. Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons in Boston, and now he'll be on an Ainge-led team again after averaging 9.1 points per game for Detroit last season.
Becky Hammon and Dawn Staley were literally right there. But, instead of making history by being the first NBA team to hire a woman as their head coach, the Portland Trail Blazers chose former point guard Chauncy Billups — and he led them to one of the worst seasons in franchise history.
The Utah Jazz and 2013 No. 4 overall pick Cody Zeller have agreed to a contract, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
In this mock trade done by Bleacher Report, the Phoenix Suns land quite a haul in exchange for Deandre Ayton.
Boston Celtics fans are about to be even more familiar with the 2022-23 Utah Jazz. The Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. Current Jazz CEO of basketball operations and alternate governor Danny Ainge...
Another swing and miss for the Phoenix Suns. After failing to swing a deal for Kevin Durant, the Suns then shifted their focus to obtaining Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Phoenix reportedly did make contact with the Jazz in discussions for the shooter, but ultimately failed to upgrade their four spot. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the Jazz dealt Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons early Thursday.
