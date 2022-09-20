Read full article on original website
Video: Should UFC part ways with Aspen Ladd after third weight miss?
Aspen Ladd’s disastrous issues at the scale continued at UFC Fight Night 210 when she missed weight for the third time in her promotional tenure. Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) has a well-documented history of poor weight cuts. In September 2018, she missed weight and had a fight with Leslie Smith canceled after Smith declined to fight an overweight opponent. She had a frightening scene of trembling on the scale ahead of a July 2019 bout with Germaine de Randamie, which she ultimately hit the mark for, but suffered a quick TKO loss.
Cris Cyborg Has Advice For Nate Diaz After Leaving UFC
Cris Cyborg has some advice for Nate Diaz now that he’s free of the UFC and their contractual obligations. Diaz fought the last fight of his UFC deal earlier this month when he headlined UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. Initially, Diaz was to fight Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev’s weight...
UFC President Dana White reacts after Jose Aldo announces his retirement from MMA
UFC President, Dana White, has reacted after Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. It was just 3 days ago, September 18th, that Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. Aldo had one fight remaining on his UFC contract, but had made an agreement with the promotion so that he could be released.
Cody Garbrandt No Longer Competing At UFC Vegas 61 Due To Injury
Cody Garbrandt has been pulled from UFC Vegas 61. The former bantamweight champion was set to return to his old division against Rani Yahya on the card taking place October 1. However, Yahya pulled out last week after suffering a neck injury. The plan from the UFC was to keep...
Cejudo On Aldo’s Retirement: “This Is The Time To Make Money”
Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has reacted to the recent retirement of José Aldo, insisting that now is the time for the Brazilian “to make money.”. This past weekend, one of the sport’s greatest legends called time on their career inside the cage. Following his defeat to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 last month, which snapped a three-fight win streak and halted a late charge towards the bantamweight gold, Aldo had initially dismissed retirement claims.
ESPN
October UFC Fight Night bout between Cody Garbrandt and Rani Yahya postponed
The fight between Cody Garbrandt, the former UFC bantamweight champion, and Rani Yahya, a Brazilian veteran who is 5-1-1 in his past seven bouts, on the Oct. 1 UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan card has been postponed after injuries to both fighters. Yahya reportedly suffered a neck...
Dana White praises Jose Aldo for helping build UFC, shares favorite moment
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White has nothing but nice things to say about Jose Aldo. Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) announced his retirement from MMA this week, parting ways with the UFC while he still had one fight remaining on his contract. His final bout came in a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili last month at UFC 278.
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz, Mackenzie Dern selects the best grappler in MMA
On the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer, BKFC star Mike Perry and one half of the UFC Vegas 61 main event joins the show as Mackenzie Dern stops by as well. Fresh off a win over Michael “Venom” Page in London, Perry will call for another huge fight as he takes aim at Nate Diaz now that he’s a free agent and able to sign anywhere he wants.
MMA Fighting
Bellator 285 weigh-in video
MMA Fighting has Bellator 285 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at 3Arena Dublin in Dublin, Ireland. In the main event, Benson Henderson and Peter Queally in a clash of lightweight standouts. Both can weigh no more than 156 pounds for the non-title headliner. The Bellator 285 ceremonial weigh-ins streamed...
Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul
Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
Spinning Back Clique: Jose Aldo's legacy, Aspen Ladd's UFC future, Paul vs. Silva heats up
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. Our panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Mike Bohn and Danny Segura discuss five topics with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.
ESPN
MMA veteran Chris Avila to face YouTube star Doctor Mike in boxing match on Jake Paul-Anderson Silva card
The Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing undercard will feature an unorthodox matchup. UFC and Bellator MMA veteran Chris Avila will compete against YouTube star Doctor Mike in a four-round, professional boxing match Oct. 29 in Glendale, Arizona, officials told ESPN. The contracted weight will be 185 pounds, and the pair will fight with 10-ounce gloves. An official announcement is expected to be made later Tuesday.
UFC free fight: Mackenzie Dern taps out Nina Nunes with first-round armbar
It didn’t take long for Mackenzie Dern to take Nina Nunes into her world. Looking to make it four straight wins, Dern welcomed Nunes back to the octagon on the main card of UFC on ABC 2 last April. Dern rushed Nunes with some hard combinations until she managed...
Benson Henderson Promising Memorable Night at Bellator 285
'We only get so many chances at this, so you should treat it as such—that they're all very, very big deals.'
Marlon Vera: Aljamain Sterling not willing to die in there, but will get a hold of you and ruin your night
Marlon Vera doesn’t think Aljamain Sterling inflicts much damage but can control a fight. The bantamweight titleholder, Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) defends his championship against T.J. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) in the co-main event of UFC 280 on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi. “Chito” thinks the champion...
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez: Bivol is a Really Good Challenge - I Will Get That Belt!
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is gearing up for the biggest fight of his pro career. The former WBO super middleweight champion will attempt to become a two-division beltholder on November 5th in Abu Dhabi. In what is a mandatory fight, Ramirez will challenge WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.
