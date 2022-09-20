ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Video: Should UFC part ways with Aspen Ladd after third weight miss?

Aspen Ladd’s disastrous issues at the scale continued at UFC Fight Night 210 when she missed weight for the third time in her promotional tenure. Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) has a well-documented history of poor weight cuts. In September 2018, she missed weight and had a fight with Leslie Smith canceled after Smith declined to fight an overweight opponent. She had a frightening scene of trembling on the scale ahead of a July 2019 bout with Germaine de Randamie, which she ultimately hit the mark for, but suffered a quick TKO loss.
MiddleEasy

Cris Cyborg Has Advice For Nate Diaz After Leaving UFC

Cris Cyborg has some advice for Nate Diaz now that he’s free of the UFC and their contractual obligations. Diaz fought the last fight of his UFC deal earlier this month when he headlined UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. Initially, Diaz was to fight Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev’s weight...
MiddleEasy

Cody Garbrandt No Longer Competing At UFC Vegas 61 Due To Injury

Cody Garbrandt has been pulled from UFC Vegas 61. The former bantamweight champion was set to return to his old division against Rani Yahya on the card taking place October 1. However, Yahya pulled out last week after suffering a neck injury. The plan from the UFC was to keep...
mmanews.com

Cejudo On Aldo’s Retirement: “This Is The Time To Make Money”

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has reacted to the recent retirement of José Aldo, insisting that now is the time for the Brazilian “to make money.”. This past weekend, one of the sport’s greatest legends called time on their career inside the cage. Following his defeat to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 last month, which snapped a three-fight win streak and halted a late charge towards the bantamweight gold, Aldo had initially dismissed retirement claims.
ESPN

October UFC Fight Night bout between Cody Garbrandt and Rani Yahya postponed

The fight between Cody Garbrandt, the former UFC bantamweight champion, and Rani Yahya, a Brazilian veteran who is 5-1-1 in his past seven bouts, on the Oct. 1 UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan card has been postponed after injuries to both fighters. Yahya reportedly suffered a neck...
MMA Fighting

Bellator 285 weigh-in video

MMA Fighting has Bellator 285 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at 3Arena Dublin in Dublin, Ireland. In the main event, Benson Henderson and Peter Queally in a clash of lightweight standouts. Both can weigh no more than 156 pounds for the non-title headliner. The Bellator 285 ceremonial weigh-ins streamed...
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul

Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
ESPN

MMA veteran Chris Avila to face YouTube star Doctor Mike in boxing match on Jake Paul-Anderson Silva card

The Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing undercard will feature an unorthodox matchup. UFC and Bellator MMA veteran Chris Avila will compete against YouTube star Doctor Mike in a four-round, professional boxing match Oct. 29 in Glendale, Arizona, officials told ESPN. The contracted weight will be 185 pounds, and the pair will fight with 10-ounce gloves. An official announcement is expected to be made later Tuesday.
