Quality of Life community meeting to take place Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Meet at the Mott Quality of Life Community Meeting is happening on Thursday. The meeting will take place on Sept. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Room A at the Mott Branch Library located at 1010 Dorr St. Organizers say neighbors, community leaders,...
Volunteers help pack weekend meals for Findlay YMCA's Feed-A-Child program
FINDLAY, Ohio — With food costs on the rise, more local families are looking to non-profits for help, and those non-profits are in turn looking to volunteers to get the job done. From the factory line to the volunteer line, these workers from Freudenburg NOK spent Wednesday morning bagging...
Imagination Station asking voters to renew levy, hosts kick-off event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is hosting a levy kickoff event to as voters to renew Issue 10 this November. Imagination Station says Issue 10 is a 0.17 mill renewal levy that costs $5.21 per year on a $100,000 home, which is the smallest on the November ballot. The levy is not a new tax and supports temporary exhibitions, educational outreach, science center maintenance and new hands-on programs.
Donations cover replacement tandem bike for special needs boy and his grandmother
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the streets of Point Place, it’s kickstand up, helmets on, and rubber hits the road. Caleb Hooten, 12, and his grandmother Janelle Wright are back on a brand new tandem bike. “I cried a few times, and then I cried a couple more times....
Seneca and Wyandot counties fights to save its only domestic violence shelter
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - First Step Center for Domestic Violence Services has been in Fostoria for decades. However, the only domestic violence emergency shelter serving Seneca and Wyandot Counties could be closed in a matter of months. First Step provides emergency shelter for men, women, and children. On any given...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant eyesore troubles disabled neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Barrow St. there’s a vacant, overgrown eyesore that’s been troubling neighbors for years. So much so, that they’ve named the home’s backyard “the jungle”. The home has garnered attention before, as 13abc has covered the property previously. Kevin Perrine...
German Heritage Celebrated in Downtown Findlay at Oktoberfest Findlay
(FINDLAY, Ohio) –Oktoberfest Findlay has become one of the largest single-day events in our region, with more than 6,000 people in attendance. Oktoberfest Findlay, presented by Premier Bank, is a fun, family-friendly event celebrating German Heritage in Hancock County with live music, polka dancing, contests, children’s activities, German food, and a large selection of beer and wine. Oktoberfest Findlay will take place from 2pm to 10:30pm Saturday, September 24th on South Main Street in Downtown Findlay.
Paying it forward: Long-time BGHS counselor leaves funds for students
Funds from a memorial left for Bowling Green High School by a long-time employee is being used to boost student learning opportunities. Carolyn Ulsh died in 2020 and left the high school “a significant amount of money to be used for students,” said Principal Dan Black at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Planned Pethood hopes more people will open their hearts and homes to foster pets
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local organization held a special photo shoot to highlight the need for more fosters at a local rescue. Planned Pethood takes in hundreds of injured, abandoned and unwanted animals every year but finding fosters to help care for all of them is becoming more challenging. The organization doesn’t have a brick and mortar shelter; all of its animals care cared for by fosters.
Maumee store that’s helped entertain generations of local families is closing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pinball is a popular pastime for a lot of people, and a Maumee store has sold the machines for decades. But it’s the end of the road for “DrScott’s.” The longtime business is closing its doors in a matter of days. Scott...
Tiffin community sends off battalion deployed to Middle East
TIFFIN, Ohio — The Tiffin community showed its appreciation for members of the armed forces on Tuesday. The 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment is heading to the Middle East as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, a joint operation to fight ISIL. WTOL 11 spoke with soldiers and their families...
'We turn up': Woman finds strength to fight cancer through faith, family & friends
TOLEDO, Ohio — There are moments in time we never forget, and for a Toledo woman that day strengthened friendships and led to a movement to help others. In December 2014, Monica Riley received a call while clocking out at work that changed everything. “He said, 'Hello, is this...
Finds in the 419 - Liberty Aviation Museum
13abc’s Derek Witt visits the Liberty Aviation Museum at the Port Clinton Airport to see the historic aircraft still flying today. If you’d like learn more about the museum, including their hours, visit their website here: http://www.libertyaviationmuseum.org/
Anonymous call causes Pettisville school district to lockdown
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Pettisville schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous call indicating a possible active shooter in the district. The call came in at 12:54 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to investigate the potential threat. After a brief investigation officers cleared the...
Free dental clinic for kids offered at Owens Community College
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — According to a survey conducted by the American Dental Association, 59% of people do not go to the dentist because of the cost of dental care. Like other forms of health care including physical, mental and vision, it can be difficult to find a provider who takes a specific insurance and costs can be burdensome even after insurance negotiations.
Adrian Dominican Sisters Announce “Endowed Scholarship for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color”
Adrian, MI – Siena Heights University has announced a $1 million endowed scholarship gift from the Adrian Dominican Sisters to support students that are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. Here is the news release as presented on the University’s website:. “Siena Heights University is proud to announce...
Toledo-Lucas County Commission on Disabilities hosts Voters Forum
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Commission on Disabilities will host a Voters’ Forum on September 28. The forum will include local candidates for the State House, State Senate, and Lucas County Commissioner. The event will take place at 6 p.m. at TARPS, located on 130 Knapp, Toledo. Representatives for three countywide issues on the ballot − the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library, Imagination station, and the Metroparks − will be present as well.
Family, friends remember brothers killed in oil refinery fire: ‘They were extremely close’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Loved ones are mourning the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey after a deadly fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Ohio earlier this week. WTVG reports that family friend Zac Schabel shared memories of the brothers as he grew up down the street from the family.
Food Truck ‘Party in the Park’ Tonight with Live Entertainment at Bowman Park
The City of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services is hosting the fourth Food Truck Party in the Parks tonight! Come out to updated location Bowman Park located at 4793 Jackman Rd. for food trucks and live entertainment from 4-8 p.m. Food trucks included in the event are: AYZO Heavenly...
Building Better Schools: Whitmer High School welcomes freshmen with new program
The two men are accused of stealing a credit card and multiple antiques of sentimental value. Still tracking scattered storms overnight and Wednesday afternoon... just before the big temperature drop to usher in the new season. Dan Smith explains.
