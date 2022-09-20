ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Quality of Life community meeting to take place Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Meet at the Mott Quality of Life Community Meeting is happening on Thursday. The meeting will take place on Sept. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Room A at the Mott Branch Library located at 1010 Dorr St. Organizers say neighbors, community leaders,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Imagination Station asking voters to renew levy, hosts kick-off event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is hosting a levy kickoff event to as voters to renew Issue 10 this November. Imagination Station says Issue 10 is a 0.17 mill renewal levy that costs $5.21 per year on a $100,000 home, which is the smallest on the November ballot. The levy is not a new tax and supports temporary exhibitions, educational outreach, science center maintenance and new hands-on programs.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant eyesore troubles disabled neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Barrow St. there’s a vacant, overgrown eyesore that’s been troubling neighbors for years. So much so, that they’ve named the home’s backyard “the jungle”. The home has garnered attention before, as 13abc has covered the property previously. Kevin Perrine...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

German Heritage Celebrated in Downtown Findlay at Oktoberfest Findlay

(FINDLAY, Ohio) –Oktoberfest Findlay has become one of the largest single-day events in our region, with more than 6,000 people in attendance. Oktoberfest Findlay, presented by Premier Bank, is a fun, family-friendly event celebrating German Heritage in Hancock County with live music, polka dancing, contests, children’s activities, German food, and a large selection of beer and wine. Oktoberfest Findlay will take place from 2pm to 10:30pm Saturday, September 24th on South Main Street in Downtown Findlay.
FINDLAY, OH
sent-trib.com

Paying it forward: Long-time BGHS counselor leaves funds for students

Funds from a memorial left for Bowling Green High School by a long-time employee is being used to boost student learning opportunities. Carolyn Ulsh died in 2020 and left the high school “a significant amount of money to be used for students,” said Principal Dan Black at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mott Branch Library
13abc.com

Planned Pethood hopes more people will open their hearts and homes to foster pets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local organization held a special photo shoot to highlight the need for more fosters at a local rescue. Planned Pethood takes in hundreds of injured, abandoned and unwanted animals every year but finding fosters to help care for all of them is becoming more challenging. The organization doesn’t have a brick and mortar shelter; all of its animals care cared for by fosters.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Tiffin community sends off battalion deployed to Middle East

TIFFIN, Ohio — The Tiffin community showed its appreciation for members of the armed forces on Tuesday. The 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment is heading to the Middle East as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, a joint operation to fight ISIL. WTOL 11 spoke with soldiers and their families...
TIFFIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Liberty Aviation Museum

13abc’s Derek Witt visits the Liberty Aviation Museum at the Port Clinton Airport to see the historic aircraft still flying today. If you’d like learn more about the museum, including their hours, visit their website here: http://www.libertyaviationmuseum.org/
PORT CLINTON, OH
WTOL 11

Anonymous call causes Pettisville school district to lockdown

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Pettisville schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous call indicating a possible active shooter in the district. The call came in at 12:54 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to investigate the potential threat. After a brief investigation officers cleared the...
PETTISVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Free dental clinic for kids offered at Owens Community College

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — According to a survey conducted by the American Dental Association, 59% of people do not go to the dentist because of the cost of dental care. Like other forms of health care including physical, mental and vision, it can be difficult to find a provider who takes a specific insurance and costs can be burdensome even after insurance negotiations.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo-Lucas County Commission on Disabilities hosts Voters Forum

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Commission on Disabilities will host a Voters’ Forum on September 28. The forum will include local candidates for the State House, State Senate, and Lucas County Commissioner. The event will take place at 6 p.m. at TARPS, located on 130 Knapp, Toledo. Representatives for three countywide issues on the ballot − the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library, Imagination station, and the Metroparks − will be present as well.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy