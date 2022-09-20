ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Planning and Zoning considers changes to Trussville Springs

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Board held a special session on Wednesday, Sept. 21, to consider changes to the Trussville Springs Master Plan. The City Council approved the original plan around 2007. Initially, the developer went to P&Z with requested changes, and the board “determined that continued changes, in […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Ford elected mayor in landslide vote

Photo: Craig Ford and family members gather for a photo shortly after Ford was elected mayor of the City of Gadsden last Tuesday (Sept. 20). Pictured from left: Ford wife Gwen, daughter Wells, daughter-in-law Erin. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) For the first time in 16 years, a new mayor will inhabit Gadsden...
GADSDEN, AL
Leeds, AL
Alabama State
The Trussville Tribune

Irondale City Council passes 22-23 budget, approves bond refinancing

By Crystal McGough, For The Tribune IRONDALE – Members of the Irondale City Council met for a finance committee meeting prior to Tuesday’s regularly scheduled city council meeting to discuss questions and concerns over Mayor James D. Stewart Jr.’s proposed 2022-2023 budget. Councilperson Cindy Cuellar raised several questions about line items such as administrative health […]
IRONDALE, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Garbage Point of Discussion for Jefferson County Commission

Discussion of garbage segued to garbage of a different sort during Tuesday’s committee meeting of the Jefferson County Commission. The agenda included a resolution to address garbage pickup at county facilities, including the courthouse. The resolution calls for EcoSouth Services of Birmingham to handle county facility garbage collection and disposal for three years for $785,400.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Kenneth Washington
wbrc.com

Anniston installing more stop signs

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston City Council voted to approve adding two more stop signs on Summer Gate Road. Councilor Jay Jenkins presented the idea after residents contacted him about the congested area. The intersection will soon become a four-way stop. City leaders are hopeful this will alleviate some...
ANNISTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Meet this year’s Burgermeister: Goat Island’s Mike Mullaney

CULLMAN, Ala. – Mike Mullaney spent his childhood on a bicycle traipsing around the roads of Cullman at all hours with his friends. A few years later, as a Cullman High School student, Mullaney and those friends spent weekends hiking and camping in Bankhead National Forest, hanging out at Smith Lake and spelunking in north Alabama’s ample caves.  “Growing up in Cullman in the 1970s was great. Cullman was a much smaller town and provided the best childhood,” Mullaney said, remembering fondly. “We would be out from the time the sun went up until dinnertime riding all over town.”  Recently named 2022...
CULLMAN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Brian’s Flooring & Design announces opening of fourth showroom in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brian’s Flooring & Design announces the opening of its fourth showroom located in the heart of historic downtown Trussville. “We are excited to be entering the Trussville market,” Owner, Brian McCarver, said. “After visiting and researching a few different cities within the Birmingham metro area, we quickly set […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
#Arts Council#Meeting Room#Leeds Council#The Leeds City Council#The Water Works Board
sylacauganews.com

Select Sylacauga residents can qualify for garbage collection fee exemption

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Due to an ordinance passed by the Sylacauga City Council, residents of Sylacauga can qualify for either free or reduced garbage collection fees. Back in April of 2014, the Sylacauga City Council passed Ordinance No. 2156-14. This measure permits certain members of the Sylacauga community to either be exempt from paying garbage collection fees or to receive a reduction in the fees paid.
SYLACAUGA, AL
AL.com

These Birmingham area Chick-fil-As are closing for remodeling

Several Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are undergoing renovations, while another is wrapping up a refresh. Work began at the Gardendale location on Fieldstown Road back on June 24. The restaurant earlier this year announced a complete remodel, which was projected to last about 10 weeks. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
