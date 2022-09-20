Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' Hair
Children Search For Their Mother Who Vanished From A Beauty Salon Parking Lot In Alabama
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less Usage
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City Titles
Planning and Zoning considers changes to Trussville Springs
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Board held a special session on Wednesday, Sept. 21, to consider changes to the Trussville Springs Master Plan. The City Council approved the original plan around 2007. Initially, the developer went to P&Z with requested changes, and the board “determined that continued changes, in […]
Birmingham Water Works: What is it? Where did it come from? And who’s holding the reins?
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Billing issues, callouts from the mayor, and recent confusion over the board chair’s resignation have kept the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) in the news and in local conversation for the better part of a year.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Ford elected mayor in landslide vote
Photo: Craig Ford and family members gather for a photo shortly after Ford was elected mayor of the City of Gadsden last Tuesday (Sept. 20). Pictured from left: Ford wife Gwen, daughter Wells, daughter-in-law Erin. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) For the first time in 16 years, a new mayor will inhabit Gadsden...
Birmingham has draft plan to spend $37 million to relocate thousands of residents, documents show
A document released by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office revealed that the city holds a drafted plan to aid residents of North Birmingham endangered by local pollution, though it is unclear whether Woodfin plans to do anything with it. This 60-page document, drafted by the city’s Planning, Engineering and...
Irondale City Council passes 22-23 budget, approves bond refinancing
By Crystal McGough, For The Tribune IRONDALE – Members of the Irondale City Council met for a finance committee meeting prior to Tuesday’s regularly scheduled city council meeting to discuss questions and concerns over Mayor James D. Stewart Jr.’s proposed 2022-2023 budget. Councilperson Cindy Cuellar raised several questions about line items such as administrative health […]
wbrc.com
Lawsuit: Leeds mayor, city admin. accused of slandering public official, local licensed contractor
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit filed by a Leeds public official accuses Leeds Mayor David Miller and City Administrator Brad Watson of hurting their personal business. Cary Kennedy says his business was hurt because he did not agree to a request from a well-known Leeds family. Kennedy served on...
Garbage Point of Discussion for Jefferson County Commission
Discussion of garbage segued to garbage of a different sort during Tuesday’s committee meeting of the Jefferson County Commission. The agenda included a resolution to address garbage pickup at county facilities, including the courthouse. The resolution calls for EcoSouth Services of Birmingham to handle county facility garbage collection and disposal for three years for $785,400.
ABC 33/40 News
Proposed one-cent sales tax increase could fund new Rainbow City master plan projects
A public hearing will be held to discuss raising Rainbow City's sales tax from 9% to 10%. The funds would go towards facilities and long-term capital improvements. Rainbow City Mayor, Joe Taylor said they intend to use the added revenue to move the city's new master plan forward. The city...
wbrc.com
Anniston installing more stop signs
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston City Council voted to approve adding two more stop signs on Summer Gate Road. Councilor Jay Jenkins presented the idea after residents contacted him about the congested area. The intersection will soon become a four-way stop. City leaders are hopeful this will alleviate some...
Meet this year’s Burgermeister: Goat Island’s Mike Mullaney
CULLMAN, Ala. – Mike Mullaney spent his childhood on a bicycle traipsing around the roads of Cullman at all hours with his friends. A few years later, as a Cullman High School student, Mullaney and those friends spent weekends hiking and camping in Bankhead National Forest, hanging out at Smith Lake and spelunking in north Alabama’s ample caves. “Growing up in Cullman in the 1970s was great. Cullman was a much smaller town and provided the best childhood,” Mullaney said, remembering fondly. “We would be out from the time the sun went up until dinnertime riding all over town.” Recently named 2022...
Golden Flake potato chip maker plans warehouse; Birmingham agrees to improve road
The City of Birmingham and Jefferson County have agreed to improve Acipco Industrial Drive to prepare for two new multi-million-dollar warehouses to be built by Home Depot and Utz Brands, which bought Birmingham-based Golden Flake potato chips in 2016. Combined, the Home Depot and Utz warehouses will have about 90...
Brian’s Flooring & Design announces opening of fourth showroom in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brian’s Flooring & Design announces the opening of its fourth showroom located in the heart of historic downtown Trussville. “We are excited to be entering the Trussville market,” Owner, Brian McCarver, said. “After visiting and researching a few different cities within the Birmingham metro area, we quickly set […]
WAAY-TV
Birmingham VA to host large job fair to fill critical positions systemwide
Are you looking for a job or thinking about making a career change? The Birmingham VA Health Care System could be the answer. The health care system will host a job fair 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Birmingham VA East Clinic at 7901 Crestwood Blvd. in Irondale.
sylacauganews.com
Select Sylacauga residents can qualify for garbage collection fee exemption
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Due to an ordinance passed by the Sylacauga City Council, residents of Sylacauga can qualify for either free or reduced garbage collection fees. Back in April of 2014, the Sylacauga City Council passed Ordinance No. 2156-14. This measure permits certain members of the Sylacauga community to either be exempt from paying garbage collection fees or to receive a reduction in the fees paid.
These Birmingham area Chick-fil-As are closing for remodeling
Several Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are undergoing renovations, while another is wrapping up a refresh. Work began at the Gardendale location on Fieldstown Road back on June 24. The restaurant earlier this year announced a complete remodel, which was projected to last about 10 weeks. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
Bham Now
Little London Kitchen in West Homewood is closing its doors, citing understaffing
An English Pub that caught everyone’s attention with its double-decker food truck is closing its restaurant in West Homewood. Little London Kitchen cited understaffing as the reason for the closure. Here is the post announcing the restaurant’s status:. “Hello all. We appreciate all of the love and support...
Man found slain on front porch in Birmingham’s Inglenook community
An investigation is underway after a man was found slain on the front porch of a Birmingham house. Birmingham police identified the victim as Curtis Alvin Ware. He was 66. The discovery was made just before 9 a.m. Thursday in the city’s Inglenook community. Police arriving on the scene...
Shelby Reporter
City Faces September: Sergeant Will Ratcliffe with Helena Police Department
Sergeant Will Ratcliffe is a prominent face with the Helena Police Department. Having been with HPD since 2017, he has always tried to be a friendly face in the community representing those who serve and protect. Since he became Sergeant in 2021, he said his outlook has changed in that...
16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
Young male killed in midday wreck in western Jefferson County
A single-vehicle crash in western Jefferson County Wednesday left one person dead. Sheriff’s deputies were called about noon to the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road in Oak Grove. Lt. Joni Money said once they arrived on the scene, they found a pickup truck that had left the...
