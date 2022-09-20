Kim Kardashian enlists Brooke Shields, Chelsea Handler and Juliette Lewis for SKIMS campaign

Brooke Shields , Chelsea Handler and Juliette Lewis are among the famous faces to star in SKIMS ’ latest campaign.

The model, comedian and actor were enlisted by founder Kim Kardashian to model three new bra collections from the shapewear brand.

The campaign sees Shields and Handler don skin-toned bras, while Lewis wears a charcoal grey bra, matching underwear and sheer black tights.

SKIMS said the bras had been developed around comfort, and to rid customers of the “immediate desire” to take their bras off when getting home.

Handler said she loved being part of the campaign and that “more women should be empowered to show off their boobs”.

Meanwhile, Lewis pledged that she would be wearing the bras “every single day”.

The “Naked” collection is meant to emulate “second skin” and promises the support of a traditional underwired bra without wiring, and comes in a variety of skin-toned hues.

The aptly named “No Show” collection is finished with a seamless edge which is designed to be undetectable through clothing.

The third collection, “Weightless”, features bras made using specialised “air foam” that promises added breathability. These are available in five shades.

The bras range from £44 to £58 in price, and will be available to buy from 27 September.

Kardashian commented: “We want all women to feel comfortable in their bras, but more importantly, confident.

“Confidence starts within, and with this campaign, we are bringing all women together to celebrate all bodies and individuality.”

Earlier this year, an investigation by the Changing Markets Foundation (CMF) accused SKIMS of “greenwashing” over its packaging claims.

The foundation found “no evidence” to support the environmentally conscious claims made by the brand on its packaging.

While SKIMS packaging claims not to contain any plastic, CMF noted that the packaging also lists a number 4 recycling logo, which indicates that the packaging is made from a type 4 plastic or low-density polyethylene (LDPE).