ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kim Kardashian enlists Brooke Shields, Chelsea Handler and Juliette Lewis for SKIMS campaign

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3kXN_0i2rc1Fr00

Brooke Shields , Chelsea Handler and Juliette Lewis are among the famous faces to star in SKIMS ’ latest campaign.

The model, comedian and actor were enlisted by founder Kim Kardashian to model three new bra collections from the shapewear brand.

The campaign sees Shields and Handler don skin-toned bras, while Lewis wears a charcoal grey bra, matching underwear and sheer black tights.

SKIMS said the bras had been developed around comfort, and to rid customers of the “immediate desire” to take their bras off when getting home.

Handler said she loved being part of the campaign and that “more women should be empowered to show off their boobs”.

Meanwhile, Lewis pledged that she would be wearing the bras “every single day”.

The “Naked” collection is meant to emulate “second skin” and promises the support of a traditional underwired bra without wiring, and comes in a variety of skin-toned hues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tW2AN_0i2rc1Fr00

The aptly named “No Show” collection is finished with a seamless edge which is designed to be undetectable through clothing.

The third collection, “Weightless”, features bras made using specialised “air foam” that promises added breathability. These are available in five shades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUOBQ_0i2rc1Fr00

The bras range from £44 to £58 in price, and will be available to buy from 27 September.

Kardashian commented: “We want all women to feel comfortable in their bras, but more importantly, confident.

“Confidence starts within, and with this campaign, we are bringing all women together to celebrate all bodies and individuality.”

Earlier this year, an investigation by the Changing Markets Foundation (CMF) accused SKIMS of “greenwashing” over its packaging claims.

The foundation found “no evidence” to support the environmentally conscious claims made by the brand on its packaging.

While SKIMS packaging claims not to contain any plastic, CMF noted that the packaging also lists a number 4 recycling logo, which indicates that the packaging is made from a type 4 plastic or low-density polyethylene (LDPE).

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Snoop Dogg Thigh-High Boots and Statement Jewelry at a Kylie Cosmetics Event

Kim Kardashian attended Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles last night, her family following suit. Many influencers and friends of the brand were also in attendance, showing their support for Jenner and her work. Kardashian arrived in an all-black ensemble, save for a pop of color on her shoes and a very familiar face stamped on it. The sleek outfit began with a classic Kardashian silhouette, the social media personality donning a shiny black bodysuit with a halter-style neckline. The “KKW Beauty” mogul relied on her accessories, making the bodysuit a base for what was to come....
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Models Thigh-High Boots in Bodysuit For First Stuart Weitzman Campaign

Kim Kardashian stars in Stuart Weitzman’s fall ’22 campaign, launched today. The reality star and entrepreneur was announced as the brand’s newest ambassador earlier this month. In the ad, titled “Stand Strong,” Kardashian can been seen posing in the newest iterations of the brand’s boots, including a pair of suede thigh-highs, which was accompanied by a sleek bodysuit. More styles in the campaign include the Stuart Ruche 100 Boot, the croc-embossed leather Lucite 100 Wedge Boot, the Nudistwrap 100 Sandal and more “I’m thrilled to be featured in Stuart Weitzman’s Fall campaign shot by the incredibly talented Mario Sorrenti. This campaign is inspired...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show

Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Skims
Person
Chelsea Handler
Person
Lewis Black
Person
Juliette Lewis
Person
Brooke Shields
The Independent

Charlize Theron explains why she turned down relationship during pandemic: ‘I just feel so out of practice’

Charlize Theron has spoken candidly about her hesitations when it comes to romantic relationships, with the actor revealing that she feels “so out of practise”.The Snow White and the Huntsman star, 47, opened up about her dating life, and the relationship she nearly entered during the pandemic, in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.According to Theron, who said she is currently single, she met someone during the pandemic who was interested in “doing this thing with me”.However, the actor said she ultimately turned down the opportunity with the unnamed individual because she wasn’t sure if she wanted to be...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West apologized to Kim Kardashian on ‘Good Morning America’. It didn’t feel sincere

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. In an exclusive interview with Good Morning America this week, Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, appeared to publicly express regret for his treatment of Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife and mother of his four children. “This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” Ye told Linsey Davis.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kaley Cuoco Brought Barbiecore to the Emmys in a Pink Tutu and Sneakers

Kaley Cuoco tried out the Barbiecore trend on the Emmys red carpet, and she wasn't afraid to mix fashion packs for the special occasion. On Sept. 12, the "Flight Attendant" star arrived in a pink tulle high-low dress. The bodice of the gown, which featured a plunging neckline, was adorned in tulle roses and carnations in various shades of pink that trickled onto her skirt and back down the dress's voluminous train. With her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey at her side, Cuoco happily posed like a Barbie fresh out of the limited-edition award-show box.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Kardashian Family
POPSUGAR

Dove Cameron Styled a Leather Belt as a Top at the 2022 VMAs

Dove Cameron's signature punk-inspired style was on full display at the 2022 MTV VMAs. The singer and actress made a sharp entrance in a leather and floral ensemble from Paco Rabanne, designed by Julien Dossena. Looking equal parts sweet and edgy, she essentially styled a belt as a strapless top, the front of it boasting two small cutouts between the buckles. The rest of the dress consisted of an ankle-length skirt imprinted with a floral motif in red, pink, and green. Cameron amped up the drama with a leather buckle choker and added small silver hoops. To finish, her black velvet platform sandals, metallic manicure, braided hair, and sharp eyeliner rounded out the edgy theme.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Why criticise Meghan for how she behaved at the Queen’s funeral? A ‘stiff upper lip’ is nothing to be proud of

The clenched jaw, the pursed lips, flushed faces, sombre looks: they were all there for the millions to see. As the royal family paid tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II, we saw public mourning on a scale that hasn’t been encountered before – at least not in my lifetime.But as these images were broadcast around the world for more than 10 days, through the vigil and the royal procession, we saw how restraint in grief is celebrated and applauded. We were fascinated by these images that showed the royal family standing calm and composed even in the moments...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cousin of Jeffrey Dahmer victim angry at new Netflix series for ‘retraumatising’ family

A relative of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims has spoken out against Netflix’s new thriller, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, for “retraumatising” their family. The show – based on serial killer Dahmer’s real crimes – stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” and the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.Since its arrival on the platform on 22 September, some have found the show’s gruesome scenes nauseating, with many angered viewers believing it romanticises and glorifies the tragic murders.One courtroom scene...
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Buckles into Sleek Stilettos and Interviews with ‘JLO’ for Coach

Jennifer Lopez took a sharp step forward in Coach’s Fall 2022 campaign. Posing for the lens of Tyler Mitchell, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer wore a black leather coat and matching button-up skirt in the campaign, paired with a graphic black T-shirt. Her edgy look — tapping into creative director Stuart Vevers‘ Americana influences and the brand’s longtime focus on leather — was complete with the label’s newest handbag, Bandit, a sharp rectangular leather crossbody, which featured a vibrant red hue and “C”-shaped gold clasp. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coach (@coach) Finishing the newly-married star’s...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots

Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Brad Pitt criticised over cost of new skincare line: ‘Too expensive Brad’

Brad Pitt has sparked criticism over the expensive price tags attached to his new skincare line, Le Domaine.During an interview with British Vogue on Wednesday, the 58-year-old actor officially unveiled his genderless skincare brand, which features products made from grapes selected from a French vineyard.Following the announcement of the company, Le Domaine has released a few products, including moisturisers and facial serums. However, since the release, the price tags of the products have been heavily criticised online, where fans have questioned the exorbitant prices for the skincare. According to the company’s website, the facial serum costs $385, while the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Zendaya Blooms in Loewe Ahead of the Brand’s Paris Fashion Week Show

It’s always impressive when a celebrity nabs a look right off the runway for an event. At one of the House of Gucci premieres last year, Lady Gaga wore a dress from Gucci’s spring 2022 collection less than a week after it walked the runway. And if Ariana DeBose’s Emmy Awards dress from last week looked familiar, it’s because a similar version of it debuted at Prabal Gurung’s NYFW presentation just days before. Zendaya too, has been known to snatch up looks quickly after their first appearance, but she took “access” to a completely different level over the weekend when she showed off a dress from a collection that won’t debut for almost two weeks.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Tops With The Baggiest Jeans—Gigi Hadid’s NYC Look Takes The Cake!

Gigi Hadid is the latest stylish A-lister to prove that the 90s-inspired warm-weather uniform of the summer is a crop top and baggy jean pairing. The supermodel, 27, was spotted and photographed by paparazzi on the streets of New York City last week, and we can’t get over how she effortlessly styled a teeny-tiny periwinkle camisole, low-waisted denim, and a vibrant Y2K-esque necklace.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

William speaks of ‘saddest of circumstances’ since Queen’s death

The Prince of Wales has spoken of the “great comfort” he has taken in the enthusiasm of those supporting an environmental prize he founded, in a message recorded a day after the Queen’s funeral.William had been due to travel to New York to attend an Earthshot Prize innovation summit as a countdown to the awards being staged in the US.But he described the “saddest of circumstances” following his grandmother’s death, as he and his family continue to observe a period of mourning for the late monarch.William was to make the solo trip to the United States on September 21, where...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian spoofs ‘House of the Dragon’ with James Corden

Kim Kardashian and James Corden have teamed up to spoof the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.Aired on a recent episode of The Late Night Show, the skit, titled “The Targashians,” shows the celebrities parodying the fantasy series, fully dressed up in medieval attire.The pair portray squabbling siblings, who apparently have very different takes on how to deal with one’s enemies.Mr Corden, a newly crowned King, declares his first act as sovereign will be to pardon his longtime enemy - however, his sister, Ms Kardashian, has other plans.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Khloe Kardashian tearfully addresses second baby with Tristan amid paternity scandalKim Kardashian reveals ‘one-of-a-kind’ item North West will inherit from Kris JennerKim Kardashian wants to date a scientist, doctor or lawyer after Pete Davidson split
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

How Nine Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Dresses Looked on the Runway

Many celebrities looked to recent couture and ready-to-wear collections for the 2022 Emmy Awards. Stars like Amanda Seyfried, Kerry Washington, Julia Garner, Alexandra Daddario and others opted to wear high-fashion looks from design houses including Gucci, Dior, Elie Saab, Fendi and other labels at the annual awards show, which took place Sunday night.More from WWDEmmys 2022: Inside the Parties & Behind the ScenesHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked on the RunwayEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best Dressed Seyfried and Garner were among the night’s winners, with the former winning the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

855K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy