England football team pay respects to Queen ahead of training with moment of reflection

The England football team held a moment of reflection in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II ahead of their training session at St George’s Park.

Gareth Southgate is preparing his players for the upcoming Nations League fixtures, away to Italy and at home to Germany.

England are bottom of League A Group 3, with two points from their first four games.

Hungary sit at the top, with Germany in second and Italy in third.

The Three Lions face Italy at the San Siro on Friday evening.