ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

England football team pay respects to Queen ahead of training with moment of reflection

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13eHcM_0i2rc0N800

The England football team held a moment of reflection in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II ahead of their training session at St George’s Park.

Gareth Southgate is preparing his players for the upcoming Nations League fixtures, away to Italy and at home to Germany.

England are bottom of League A Group 3, with two points from their first four games.

Hungary sit at the top, with Germany in second and Italy in third.

The Three Lions face Italy at the San Siro on Friday evening.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Phillips out of England squad in concern ahead of World Cup

LONDON (AP) — Kalvin Phillips withdrew from the England squad on Tuesday because of a shoulder injury in a concern for coach Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup. Phillips was replaced by fellow central midfielder Jordan Henderson, with England playing Nations League games against Italy and Germany over the next week.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Italy U21s 0-2 England U21s: Rhian Brewster's early brace fires Young Lions to impressive victory... as Lee Carsley's side impress in preparations for the U21 Euros

England's Under 21s left Italy with a creditable victory that will do wonders for Rhian Brewster and present something of a blueprint when faced with top opposition at next summer's European Championship. England always cruise through their qualifying campaign but struggle at major tournaments and this camp – beating Italy...
SPORTS
The Independent

England World Cup 2022 squad: Who’s on the plane, who’s in contention and who has work to do?

England’s Nations League double header against Italy and Germany this month is Gareth Southgate’s final chance to work with his players before selecting his squad for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.Southgate’s 28-man selection for the September internationals contained few surprises except a first call-up for Ivan Toney, after the Brentford striker’s excellent start to the new Premier League season.Time is running out for Toney and others on the fringes of the squad to force their way into Southgate’s thinking, though, with only weeks to go until the tournament.England will be aiming to go one better than last summer and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roberto Mancini insists England remain ‘one of the best teams in the world’

Italy coach Roberto Mancini says England remain “one of the best teams in the world” despite their two recent defeats to Hungary.England, who cannot qualify for the Nations League finals, take on Mancini’s side in their penultimate Group A3 game in Milan on Friday.Mancini said: “I think England is one of the best teams in the world. It’s full of talent, especially the forwards.“They have many players apart from Harry Kane, who is an extraordinary player, but the young players around him can make a difference. So it will be a very hard match for us.”The two sides played out...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Daily Mail

PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup

PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season

Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Spurs star Ryan Sessegnon reveals he spent summer in Portugal with a conditioning coach to keep up with Antonio Conte's intense Tottenham regime... and claims the Italian's training is 'physically hard' compared to other coaches

Ryan Sessegnon's summer spent in Portugal with a dedicated conditioning coach was to keep up with Antonio Conte's intense regime at Tottenham. The England Under-21 international - set to feature against Italy in today's friendly - has been plagued by hamstring injuries since joining Spurs three years ago. But he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Football Team#Italy#British Royal Family#Uk#Nations League#League A Group 3
Daily Mail

IAN LADYMAN: Gareth Southgate MUST nail it in the San Siro to stop the rot. England - winless in four - are running out of time to find form before the World Cup and desperately need a victory

The last time an England team went five games without winning was in 2014. Tonight would be a bad time to match that record. Roy Hodgson was the manager eight years ago. Three of those poor results, two defeats and a draw, came in the group stages of the World Cup in Brazil, meaning that England went home early.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'I still feel motivated... my path in the national team is not over': Cristiano Ronaldo confirms ambition to play for Portugal at Euro 2024 - when he will be 39 years old!

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his desire to continue playing international football beyond this year's World Cup and hopes to feature at Euro 2024. The 37-year-old will captain Portugal in Qatar this winter, which will be his 10th major international tournament. He has earned 189 senior caps and netted 117 goals...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
U.K.
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Football has forged a special bond between Scotland and Ukraine during this time of adversity... fans wearing half-and-half scarves hugged and posed for selfies, with 'Peace' written in English and Ukrainian on the big screens at Hampden

The lexicon of football has historically contained references to war. Balls are shelled long, aerial battles are won. Midfield generals aim to control the supply lines to the marksmen up front. But on the day Russian president Vladimir Putin threatened to push the nuclear button in the ongoing conflict in...
SOCCER
BBC

Scotland 3-0 Ukraine: 'Boring' sessions underpinned Nations League win

"Boring" sessions in meeting rooms and repeated walk-throughs on the training pitch were the catalyst for Scotland's win over Ukraine, says Steve Clarke. The Scots dominated the Nations League contest, and John McGinn finally broke through with 20 minutes left, before Lyndon Dykes added two near-identical headers from corners. Scotland...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher welcomes a host of former Premier League stars and celebs to gala at Old Trafford cricket ground for his crusading charity Football for Change

Jamie Carragher, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Coady are a powerful force when they get together and not just in the Sky Sports studio or on the pitch. The trio exchanged the Premier League for staging a star-studded charity gala bash at Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on Thursday to raise £350,000 for disadvantaged young people.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

855K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy